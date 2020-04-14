(KMAland) -- Arizona State, Oklahoma and Cincinnati are among those grabbing big transfer commits in basketball on Tuesday.
BASKETBALL TRANSFER PORTAL
-Former Ohio State guard Luther Muhammad (7.0 PPG) is transferring to Arizona State.
-Oklahoma landed former Cal State Northridge guard Elijah Harkless, who averaged 10.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists this past season.
-Cincinnati picked up former Colgate big man Rapolas Ivanauskas (13.1 PPG, 7.6 RPG). He is immediately eligible.
-Former Samford forward Robert Allen (14.1 PPG, 7.0 RPG) is transferring to Ole Miss.
-Former Troy guard Darian Adams, who put in 12.1 points per game this past season, will transfer to Jacksonville State.
-Two immediately eligible transfers are moving to the West Coast. Former Evansville forward John Hall (6.0 PPG, 3.2 RPG) will play next year at Portland State while guard/forward Jordan Bell (7.2 PPG, 4.5 RPG) is moving from Loyola Marymount to Pacific.
-Click here to view the full story on Terrence Lewis’ transfer to South Alabama. http://www.kmaland.com/sports/former-isu-guard-lewis-chooses-south-alabama/article_af570618-7e98-11ea-b741-03d593f20e30.html
Other transfers:
-Seikou Sisoho Jawara, G, Loyola Marymount (4.4 PPG) >>> WEBER STATE
-Derek St. Hilaire, G, Jacksonville State (6.8 PPG) >>> NEW ORLEANS
FOOTBALL TRANSFER PORTAL
-The lone transfer decision of the day was Michigan linebacker Devin Gil moving to South Florida. Gil played in 23 games at Michigan and had 45 total tackles.