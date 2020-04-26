(KMAland) -- Georgia added a key graduate transfer in Justin Kier on Sunday.
BASKETBALL TRANSFER PORTAL
-Find the story on Drew Buggs' commitment to Missouri linked here.
-A trio of grad transfers made commitments on Sunday with Division II’s Tyler Moffe (Mansfield), Justin Kier (George Mason) and Damien Sears (St. John’s) will play at The Citadel, Georgia and Nicholls State, respectively.
Moffe averaged 9.6 PPG this past season while Kier averaged 9.6 PPG and 3.6 RPG and Sears put in 1.3 PPG.
-Former New Orleans forward Gerrale Gates (8.4 PPG, 5.6 RPG) is transferring to Albany while Stony Brook big man Jeffrey Otchere (2.8 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 1.5 BPG) picked UT Rio Grande Valley.
Detroit’s Alonde LeGrand (1.5 PPG, 2.5 RPG) is transferring to North Florida, and Tulane forward Charlie Russell Jr. (11 appearances) will transfer to UMass Lowell.
-Chicago State junior Jace Colley (9.1 PPG, 5.3 RPG) and freshman teammate Leondre Townsen (1 game played) will both transfer from the school.
FOOTBALL TRANSFER PORTAL
-Virginia Tech wide receiver Jacoby Pinckney is transferring to Appalachian State while former Western Kentucky quarterback Steven Duncan entered the transfer portal on Sunday.