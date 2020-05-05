College Basketball

(KMAland) -- Plenty of movement in the transfer portal from Tuesday.

BASKETBALL TRANSFER PORTAL 

COMMITS: There were nine transfer commits on Tuesday…

-Former Cal Baptist power forward and graduate transfer Bul Kuol (5.6 PPG, 3.1 RPG last season) announced he will play at Detroit Mercy next season.

-Niagara freshman center Noah Waterman (6.1 PPG, 2.9 RPG) also will transfer to Detroit.

-Former UMass freshman guard CJ Jackson (1.5 PPG) is transferring to the JUCO level at Florida Southwestern State.

-Former Kennesaw State forward Ugo Obineke (8.3 PPG) is transferring to Division II’s West Texas A&M.

-Washington State forward Daron Henson (3.6 PPG in 10 games) announced he will graduate and transfer to Seattle.

-Guard/forward Darrin Person Jr. (2.4 PPG) is moving from Cal State Bakersfield to Division II’s Fresno Pacific.

-Colorado freshman power forward Jakub Dombek has decided to transfer to Hartford after playing just four games with the Buffs.

-UNLV point guard Jay Green is graduating and transferring to Northern Arizona.

-UMES power forward Tyler Jones (8.5 PPG, 3.2 RPG) is transferring as an immediate eligible grad to North Carolina A&T.

INTO THE PORTAL:

-Michigan freshman guard Cole Bajema (2.9 PPG in 9 games) is transferring.

-Alcorn State point guard Isaiah Attles (4.7 PPG).

-FIU junior shooting guard Blake Furcron (2.1 PPG).

-Seattle freshman power forward Cale Alger.

FOOTBALL TRANSFER PORTAL 

-UMass wide receiver Brennon Dingle is transferring to UTSA.

-Boston College wide receiver Christian McStravick announced a move to Rice.

-Kentucky defensive tackle Cajon Butler has recently entered the transfer portal.