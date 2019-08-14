(KMAland) – Another day and another state champion in our 2018-19 KMA Sports Top 25 Team Countdown.
Coming in at No. 3 is the Treynor girl’s basketball team, which went 26-1 and won their second state championship in school history under the direction of Head Coach Joe Chapman.
The Cardinals, which touted seven seniors this season, were dominant from the beginning to the end. They won their first 14 games, including 13 of them by double digits and all of them by at least eight points.
That included a 52-28 victory over Logan-Magnolia on December 18th, which was broadcast on KMA Radio.
"That was the best defensive night for four quarters," Coach Chapman told KMA Sports after the game. "They were locked in."
In a January 11th victory over Tri-Center, senior Kayla Chapman had an individual highlight in passing 1,000 points for her career.
Treynor would meet their match in a 60-48 defeat at the hands of Bishop Heelan Catholic on January 19th. That only solidified their focus for the rest of the season, as they didn't lose another one the rest of the way.
They entered the postseason, Western Iowa Conference title in hand, riding a six-game win streak and promptly made it seven with a 72-37 victory over St. Albert. Chapman had 20 points, and fellow senior Sydni Huisman and sophomore Mandy Stogdill added 13 and 12, respectively.
The Cardinals kept rolling in a regional semifinal win over Sidney, getting another 17 from Chapman in a 55-28 victory. Senior Konnor Sudmann also pitched in 11 points to move closer to the school's all-time scoring record.
“We’re a pretty relentless defense, we like to create live ball turnovers and tonight we were able to finish a lot of those opportunities,” Kayla Chapman said.
Sudmann would eventually break the record in their 75-48 regional final win over Woodbury Central, scoring 29 points and adding eight rebounds and seven steals and sending Treynor to their third straight state tournament.
“It’s an incredible feeling to do this three times in my high school career,” Sudmann said.
With the third straight tournament ahead of them, Coach Chapman reflected on another fantastic journey.
“We had a few question marks (coming into the season),” Chapman said. “We lost Madelyn Deitchler, and we knew we had to change a few things. We were looking forward to some role players stepping up this year, and they did.”
The Cardinals opened the 2A tournament with a 53-44 takedown of North Linn, relying on another 20 points from Sudmann and some stingy defense across the board.
“We had great buy-in on our defense,” Chapman said. “You’ve got to credit our girls. We came with three defenses, we used two of them and they were locked into whatever defense we were in.”
Two days later, Treynor was back at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines and stormed to a 19-point lead early in the second half against Central Decatur. The Pride of Iowa's Cardinals were up to the task in trying to come all the way back, pulling within four before a 58-53 Treynor victory.
Sudmann set a new career-high and a Class 2A tournament-record with 34 points, shooting 8-of-13 from the field, making four of her six 3-point attempts and canning 14 of 16 from the free throw line.
“It’s just…no words,” Sudmann said after the win. “To be able to play in the championship game once again is amazing.”
“It is insane,” Coach Joe Chapman said of Sudmann. “We needed every one of them. She just makes winning plays, and it was great to see.”
Up next for Treynor - in the 2A final - was a rematch with the team that ended their season in 2018, Grundy Center. This time, there was no denying the Cardinals the state championship.
Behind another outstanding defensive effort and Sudmann's game-high 17 points, Coach Chapman's Cardinals captured a 48-30 championship-clinching win.
Some of the reactions following the game:
“It’s an unexplainable feeling,” Konnor Sudmann said. “I’m still a little sad it’s my final game in a Treynor jersey, but we couldn’t have gone out any better.”
“Feels amazing,” Sydni Huisman said. “For it to happen in our senior year, it makes it even more special to be able to end my basketball career as a state champion.”
“It’s absolutely insane,” Kayla Chapman added. “A dream come true. We’ve been working for this ever since we were in first grade - even younger.”
“We went through two undefeated teams to win the title,” Coach Chapman said, “and to do that you need to play defense every possession. These girls don’t always like our ideas, but they trust us and they’ll give all they can.”
What a season and what a ride. Treynor is our No. 3 team from the 2018-19 sports year. Listen to a highlight package of our coverage through the season below.
Top 25 Teams of 2018-19
14. Stanberry Girls Basketball
12. Thomas Jefferson Boys Bowling
11. Central Decatur Girls Basketball
8. Johnson-Brock Boys Basketball
6. Mound City Football
5. Logan-Magnolia Girls Cross Country
4. Johnson-Brock Football
3. Treynor Girls Basketball
2: Thursday, August 15th
1: Friday, August 16th