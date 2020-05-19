(KMAland) -- Michigan basketball landed another transfer, Drew Peterson chose USC and Vandy took an Okie State receiver.
BASKETBALL TRANSFER PORTAL
-Former Wake Forest shooting guard Chaundee Brown (6-5/220) committed to Michigan on Tuesday. Brown averaged 12.1 points and 6.5 rebounds this past season with Wake Forest.
-Green Bay small forward ShanQuan Hemphill (6-6/190) is into the portal. Hemphill averaged 11.4 points and 5.5 rebounds per game in the 2018-19 season.
-Youngstown State landed Greyson Kelley (6-1/180), who entered the portal from Division II’s Shaw after averaging 19.2 points per game this season.
-Green Bay point guard Josh Jefferson (6-2/190) entered the transfer portal. Jefferson averaged 8.7 points and 2.1 rebounds per game this past year.
-Detroit shooting guard Marquis Moore (6-6/200), who averaged 8.3 points and 4.8 rebounds this past season, has entered the transfer portal.
-Former Rice small forward and Minnesota commit Drew Peterson (6-8/185) announced for USC on Tuesday. Peterson scored 11.1 points, grabbed 6.5 rebounds and had 3.5 assists per game this past year.
Other portal moves on Tuesday:
-Former McNeese State shooting guard Sam Baker (6-4/220) is moving to Division II’s Angelo State.
-Central Michigan small forward Romelo Burrell (6-7/195) is transferring to Division II’s Lindenwood.
-Former Eastern Kentucky power forward Darius Hicks (6-8/2250) is moving to Jackson State. Hicks averaged 5.8 points and 5.5 rebounds this past season.
-Texas Tech power forward Andrei Savrasov (6-7/225) committed to Georgia Southern.
FOOTBALL TRANSFER PORTAL
-Former Oklahoma State wide receiver Tyrell Alexander committed to Vanderbilt. Alexander had just two receptions during his time with Okie State.
-Pitt running back V’Lique Carter is transferring to Albany. Carter had 445 yards rushing and 192 receiving while at Pitt.
-Oregon State safety Kee Whetzel is entering the portal. Wetzel had 65 tackles, 5.0 TFL and 4.0 sacks during his career at Oregon State.
Other portal moves on Tuesday:
-Temple safety Keyvone Bruton is moving on from the school.
-Safety Jarrion Jones is transferring from Mississippi State.
-Safety Aaron Maisus is transferring from Old Dominion.
-Duke defensive tackle Tahj Rice entered the portal.
-Memphis running back Devon Starling entered the portal.
-Marshall long snapper Brodie Williams is transferring.