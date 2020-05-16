(KMAland) -- UNC Wilmington nabbed a key basketball transfer while Florida, Houston and Illinois took key football transfers on Saturday.
BASKETBALL TRANSER PORTAL
-Holy Cross small forward Joe Pridgen (17.4 PPG, 6.8 RPG) is transferring to UNC Wilmington after a strong freshman season.
-Jacksonville State shooting guard De’Torrion Ware (11.9 PPG, 5.3 RPG) will transfer following a breakout sophomore season.
There were four other moves on Saturday…
-Former Idaho State point guard Nico Aguirre (2.3 PPG) is moving to Division II’s Southwest Baptist.
-Montana State freshman shooting guard Zach Hobbs (18 GP) is transferring to Scottsdale Community College.
-Merrimack power forward Aaron Jaynes (DNP) is transferring.
-Western Illinois has landed former UAB center Tamell Pearson (3.7 PPG, 3.6 RPG).
FOOTBALL TRANSFER PORTAL
-Former Mississippi State offensive lineman Stewart Reese will graduate and transfer to Florida. Reese started at right tackle in 2017 and 2018 for the Bulldogs and in eight games as a right guard in 2019.
-Texas Tech running back Ta’Zhawn Henry will transfer to Houston after rushing for 340 yards and three scores in 2019.
-California defensive tackle Chinedu Udeogu is the latest transfer to opt for Illinois. Udeogu had 13 tackles in 2018 before missing 2019 due to injury.