(KMAland) -- Arizona State’s Romello White entered the portal in a shocking move on Sunday.
BASKETBALL TRANSFER PORTAL
MOVING OUT: Arizona State junior grad transfer Romello White made a shocking jump into the portal on Sunday. White averaged 10.2 points and 8.8 rebounds per game this past season for the Sun Devils.
Rice freshman Zach Crisler (2.4 PPG, 1.7 RPG) and Duquesne grad transfer Kellon Taylor also entered the portal.
COMMIT: Former Presbyterian sophomores forward Cory Hightower (13.3 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 2.5 APG) announced for Western Carolina.
New Orleans sophomore forward Gerrale Gates (8.4 PPG, 5.6 RPG) committed to Holy Cross.
FOOTBALL TRANSFER PORTAL
COMMIT: Florida Atlantic tight end grad transfer John Raine announced for Northwestern on Sunday.
ENTERING PORTAL: Toledo outside linebacker Evander Craft and Kentucky defensive end Davoan Hawkins both entered the portal on Sunday.