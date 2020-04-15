(KMAland) -- Indiana football landed a Stanford grad transfer and more from the day in the transfer portal.
BASKETBALL TRANSFER PORTAL
-View the complete story on the DJ Carton decision to transfer from Ohio State to Marquette.
-South Alabama added another transfer on Wednesday with Southeastern Oklahoma State’s (Division II) Kayo Goncalves (12.2 PPG, 9.0 RPG) choosing the school.
-Minnesota guard Payton Willis (8.6 PPG, 3.5 RPG) is transferring to College of Charleston.
Other transfers:
-FoFo Adetogun, G, Kansas City >>> MAINE
-Jeremiah Gambrell, G, Western Kentucky >>> PRAIRIE VIEW A&M
-Jock Perry, C, Saint Mary’s >>> UC RIVERSIDE
FOOTBALL TRANSFER PORTAL
-Former Stanford defensive lineman Jovan Swann is heading to Indiana. Swann had 7.5 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks for the Cardinal this past season and will be immediately eligible for the Hoosiers.
-Wofford lost two of their top players with defensive tackle Thad Mangum moving to South Florida and offensive tackle Josh Burger picking Texas Tech.