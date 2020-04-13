(KMAland) -- Louisville, Oklahoma, Texas Tech and Virginia basketball and Florida State football had transfer commitments on Monday.
BASKETBALL PORTAL
-View the complete story on Zion Griffin transferring from Iowa State to UIC linked here.
-Louisville, Oklahoma, Texas Tech and Virginia all nabbed big transfers on Monday. Umoja Gibson (14.5 PPG, 39.4 3P%) is going from North Texas to Oklahoma, Charles Minlend Jr. (14.4 PPG, 4.7 RPG) is heading from San Francisco to Louisville, Trey Murphy III (13.7 PPG, 5.5 RPG) is going from Rice to Virginia and Jamarius Burton (10.3 PPG) is off to Texas Tech from Wichita State.
-Lipscomb also picked up an interesting pledge with Division II standout Romeao Ferguson (17.9 PPG) moving from Belmont Abbey.
-Former Idaho State standout Balint Mocsan (9.1 PPG) is transferring to Weber State, and Loyola MD’s Chuck Champion (4.6 PPG) is moving to Albany.
FOOTBALL PORTAL
-View the complete story on a former Minnesota DB Kiondre Thomas committing to Kansas State linked here.
-Former Mississippi State defensive lineman Fabien Lovett has decided to transfer to Florida State. Lovett had 19 tackles and a sack in 2019 and decided to transfer after an insensitive tweet by Mike Leach.