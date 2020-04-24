(KMAland) -- A former Auburn 4-star is in the portal for a second time in the last several months, and an Oregon forward committed to Saint Louis on Friday in the portal.
BASKETBALL PORTAL
-The lone transfer commit on the day had former Oregon forward and sophomore Francis Okoro (3.3 PPG, 4.2 RPG) committing to Saint Louis.
Five others entered the transfer portal on Friday:
-Logan Curtis, FR, East Carolina (1.6 PPG)
-Tykei Greene, SO, Manhattan (9.7 PPG, 4.6 RPG)
-Jalen Harper, FR, Florida Gulf Coast (2.9 PPG)
-Judah Jordan, FR, Weber State (2.5 PPG, 2.0 RPG)
-Jalin Wimberly, JR, Fort Wayne (NA)
FOOTBALL PORTAL
-Former 4-star Auburn defensive line recruit Charles Moore is back in the transfer portal after just several months at Oregon State.