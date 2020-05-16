(KMAland) -- A Tagovailoa is transferring to Maryland, Romello White ended up with Arizona State and more from Friday in the transfer portal.
BASKETBALL TRANSFER PORTAL
GRAD TRANSFERS:
-Former Pittsburgh power forward Kene Chukwuka (3.2 PPG, 3.1 RPG) will be immediately eligible at Pepperdine.
-Former UMBC power forward Max Curran (3.7 PPG, 3.2 RPG) is transferring.
-Former UT Arlington small forward Coleman Sparling (2.0 PPG) is graduating and transferring.
-Former Arizona State power forward Romello White (10.2 PPG, 8.8 RPG) has landed with Ole Miss.
OTHER MOVES:
-Former Fort Wayne power forward Josh Inkumsah (1.0 PPG) will play at NAIA’s Ottawa.
-Former Clemson center Trey Jemison (1.7 PPG, 2.0 RPG) is transferring to UAB.
-Former Kansas State power forward Levi Stockard III (3.7 PPG, 2.6 RPG) is transferring to VCU. View the story linked here.
-Former DePaul center Mick Sullivan (played in 2 games) will transfer to Quincy.
-Former Florida Gulf Coast power forward Brian Thomas II (2.0 PPG, 2.9 RPG) committed to Grambling.
-Former UIC power forward Travell Washington (2.7 PPG) is transferring to Cal State San Bernardino.
-Memphis landed former Evansville power forward DeAndre Williams (15.2 PPG, 6.9 RPG).
INTO THE PORTAL:
-Prairie View A&M point guard Tamir Bynum (2.8 PPG).
-Northern Illinois shooting guard Gairges Daow (2.9 PPG, 2.0 RPG).
-Towson point guard Nigel Haughton (2.8 PPG).
-Green Bay shooting guard Jiovanni Miles (2.4 PPG).
FOOTBALL TRANSER PORTAL
The biggest move of the day was former Alabama quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa choosing to transfer to Maryland.
Other moves on the day:
-Former Northern Illinois tight end and Lewis Central alum Mitchell Brinkman is transferring to South Florida. View the complete story linked here.
-Former North Carolina offensive guard Avery Jones is transferring to East Carolina.
-Offensive center CJ Perez is transferring to Temple from Northern Illinois.
-Former Texas defensive tackle Gerald Wilbon will transfer to Louisiana Tech.
There were two other transfer announcements on Friday:
-Western Kentucky quarterback Steven Duncan is transferring.
-SMU offensive tackle Braxton Webb is into the transfer portal.