(KMAland) -- California landed a point guard grad transfer and more from the day in the transfer portal.
BASKETBALL TRANSFER PORTAL
MOVES: Four moves were made on Thursday in the portal…
-Former Oklahoma shooting guard Jamal Bieniemy (6-5/181) is transferring to UTEP. Bieniemy averaged 5.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists as a sophomore with the Sooners.
-Former Stony Brook point guard Makale Foreman is graduating and transferring to California. Foreman averaged 15.6 points for the Seawolves this past season.
-Former Cal State Northridge small forward Jared Pearre (6-9/190) is moving to Seattle. Pearre scored 3.4 points and had 3.5 rebounds per game as a sophomore.
-Former USC Aiken (Division II) power forward Shaquan Jules (6-7/220) is transferring to Radford. Jules put in 11.5 points and had 5.4 rebounds per game this past season.
INTO THE PORTAL: Two others moved into the portal on Thursday…
-Iona point guard Isaiah Washington (6-1/195).
-NJIT point guard Levar Williams (6-0/185).
FOOTBALL TRANSFER PORTAL
-Northern Illinois defensive end Jack Heflin is transferring to Iowa. Click here for the story.
-Rice offensive tackle Uzoma Osuji is transferring to Boise State.