(KMAland) -- Five high profile transfer hit the basketball market while Virginia grabbed an outstanding grad transfer receiver from an FCS school.
BASKETBALL TRANSFER PORTAL
MOVES: It was a busy day of transfer moves on Tuesday…
-Rice added former Furman shooting guard Tre Clark, who averaged 3.3 points and 3.4 rebounds per game last season. He is a grad transfer that is immediately eligible.
-Former San Diego point guard Noel Coleman is transferring to Hawaii. Coleman averaged 2.4 points per game as a freshman.
-Rice lost freshman power forward Zach Crisler, who committed to Fairfield after averaging 2.4 points per game as a freshman.
-Grad transfer small forward Casdon Jardine has committed to Hawaii after averaging 10.1 points and 4.8 rebounds per game with Utah Valley last season.
-Former Oregon State shooting guard Sean Miller-Moore transferred to Grand Canyon. Miller-Moore averaged 2.7 points poer game as a junior.
-Former Rice forward Josh Parrish has committed to San Diego. The grad transfer small forward averaged 7.5 points and 3.6 rebounds last season.
-Former Alabama junior power forward Galin Smith has committed to Alabama. Smith, a grad transfer, averaged 3.1 points per game this past year.
INTO THE PORTAL:
-Another high profile Purdue player is in the portal with the entry of junior guard Nojel Eastern, who averaged 4.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game this past year.
-Western Michigan junior point guard Michael Flowers has entered the portal after averaging 16.9 points per game this past season.
-Stony Brook junior point guard Makale Foreman is into the transfer portal. The graduate transfer averaged 15.6 points per game this past year.
-Another Stony Brook standout hit the portal on Tuesday with junior small forward Elijah Olaniyi entering. Olaniyi averaged 18.0 points and 6.5 rebounds per game this past season.
-East Tennessee State standout guard Daivien Williamson entered the portal after averaging 10.4 points and 2.6 assists in his sophomore season.
FOOTBALL TRANSFER PORTAL
MOVES:
-Former Arkansas running back Chase Hayden is transferring to East Carolina. Hayden has 616 career rushing yards.
-Former Stephen F. Austin wide receiver Ra’Shaun Henry is graduating and transferring to Virginia. Henry had a monster 2019 season with 90 receptions for 1,118 yards.
-Former Tennessee defensive back Jerrod Means is transferring to Louisiana Tech.
INTO THE PORTAL:
-UMass running back Bilal Ally is into the portal after 1,458 yards rushing with the Minutemen.
-Toledo wide receiver Neru N’Shaka entered the transfer portal.
-After one season at South Florida, quarterback Kirk Rygol is into the transfer portal.