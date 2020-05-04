NCAA logo
Photo: NCAA

(KMAland) -- Another quiet day in the portal with two new grad transfers in hoops and several offensive linemen moving in football.

BASKETBALL TRANSFER PORTAL 

COMMITS: There were three low key transfer commits on Monday…

-Former Charleston forward Quan McCluney (1.2 PPG) is transferring to Division II Queens (NC).

-Former Illinois State guard Lijah Donnelly (1.1 PPG in 13 games) will play at NAIA’s Lincoln College.

-Former Ohio forward Marvin Price (2.9 PPG in 7 games) picked Salt Lake Community College for his next stop.

PORTAL: Three others are the latest into the portal…

-Oregon State junior guard Sean Miller-Moore (2.7 PPG, 1.9 RPG) is into the portal.

-Pittsburgh grad transfer forward Kene Chukwuka (3.9 PPG, 3.5 RPG in 2018-19) is also in.

-Another grad transfer and North Dakota State shooting guard Cameron Hunter (6.6 PPG, 2.4 RPG) is transferring.

FOOTBALL TRANSFER PORTAL 

COMMITS: Minnesota punter Tom Foley has committed to Northern Illinois while Duke outside linebacker Jacob Morgenstern is moving to Texas Tech.

TRANSFERS: Several others are into the portal on Monday…

-Florida offensive tackle Issiah Walker  

-Arkansas State offensive guard Carson Williams 

-UCF defensive tackle Davonchae Bryant 

-UL Monroe offensive guard Chance Billington 

-East Carolina safety Daniel Charles 

-Tulane punter Coby Neenan 

-Georgia Tech fullback Christian Malloy