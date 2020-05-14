(KMAland) -- Nojel Eastern will stick in the Big Ten with Michigan, Illinois added a safety and more from the day in the transfer portal.
BASKETBALL TRANSFER PORTAL
MOVES: There were six transfer commitments on Thursday.
-Former Seattle power forward Cade Alger is transferring to San Diego State.
-Former UC Santa Barbara guard Destin Barnes is moving on to Jacksonville as a graduate transfer. Barnes averaged 12.1 points and 3.4 rebounds this past season.
-Former Buffalo guard Keishawn Brewton is moving to Coastal Carolina after averaging 14.5 points per game this past season.
-Michigan won the Nojel Eastern sweepstakes, as the Purdue guard will stay in the Big Ten Conference.
-Former IUPUI center Brandon Kenyon is transferring to Canada’s McMaster College.
-Cleveland State guard Tyrese Potomas has decided to move to Canada’s Saskatchewan.
INTO THE PORTAL:
-Mount St. Mary’s freshman guard Matt Brecht is into the portal.
-Mississippi Valley Stat freshman center Richard Rivers Jr. is transferring.
-Texas Tech power forward Andrei Savrasov has entered the portal.
-Troy power forward Tyrek Williams is also moving into the portal.
FOOTBALL TRANSFER PORTAL
MOVES: There were three transfer commitments on Thursday.
-Former Kentucky quarterback Amani Gilmore will transfer to North Texas.
-Former Louisville safety TreSean Smith is transferring to Illinois. Smith has 70 tackles and two interceptions in his career.
-Florida State punter Logan Tyler is transferring to Arizona State. Tyler had a 42.5 yards per punt average this past season.
INTO THE PORTAL:
-UCF defensive end Raymond Cutts, Mississippi State offensive guard Stewart Reese and Florida Atlantic tight end Shane Ellis are all in the portal.