(KMAland) -- A Valpo star entered the transfer portal while a three-year starting lineman for Harvard is joining the defending national champions.
BASKETBALL PORTAL
-Valparaiso star guard Javon Freeman-Liberty announced he will enter the transfer portal on Tuesday. Freeman-Liberty averaged 19.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists this past season.
-Another standout guard announced a transfer, as Alabama A&M freshman Cameron Alford (12.2 PPG, 5.5 RPG) will enter the portal.
-Wake Forest freshman guard Jahcobi Neath (5.3 PPG) is also in the portal after the firing of head coach Danny Manning.
-USC guard Elijah Weaver is into the portal, too, after 6.6 points per game this past season.
Others:
-Madani Diarra, C, St. Louis
-Lijah Donnelly, G, Illinois State
-Jaxon Edelmayer, G, Idaho State
-Pacific center Amari McCray is transferring as a grad transfer to Portland State. McCray averaged 6.4 points and 4.2 rebounds per game.
-Bucknell forward Kahliel Spear also announced a commitment to Robert Morris. Spear averaged 4.8 points and 3.2 rebounds per game during his sophomore season.
-Click here for the full story on Trevor Lakes moving from UIndy to Nebraska.
FOOTBALL TRANSFER PORTAL
-Click here for the story on Noah Vedral transferring from Nebraska.
-Harvard three-year starting offensive lineman Liam Shanahan is grad transferring to the defending national champion LSU.
-Miami wide receiver Brian Hightower has committed to Illinois.
-Michigan wide receiver Tarik Black is graduating and transferring to Texas.
Others that entered the transfer portal on Tuesday:
Anthony Muse, WR, New Mexico State
Garreett Nickelson, OT, Western Kentucky
Adam Norsworthy, LB, Ole Miss
Tiano Tialavea, UTEP
Mariano Valenti, QB, Northern Illinois