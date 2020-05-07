(KMAland) -- Marquette picked up another basketball transfer, and TCU landed a grad transfer from Oklahoma.
BASKETBALL TRANSER PORTAL
MOVES: There were 10 transfers making their commitments on Thursday….
-Marquette picked up small forward Jose Perez from Gardner-Webb. Perez averaging 15.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.
-Former Maryland power forward Joshua Tomaic is heading to San Diego State as a grad transfer.
-Texas Tech freshman center Russel Tchewa is on to South Florida.
-UL Monroe is the landing spot for former Sacred Heart guard Koreem Ozier, who averaged 14.0 points this past season.
-James Madison is the landing spot for former Mount St. Mary’s point guard Vado Morse, who put in 10.8 points per game this past season.
-Former Rutgers shooting guard Peter Kiss (9.4 PPG, 3.9 RPG) is on the move to Bryant as a grad transfer.
-New Hampshire shooting guard Kijana Love will be a grad transfer for St. Edward’s.
-Elon point guard Christian Scott has landed with Spring Hill (Division II).
-New Mexico point guard Drue Drinnon (2.9 PPG, 2.3 APG) is heading to Navarro College.
-Youngstown State power forward Olamide Pedersen committed to Division II’s Western New Mexico.
INTO THE PORTAL
-East Tennessee State junior shooting guard Bo Hodges (12.7 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 2.5 APG).
-Bryant junior power forward Mikail Simmons (4.5 PPG, 2.1 RPG)
-Western Illinois freshman shooting guard Jaeden King (3.5 PPG).
-Arkansas State junior point guard J’Sebian Brown.
-Florida A&M junior shooting guard and grad transfer Dexter Smith.
FOOTBALL TRANSFER PORTAL
-Former Kansas wide receiver Evan Fairs committed to Virginia Tech. View the complete story linked here.
MOVES
-Oklahoma outside linebacker Mark Jackson is moving as a grad transfer to TCU.
-Alabama cornerback Nigel Knott has committed to East Carolina.
-Cincinnati safety Noah Hamlin has committed to Toledo.
-Colorado defensive end Tava Finau has committed to Northern Colorado.
INTO THE PORTAL
-Maryland defensive tackle Adam McLean.