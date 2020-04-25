(KMAland) -- Boston College, California and Central Michigan landed transfers on Saturday.
BASKETBALL PORTAL
-Find the story on Tyler Harris committing to Iowa State linked here.
-Former Lehigh center James Karnik is transferring for his final year of eligibility to Boston College. Karnik averaged 12.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.0 block per game this past season.
-Fresno State freshman guard Jarred Hyder is moving to California for the rest of his eligibility. He averaged 9.1 points and 3.1 assists per game with the Bulldogs this year.
-Michigan State graduate transfer Braden Burke has committed to Central Michigan. Burke appeared in 49 games with the Spartans.
-Sammy Friday IV will graduate transfer to Eastern Illinois after averaging 4.1 points per game this past season with the Saints.
-Samford freshman Logan Padgett is transferring after 2.4 points and 2.6 rebounds per game this past season.