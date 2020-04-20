(KMAland) -- Check out the transfer portal movement from Sunday in college sports.
BASKETBALL TRANSFER PORTAL
-Another former Western Illinois player is on the move. Zion Young (13.2 PPG, 4.5 RPG) committed to Oakland on Sunday.
Other transfer commitments on Sunday:
-Devin Butts, G, Mississippi State >>> LOUISIANA (6 GP)
-Chereef Knox, F, Saint Joseph's >>> COPPIN STATE (4.2 PPG)
-B.J. Mack, F, South Florida >>> WOFFORD (2.1 PPG)
View our story on Cordell Pemsl transferring to Virginia Tech linked here.