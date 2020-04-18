(KMAland) -- Baylor football added a key defensive end, Purdue picked up a grad transfer safety and more from the day in the transfer portal.
BASKETALL TRANSFER PORTAL
-View transfer stories on Charlie Easley, Antonio Pilipovic and Jalen Windham at the links.
-Former Colorado guard Daylen Kountz (3.0 PPG) has co omitted to Northern Colorado.
-Chattanooga has landed double-digit scorer Darius Banks (12.2 PPG, 4.9 RPG) from James Madison.
-Sacred Heart guard Cameron Parker (9.9 PPG, 7.8 APG) landed with Montana.
-Southern Miss guard Gabe Watson (13.0 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 3.4 APG) will move on to Tulane.
-Another strong transfer Malcolm Porter (9.5 PPG, 3.2 RPG)has moved as a graduate transfer from Portland to Northern Arizona.
View other transfer news below:
-RaQuan Brown, G, New Orleans >>> UNC ASHVILLE
-Abdul Mohamed, G, North Texas >>> MONTANA STATE
FOOTBALL TRANSFER PORTAL
-View the Michael Maeitti transfer story linked here.
-Baylor landed a key graduate transfer in former Arkansas State defensive end William Bradley-King. Bradley-King had 49 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks this past season.
-Purdue has picked up safety graduate transfer Tyler Coyle from UConn. Coyle played in 35 games and had 260 tackles, 7.5 TFL, 3 INT, 18 passes defended and two forced and recovered fumbles.