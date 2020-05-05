(KMAland) -- Plenty of movement in the transfer portal from Tuesday.
BASKETBALL TRANSFER PORTAL
COMMITS: There were nine transfer commits on Tuesday…
-Former Cal Baptist power forward and graduate transfer Bul Kuol (5.6 PPG, 3.1 RPG last season) announced he will play at Detroit Mercy next season.
-Niagara freshman center Noah Waterman (6.1 PPG, 2.9 RPG) also will transfer to Detroit.
-Former UMass freshman guard CJ Jackson (1.5 PPG) is transferring to the JUCO level at Florida Southwestern State.
-Former Kennesaw State forward Ugo Obineke (8.3 PPG) is transferring to Division II’s West Texas A&M.
-Washington State forward Daron Henson (3.6 PPG in 10 games) announced he will graduate and transfer to Seattle.
-Guard/forward Darrin Person Jr. (2.4 PPG) is moving from Cal State Bakersfield to Division II’s Fresno Pacific.
-Colorado freshman power forward Jakub Dombek has decided to transfer to Hartford after playing just four games with the Buffs.
-UNLV point guard Jay Green is graduating and transferring to Northern Arizona.
-UMES power forward Tyler Jones (8.5 PPG, 3.2 RPG) is transferring as an immediate eligible grad to North Carolina A&T.
INTO THE PORTAL:
-Michigan freshman guard Cole Bajema (2.9 PPG in 9 games) is transferring.
-Alcorn State point guard Isaiah Attles (4.7 PPG).
-FIU junior shooting guard Blake Furcron (2.1 PPG).
-Seattle freshman power forward Cale Alger.
FOOTBALL TRANSFER PORTAL
-UMass wide receiver Brennon Dingle is transferring to UTSA.
-Boston College wide receiver Christian McStravick announced a move to Rice.
-Kentucky defensive tackle Cajon Butler has recently entered the transfer portal.