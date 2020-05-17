(KMAland) -- Miami basketball grabbed a big transfer while Western Kentucky added a former Maryland quarterback.
BASKETBALL TRANSFER PORTAL
MOVEs: Former Stony Brook small forward Elijah Olaniyi (18.0 PPG, 6.5 RPG) is transferring to Miami.
-Former Western Michigan point guard Michael Flowers (16.9 PPG) is transferring to South Alabama.
-Former Michigan guard Cole Bajema (2.9 PPG) is moving on to Washington.
-Marshall point guard Robby Williams is transferring to Coastal Alabama CC Bay Minette.
-Former Northeastern point guard Myles Franklin is transferring to Point Loma Nazarene.
-Mississippi Valley State center Richard Rivers Jr. is transferring to Lincoln Trail College.
INTO THE PORTAL:
-Georgia Southern shooting guard Jalen Cincore is into the transfer portal.
FOOTBALL TRANFER PORTAL
MOVES:
-Maryland quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome is transferring to Western Kentucky. Pigrome threw for 719 yards and rushed for 153 this past season.
-North Carolina grad transfer safety Greg Ross is transferring to Iowa State. View the story linked here.
-Former Appalachian State defensive end Chris Willis is transferring to East Carolina. Willis has 39 tackles, 8.0 TFL and 4.0 sacks in his career.