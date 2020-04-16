(KMAland) -- It was an active day in the basketball transfer portal with Kentucky, Cincinnati and Wake Forest among the big winners.
BASKETBALL PORTAL
-The top scorer on the move Thursday was Dontrell Shuler (17.9 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 2.9 APG), who moved from Charleston Southern to Middle Tennessee.
-Former Georgia Southern guard Quan Jackson (13.6 PPG, 4.5 RPG) announced a move to UAB.
-Former Nicholls State forward Warith Alatishe (10.9 PPG, 8.3 RPG)has transferred to Oregon State.
-Other big moves included former Michigan guard David DeJulius (7.0 PPG) announcing a move to Cincinnati, former Texas A&M forward Yavuz Gultekin (1.9 PPG) moving to San Diego, Vanderbilt’s Oton Jankovic announcing a transfer to Tulane, former Rhode Island forward Jacob Toppin (5.1 PPG, 3.9 RPG) committing to Kentucky and former Virginia guard Isaiah Wilkins (4.9 PPG, 4.8 RPG) announcing for Wake Forest.
Other moves:
-Theo Akwuba, C, Portland >>> LOUISIANA
-Jacob Bonnyasith, G, American >>> UMBC
-Sam Green, F, Drexel >>> HOWARD
-Josh Hall, F, Missouri State >>> CAL STATE FULLERTON
-Greg Lee, F, Cal State Bakersfield >>> WESTERN MICHIGAN
-Brandon Leftwich, G, Mount St. Mary’s >>> GEORGE WASHINGTON
-Jax Levitch, F, UNC Asheville >>> EVANSVILLE
-Wassef Methnani, F, Fairfield >>> CENTRAL CONNECTICUT
-Elijah Thomas, F, Saint Mary’s >>> CALIFORNIA BAPTIST
FOOTBALL PORTAL
-Former UTEP punter Mitchell Crawford is transferring to Michigan State while UConn offensive lineman Cameron DeGeorge is on his way to Louisville.