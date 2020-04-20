NCAA Basketball
Photo: NCAA.com

(KMAland) -- Check out the transfer portal movement from Sunday in college sports.

BASKETBALL TRANSFER PORTAL 

-Another former Western Illinois player is on the move. Zion Young (13.2 PPG, 4.5 RPG) committed to Oakland on Sunday.

Other transfer commitments on Sunday:

-Devin Butts, G, Mississippi State >>> LOUISIANA (6 GP)

-Chereef Knox, F, Saint Joseph's >>> COPPIN STATE (4.2 PPG)

-B.J. Mack, F, South Florida >>> WOFFORD (2.1 PPG)

