(KMAland) -- A quiet day of moves in the transfer portal, as a Division II standout is the highest profile commitment of the day.
BASKETBALL TRANSFER PORTAL
-Francis Marion (Division II) standout Winston Hill has announced a transfer to Presbyterian. Hill averaged 21.1 points and 9.3 rebounds per game last season.
-Boston College guard Chris Herren Jr. is on his way to San Diego after averaging just 1.7 points per game this past year.
-Idaho guard Marquell Fraser is taking his 7.1 points and 3.9 rebounds per game to Detroit Mercy. He will be immediately eligible.
-Another graduate transfer — Rashawn Fredericks — is going from UAB to James Madison after averaging 2.3 points and 2.2 rebounds per game.
-Weber State big man Dima Zdor is transferring to Grand Canyon. Zdor averaged 3.9 points and 4.6 rebounds per game in 2019-20.
-Finally, Akron’s Jaden Sayles has announced a transfer to Stony Brook. He averaged 2.2 points per game this past year.