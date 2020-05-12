(KMAland) -- Stony Brook and Fort Wayne had key players enter the basketball portal, an NC State corner is on to Notre Dame and Florida State picked up an A&M transfer running back.
BASKETBALL TRANSFER PORTAL
COMMITS: There were five transfer commits on Monday…
-Former Houston forward Cedrick Alley Jr. (6-6/225) has committed to continue his career at UTSA>
-Former Sam Houston State guard Dajuan Jones (5-10/165) is moving on to Division II’s Arkansas-Monticello.
-Former Southern Miss power forward Isaiah Jones (6-7/234) has committed to New Orleans.
-Former Duquesne forward and grad transfer Kellon Taylor (6-5/220) will finish his career at Albany.
-Former Oregon State guard Antoine Vernon (6-0/175) is moving on to St. Francis Xavier from U Sports in Canada.
INTO THE PORTAL: There were several others that entered the transfer portal…
-Southeast Missouri State shooting guard Khalil Cuffee (6-4/210) has entered the portal.
-James Madison freshman Zyon Dobbs (6-3/195) will move on from the school after playing sparingly in 17 games this past season.
-Stony Brook shooting guard Andrew Garcia (6-5/228) will be an immediately eligible grad transfer after 13.4 points and 6.7 rebounds per game this past year.
-Detroit sophomore power forward Boe Nguidjol (6-8/225) is into the portal. He averaged 3.7 points per game this past season.
-Fort Wayne junior shooting guard Brian Patrick (6-5/200) has entered the portal after averaging 11.1 points and 3.4 rebounds per game.
-James Madison freshman shooting guard Quinn Richey (6-5/195) has entered the portal.
FOOTBALL TRANSFER PORTAL
-Three players from Northern Illinois — Jack Heflin, Mitchell Brinkman and CJ Perez — entered the transfer portal on Monday. View the story on Brinkman here.
-Troy offensive guard Ricky Samuel entered the portal on Monday.
-UAB safety Rashard Revels is also into the transfer portal.
-Former NC State cornerback Nick McCloud will finish out his career at Notre Dame. He played 30 games and had 105 tackles with three interceptions during his time with the Wolfpack.
-Washington defensive end John Clark announced a transfer to Montana State.
-Houston defensive end Isaiah Chambers has committed to transfer to McNeese State.
-Florida State landed running back Jashaun Corbin from Texas A&M. Corbin had 483 yards rushing in 14 career games with A&M.