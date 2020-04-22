(KMAland) -- DePaul landed a key Division II transfer to highlight the movement in the transfer portal on Wednesday.
BASKETBALL TRANSFER PORTAL
-Two more Division II standouts are moving after strong seasons. Lincoln Memorial’s Courvoisier McCauley is heading to DePaul after averaging 20.0 points and 6.3 rebounds, and Flagler’s Gedi Juozapaitis has committed to Georgia Southern after 19.0 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.
-Milwaukee forward/center Harrison Henderson is the lone graduate transfer of the day, choosing Southern after averaging 3.2 points per game this past season.
-Alabama guard Jaylen Forbes (2.7 PPG, 2.1 RPG) has decided on Tulane for his next stop, and Georgia Tech forward Kristian Sjolund (3.0 PPG) is moving to UTEP.
Other commitments:
-Isaiah Gable, F, Southeast Missouri State >>> CHARLESTON (5.2 PPG)
-Nigel Hawkins, G, UTEP >>> STEPHEN F. AUSTIN (4.5 PPG, 2.4 RPG)
-Raymond Hawkins, C, Alabama >>> LONG BEACH STATE (6 games)