(KMAland) -- Pitt landed a grad transfer offensive tackle and a bit more from a quiet day in the portal on Sunday.
BASKETBALL TRANSFER PORTAL
It was a quiet day in the transfer portal, but there were four commitments and another entry.
-Nick Ferrarini (6-5/190) is transferring from Wayne State to Omaha. View the story here.
-South Dakota School of Mines (Division II) shooting guard Damani Hayes (6-5/220) is walking on to South Dakota. He averaged 6.8 points per game this past season.
-Former San Diego guard Sabry Philip (6-4/190) is moving on to Navarro College (NJCAA).
-Morgan State’s Cameron Shaw (6-3/18)is entering the transfer portal after appearing in 13 games as a freshman.
-Former Western Illinois forward/center Roderick Smith is heading to Division II’s Auburn-Montgomery. He averaged 3.4 points and 1.9 rebounds per game this past year — his sophomore season.
FOOTBALL TRANSFER PORTAL
-Hampton offensive tackle/grad transfer Keldrick Wilson (6-5/299) will play his final year of eligibility at Pitt. Wilson chose Pitt over other finalists Indiana, USC and West Virginia. He played in 11 games this past year for the Pirates.