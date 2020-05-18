(KMAland) -- West Virginia, Boise State and Middle Tennessee football all added transfers on Monday.
FOOTBALL TRANSFER PORTAL
-Maryland defensive end Bryce Brand is transferring to West Virginia after 28 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks in three seasons with the Terps.
-Former USC quarterback Jack Sears committed to Boise State. Sears had 235 yards passing as a freshman in 2018.
-Former Purdue cornerback Kenneth Major is transferring to Middle Tennessee. Major had 75 tackles and 3 INT during his career with the Boilermakers.
There were six others moving into the portal on Monday..
-Central Michigan wide receiver Bailey Edwards.
-Iowa running back Samson Evans.
-USF defensive end Tarik Jones.
-Northern Illinois defensive end Matt Lorbeck.
-Old Dominion offensive lineman Teagan McDonald.
-Syracuse linebacker Juan Wallace.
BASKETBALL TRANSFER PORTAL
-UIC and Southeast Missouri State picked up transfers on Monday with former Chattanooga point guard Maurice Commander (6.2 PPG) and former Green Bay forward Manny Patterson (5.8 PPG, 4.8 RPG) choosing UIC and SEMO, respectively.
-Both Campbell shooting guard LaDarius Knight (4.2 PPG) and Utah shooting guard Both Gach (10.7 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 2.9 APG) are also entering the portal.