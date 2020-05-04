(KMAland) -- Another quiet day in the portal with two new grad transfers in hoops and several offensive linemen moving in football.
BASKETBALL TRANSFER PORTAL
COMMITS: There were three low key transfer commits on Monday…
-Former Charleston forward Quan McCluney (1.2 PPG) is transferring to Division II Queens (NC).
-Former Illinois State guard Lijah Donnelly (1.1 PPG in 13 games) will play at NAIA’s Lincoln College.
-Former Ohio forward Marvin Price (2.9 PPG in 7 games) picked Salt Lake Community College for his next stop.
PORTAL: Three others are the latest into the portal…
-Oregon State junior guard Sean Miller-Moore (2.7 PPG, 1.9 RPG) is into the portal.
-Pittsburgh grad transfer forward Kene Chukwuka (3.9 PPG, 3.5 RPG in 2018-19) is also in.
-Another grad transfer and North Dakota State shooting guard Cameron Hunter (6.6 PPG, 2.4 RPG) is transferring.
FOOTBALL TRANSFER PORTAL
COMMITS: Minnesota punter Tom Foley has committed to Northern Illinois while Duke outside linebacker Jacob Morgenstern is moving to Texas Tech.
TRANSFERS: Several others are into the portal on Monday…
-Florida offensive tackle Issiah Walker
-Arkansas State offensive guard Carson Williams
-UCF defensive tackle Davonchae Bryant
-UL Monroe offensive guard Chance Billington
-East Carolina safety Daniel Charles
-Tulane punter Coby Neenan
-Georgia Tech fullback Christian Malloy