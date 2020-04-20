(KMAland) -- A pair of DII transfers are moving up, Landers Nolley landed in Memphis and more from the day in the transfer portal.
BASKETBALL TRANSFER PORTAL
-A pair of Division II standouts are transferring up, as Robbie Heath (24.6 PPG) is leaving West Chester for Pepperdine, and B.J. McLaurin (16.6 PPG, 11.2 RPG) is moving from Chowan to UNC Asheville.
-Other double-digits scorers that announced for their new school on Monday included Anthony Roberts (12.7 PPG) and Landers Nolley (15.5 PPG, 5.8 RPG). Roberts is leaving Kent State for ST. Bonaventure, and Nolley is moving from Virginia Tech to Memphis.
-Coppin State center Brendan Medley-Bacon (7.5 PPG, 8.7 RPG) is heading to VCU while San Jose State forward Christian Anigwe (5.2 PPG, 5.3 RPG) is transferring to UC Davis. Georgia Tech’s Evan Cole (4.4 PPG, 3.6 RPG) is also leaving for Utah Valley.
-Another Power Five guard is moving down with Louisville’s Darius Perry (5.2 PPG) moving on to UCF.
Other transfer news from Monday:
-Caleb Nero, G, Weber State >>> NORTH DAKOTA (1.7 PPG)
-Nathan Springs, C, Ohio >>> KENNESAW STATE (3.0 PPG)
-Jackson Stormo, G, Pepperdine >>> SIENA (15 games played)
FOOTBALL TRANSFER PORTAL
-Purdue is adding UCLA quarterback transfer Austin Burton to the mix under center. Burton played in six games last year for the Bruins, throwing for 365 yards and a touchdown.