(KMAland) -- A very quiet day in the portal has Portland State landing the top commit.
BASKETBALL TRANSFER PORTAL
COMMIT: It was a fairly quiet day in the portal with the highest-scoring commit coming from Temple shooting guard grad transfer Monty Scott (7.2 PPG, 2.3 PPG) pledging to Portland State.
Also of note….
-UTEP grad transfer and small forward Anthony Tarke (2.6 PPG, 4.0 RPG) committed to Coppin State.
-Loyola junior shooting guard Jalon Pipkins (3.4 PPG) has landed with Fort Wayne.
-Sophomore shooting guard Dee Barnes (0.6 PPG, 0.9 RPG) is going from Mount St. Mary’s to Southern Utah.