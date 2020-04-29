(KMAland) -- Texas Tech nabbed a key graduate transfer, Miami Ohio and UNLV had double-digit scorers enter the portal and a Houston offensive tackle is also into the portal.
BASKETBALL TRANSFER PORTAL
-Two double-digit scorers entered the portal while two others made commitments on Wednesday.
Potential grad transfer Marcus Santos-Silva (12.8 PPG, 8.9 RPG) committed to Texas Tech after spending his first few years at VCU. Also, UNC Pembroke (Division II) grad transfer guard David Strother (12.6 PPG, 4.1 RPG) announced he will continue his collegiate career at Old Dominion.
Additionally, Miami (Ohio) junior guard Nike Sibande (13.9 PPG, 5.9 RPG) and UNLV junior forward Donnie Tillman (10.1 PPG, 4.7 RPG) are both now in the portal.
Also on Wednesday….
-Florida Atlantic guard and grad transfer Richardson Maitre (9.7 PPG, 4.1 RPG) announced he is transferring to Samford.
-San Jose State guard Zach Chappell (6.1 PPG) is moving to Sacramento State.
-LSU guard Caleb Starks (1.6 PPG) is taking his talents to Tarleton State.
-Former Portland sophomore forward Jacob Tryon (7.1 PPG, 5.3 RPG) announced a transfer to New Mexico State.
-Former Montana State forward Zeke Quinlan (3.0 PPG, 3.0 RPG) is transferring to Jackson State.
-Alabama junior Galin Smith (3.1 PPG, 2.5 RPG) also announced he is transferring. He will be a grad transfer.
FOOTBALL TRANSFER PORTAL
-Houston offensive tackle Jarrid Williams announced he will graduate and transfer. Williams had 19 starts during his career with the Cougars.
-Alabama wide receiver Mac Hereford is graduating and transferring to Vanderbilt.
-Arizona safety Chacho Ulloa has announced he will transfer to Montana State.
-Wyoming outside linebacker Isaiah Abdullah also entered the transfer portal on Wednesday.