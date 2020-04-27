(KMAland) -- Georgetown, Florida, Minnesota and Seton Hall were among major schools adding transfer additions on Monday.
BASKETBALL TRANSFER PORTAL
-Georgetown and Appalachian State made grad transfer additions with commitments from former Northwestern State forward Chudier Bile and former Southern New Hampshire (Division II) guard Michael Almonacy, respectively.
Bile scored 14.3 points, grabbed 7.6 rebounds and had 1.5 blocks per game this past season for NW State while Almonacy averaged 15.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists and made 42.9% from 3-point range.
-Sophomores on the move included former Michigan power forward Colin Castleton to Florida and former Rice standout forward Drew Petersen to Minnesota. Castleton played rarely for Michigan, averaging 3.1 points and 2.4 rebounds per game, while Petersen put in 11.1 points, had 6.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game for the Owls this past season.
-Freshmen Logan Curtis and Tray Jackson both made decisions on Monday. Jackson is going from Missouri to Seton Hall. View the complete story here. Curtis, meanwhile, is moving to Delaware from East Carolina after averaging 1.6 points in 21 games played this past season.
-A trio of new names are in the basketball transfer portal with standout Towson guard Allen Betrand leading the way. Betrand averaged 13.6 points and 2.7 rebounds per game in his sophomore season this past year.
Little-used Albany junior guard Rian Carter and Lamar sophomore forward Jordan Wallace are also into the portal.
FOOTBALL TRANSFER PORTAL
-Four new names are in the transfer portal as of Monday. Hawaii quarterback Zach Daniel, Boise State linebacker Joshua Booker-Brown, Akron linebacker Jerome Cooper and grad transfer linebacker from Texas Tech, Brayden Stringer, are the new names.
-In addition, Texas offensive lineman J.P. Urquidez announced he will graduate and transfer to Texas State.