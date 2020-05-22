(KMAland) -- Cam Newton’s brother is transferring to Auburn while Indiana’s Justin Smith is jumping into the transfer portal.
BASKETBALL TRANSFER PORTAL
-The big move of the day came from INDIANA, where grad transfer Justin Smith (6-7/230) announced he is leaving school. Smith averaged 10.4 points and 5.2 rebounds as a junior.
-Former Longwood power forward Jordan Cintron (6-8/220) is transferring to NIAGARA after averaging 6.2 points and 6.2 rebounds this past season.
-GEORGIA SOUTHERN picked up former IUPUI point guard Grant Weatherford (6-2/195). Weatherford had a strong season with 9.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game this past year.
-Two others — Portland power forward Josh Phillips (6-9/225) and Xavier small forward Myles Hanson (6-7/215) announced moves into the portal.
FOOTBALL TRANSFER PORTAL
-Former MEAC Rookie of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year Caylin Newton is leaving Howard as a grad transfer to play his final year of eligibility with Auburn. Newton is the younger brother of former Auburn Heisman Trophy winner Cam Newton.