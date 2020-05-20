(KMAland) -- Georgia nabbed a Stony Brook grad transfer, Indiana got a tight end and more from the day in the transfer portal.
BASKETBALL TRANSFER PORTAL
Georgia picked up a commitment from Stony Brook point guard and grad transfer Andrew Garcia (6-5/228), who averaged 13.4 points and 6.7 rebounds per game this past year.
Other moves in the basketball portal on Wednesday:
-Former Weber State guard Austin Galuppo (6-5/175) is transferring to Palm Beach State.
-Former UC Davis sophomore small forward Wesley Harris (6-6/210) is transferring to Division II’s Cal State Los Angeles.
-Cal State Fullerton freshman shooting guard Mojus Mojus (6-4/175) entered the portal.
-Former Seton Hall point guard Anthony Nelson (6-4/180) is taking his talents to Manhattan.
-Eastern Illinois grad transfer Braxton Shaw (6-7/210) is officially into the portal.
-Ole Miss shooting guard Bryce Williams (6-2/178) is transferring from the school.
FOOTBALL TRANSFER PORTAL
Former South Alabama tight end Khameron Taylor is transferring to Indiana. Others that entered the portal on Wednesday:
-Toledo defensive end Jerome Henderson.
-Tulsa wide receiver Malik Jackson.
-Boston College offensive tackle Elijah Johnson.
-Middle Tennessee quarterback Randall Johnson.
-Purdue cornerback Jordan Rucker.