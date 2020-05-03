Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Showers early, becoming a steady rain later in the day. Thunder possible. High 62F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 47F. ENE winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.