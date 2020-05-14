Nojel Eastern
Photo: Nojel Eastern/Twitter

(KMAland) -- Nojel Eastern will stick in the Big Ten with Michigan, Illinois added a safety and more from the day in the transfer portal.

BASKETBALL TRANSFER PORTAL 

MOVES: There were six transfer commitments on Thursday.

-Former Seattle power forward Cade Alger is transferring to San Diego State.

-Former UC Santa Barbara guard Destin Barnes is moving on to Jacksonville as a graduate transfer. Barnes averaged 12.1 points and 3.4 rebounds this past season.

-Former Buffalo guard Keishawn Brewton is moving to Coastal Carolina after averaging 14.5 points per game this past season.

-Michigan won the Nojel Eastern sweepstakes, as the Purdue guard will stay in the Big Ten Conference.

-Former IUPUI center Brandon Kenyon is transferring to Canada’s McMaster College.

-Cleveland State guard Tyrese Potomas has decided to move to Canada’s Saskatchewan.

INTO THE PORTAL:

-Mount St. Mary’s freshman guard Matt Brecht is into the portal.

-Mississippi Valley Stat freshman center Richard Rivers Jr. is transferring.

-Texas Tech power forward Andrei Savrasov has entered the portal.

-Troy power forward Tyrek Williams is also moving into the portal.

FOOTBALL TRANSFER PORTAL

MOVES: There were three transfer commitments on Thursday.

-Former Kentucky quarterback Amani Gilmore will transfer to North Texas.

-Former Louisville safety TreSean Smith is transferring to Illinois. Smith has 70 tackles and two interceptions in his career.

-Florida State punter Logan Tyler is transferring to Arizona State. Tyler had a 42.5 yards per punt average this past season.

INTO THE PORTAL:

-UCF defensive end Raymond Cutts, Mississippi State offensive guard Stewart Reese and Florida Atlantic tight end Shane Ellis are all in the portal.