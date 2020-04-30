(KMAland) -- Mississippi State basketball and Illinois football both landed transfer commitments on Thursday.
BASKETBALL TRANSFER PORTAL
-Former Louisiana forward Jalen Johnson is graduating and transferring to Mississippi State after averaging 15.5 points and 6.6 rebounds per game this past season.
-San Diego junior forward James Jean-Marie averaged 7.4 points and 5.2 rebounds this past year and is now in the portal. Freshman teammate Sabry Phillip (1.3 PPG) has also entered.
-Wake Forest is losing freshmen Ismael Massoud (4.8 PPG, 2.0 RPG) and Ody Oguama (2.9 PPG, 3.9 RPG).
-Peter Kiss, who sat out this past season, is graduating and transferring from Rutgers. He’s a career 9.4-point per game player.
-Former Indiana guard/forward Damezi Anderson (2.8 PPG, 2.2 RPG) will transfer to Loyola Chicago.
-Former San Diego State power forward Joel Mesnah (1.9 PPG) will move to James Madison.
-UC Riverside sophomore forward Zac Watson (2.7 PPG, 2.9 RPG) has entered the portal.
-Cincinnati freshman Prince Toyambi (DNP) is in the portal after one year.
FOOTBALL TRANSFER PORTAL
-Purdue cornerback Kenneth Major has entered the portal. He has 75 tackles and three interceptions the past two seasons.
-Mississippi State offensive tackle Brevyn Jones has committed to Illinois.
-Baylor offensive guard Paul Matavao-Poialii is now in the transfer portal.
-Quarterback Gavin Screws of Troy and Arizona running back Bryce Coleman are in the portal, as is UCF defensive end Jalen Pinkney.