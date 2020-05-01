(KMAland) -- DePaul basketball landed a key transfer, a Wake Forest big man entered the portal and a former Mississippi State QB is heading to Virginia.
BASKETBALL TRANSFER PORTAL
MOVING: Valparaiso sophomore guard Javon Freeman-Liberty committed to DePaul following a season of 19.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.2 steals per game.
Nebraska’s Kevin Cross announced his destination will be Tulane, View the full story from KMA Sports linked here.
ENTERING PORTAL: Wake Forest junior center Olivier Sarr is the big move of the day, as the big man will leave the school after averaging 13.7 points and 9.0 rebounds per game this past year.
Stephen F. Austin sophomore shooting guard Oddyst Walker (3.2 PPG), Alcorn State freshman shooting guard Devin Wade-Henderson (appeared in one game) and Pacific sophomore point guard Jade Brahmbhatt (appeared in one game) are also in the portal.
DECOMMIT: Rice sophomore small forward transfer Drew Peterson (11.1 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 3.5 APG) has decommitted from Minnesota and will re-enter the portal.
FOOTBALL TRANSFER PORTAL
MOVING: Former Mississippi State quarterback Keytaon Thompson is graduating and transferring to Virginia. He will have two years of eligibility and have immediate eligible. Thompson had 846 yards passing, 672 yards rushing and 18 total touchdowns in two seasons with MSU.
ENTERING PORTAL: Texas A&M walk-on wide receiver Ke’undre Azakytu is in the portal.