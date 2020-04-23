(KMAland) -- Former Purdue big man Matt Haarms will play at BYU while Indiana and North Carolina had former highly-ranked recruits enter the transfer portal on Thursday.
BASKETBALL TRANSFER PORTAL
-Former Purdue big man Matt Haarms announced a commitment to BYU. The graduate transfer averaged 8.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.0 blocks this past season with the Boilermakers.
Other graduate transfers on the day:
-Missouri State guard Tyrik Dixon (7.2 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 3.6 APG) is transferring to Coastal Carolina.
-Chattanooga center Justin Brown (1.5 PPG) will have two years of eligibility as a grad transfer at Wagner.
-Also on Thursday, Wyoming forward T.J. Taylor (7.0 RPG, 3.4 RPG) announced a commitment to James Madison, former UTEP guard Jordan Lathon (5.0 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 3.1 APG) is moving to Milwaukee and James Madison guard Deshon Parker (10.0 PPG) decided on Appalachian State.
Other transfer commitments:
-Kaden Archie, G, UTEP >>> GEORGIA SOUTHERN (3.6 PPG)
-Luis Hurtado, G, UAB >>> BRYANT (1.3 PPG)
Four also entered the transfer portal on Thursday:
-Cedrick Alley Jr., F, Houston (1.3 PPG)
-Damezi Anderson, F, Indiana (2.8 PPG, 2.2 RPG)
-Jeremiah Francis, G, North Carolina (3.3 PPG)
-Matthew Johns, F, South Dakota (6 games played)
FOOTBALL TRANSFER PORTAL
-There were two commitments on Thursday with Minnesota defensive lineman Mayan Ahanoutu choosing to stay in the Big Ten with a commitment to Rutgers, and LSU offensive lineman Donavaughn Campbell staying in-state with Louisiana Tech.