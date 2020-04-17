(KMAland) -- Virginia and Virginia Tech football and Butler, Cal and Saint Louis basketball were among those receiving good news in the transfer portal on Friday.
FOOTBALL TRANSFER PORTAL
It was an active day in the football transfer portal with several commitments:
-Former Indiana running back Ronnie Walker made his transfer decision in committing to Virginia. Walker had 221 yards rushing and two touchdowns in two seasons in Bloomington.
-Former Texas A&M return man and wide receiver Roshauud Paul has committed to Arkansas state.
-Virginia Tech landed impact defensive Justus Reed, who was previously at Youngstown State. The graduate transfer had 43 tackles, 19 TFL and 12.5 sacks last season.
-Jacksonville offensive lineman transfer Alec Valet announced for South Florida.
BASKETBALL TRANSFER PORTAL
-The highest-scoring transfer of the day was former Glenville State (Division II) standout Steven Verplancken Jr. (16.4 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 3.1 APG) choosing Southern Illinois.
-Four others averaged double figures this past season. Hayden Koval (12.2 PPG, 7.6 RPG) is going from Central Arkansas to UNC Greensboro, JiTaurious Gordon (12.1 PPG, 3.2 APG, 35.2 3P%) is moving from Troy to Nicholls State, Ryan Betley (11.6 PPG, 5.8 RGP, 36.0 3P%) is going up from Penn to California and UNC Wilmington’s Marten Linssen (10.5 PPG, 4.6 RPG) is transferring to Saint Louis.
-Jair Bolden (8.5 PPG, 41.2 3P%) is moving from South Carolina to Butler.
-There are several others moving from Power Six schools to mid-majors. Pitt’s Samson George is transferring to Central Arkansas, Xavier’s Dontarius James has picked Jacksonville, Elijah Hardy is going from Washington to Portland State and Brandon Huffman is heading from North Carolina to Jacksonville State.
View another Power Six to mid-major transfer linked here with Darnell Brodie of Seton Hall transferring to Drake.
Other transfers on Friday:
-Justyn Hamilton, Temple >>> KENT STATE
-Rod Johnson, Chattanooga >>> WESTERN ILLINOIS
-Tayler Matos, Bowling Green >>> NEW HAMPSHIRE
-Blazie Nield, BYU >>> UTAH VALLEY
-Andre Toure, Howard >>> SOUTHERN