(KMAland) -- Wake Forest big man grad transfer Olivier Sarr committed to Kentucky and more from the day in the college basketball and football transfer portal.
BASKETBALL TRANSFER PORTAL
MOVES: Wake Forest forward/center Olivier Sarr is graduating and transferring to Kentucky. Sarr averaged 13.7 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game and will be eligible immediately.
Three others made moves to lower levels:
-UNC Asheville grad transfer Jeremy Peck (1.9 PPG) is transferring to Mar Hills (Division II).
-Fresno State grad transfer Lazaro Rojas is moving to The Master’s University (NAIA).
-Cal State Northridge freshman Avery Martinez has decided to transfer to Bossier Parrish Community College.
ENTERING PORTAL:
-Southern junior forward Sam Mack Jr. (1.8 PPG).
-NJIT freshman guard Byron Breland III (2.5 PPG).
-Southern Miss junior forward Isaiah Jones.
-James Madison freshman forward Devon Flowers.
-Clemson center Trey Jemison (1.7 PPG, 2.0 RPG).
-UT Martin junior grad transfer and guard Trenten Williams.
FOOTBALL TRANSFER PORTAL
MOVES: LSU wide receiver Drake Davis is transferring to Southern while South Florida defensive end Marquies Price is moving to Alabama A&M.
INTO THE PORTAL:
-Liberty defensive end Zack Amerson.
-Florida Atlantic defensive tackle Charles Cameron.
-Nebraska offensive guard AJ Forbes.