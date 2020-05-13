(KMAland) -- Georgetown lost Mac McClung, DePaul and Wake Forest basketball landed grad transfers and Okie State football picked up a transfer from LSU.
BASKETBALL TRANSFER PORTAL
MOVES:
-Former UNLV guard Jonah Antonio is graduating and transferring to Wake Forest. Antonio averaged 6.9 points and 2.4 rebounds per game last season.
-Former Monmouth standout guard Ray Salnave will graduate and transfer to DePaul. Salve averaged 14.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game this past season.
-Former North Carolina A&T forward Shayne Scruggs will transfer to Division II’s Northeastern Oklahoma A&M.
INTO THE PORTAL:
-Georgetown sophomore guard Mac McClung pulled out of the draft and is transferring. McClung averaged 15.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.
-McNeese State lost both Sam Baker and Leondre Washington to the portal after they averaged 4.7 and 4.3 points per game, respectively.
-Youngstown State sophomore guard Tyler Foster (2.8 PPG) entered the transfer portal.
-IUPUI freshman forward Taveion White (1.0 PPG, 1.6 RPG) is into the portal.
-Washington State grad transfer Ahmed Ali (7.3 PPG) is in the portal.
FOOTBALL TRANSFER PORTAL
MOVES:
-Former LSU wide receiver Dee Anderson (27 career receptions, 392 receiving yards) is transferring to Oklahoma State.
-Former Arkansas wide receiver T.Q. Jackson is transferring to SMU.
-Princeton landed Colorado transfer quarterback Blake Stenstrom, who appeared in two games with the Buffalos.
-Former UTEP linebacker Sione Tupou (85 career tackles) is moving to Texas State.
-Former Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral committed to Rutgers. View the story linked here.
INTO THE PORTAL:
-Cincinnati wide receiver Trent Cloud is moving into the transfer portal.
-USF quarterback Kaden Frost is transferring.
-Tulane cornerback Chris Joyce is transferring.