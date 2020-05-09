(KMAland) -- Rhode Island lands a key point guard, Miami picks up a Florida OT and a pair of tight ends on the move in the transfer portal.
BASKETBALL TRANSFER PORTAL
MOVES: There were four transfer commitments on Saturday…
-Former Towson point guard Allen Betrand (6-5/200) is moving to Rhode Island after averaging 13.6 points and 2.7 rebounds this past year in his sophomore season.
-Arkansas State center Salif Boudie (6-9/225), who sat out this past season, will be a grad transfer for UMass Lowell.
-UT Rio Grande Valley picked up former SE Louisiana point guard LaQuan Butler (5-11/170), who averaged 5.5 points per game as a sophomore.
-Former Manhattan shooting guard Tykei Greene (6-4/205) will play for Stony Brook. Greene averaged 9.7 points and 4.6 rebounds this past year.
INTO THE PORTAL: There was just one into the portal on Saturday in Minnesota freshman point guard Bryan Greenlee (6-0/190), who played sparingly in 19 games this past year.
FOOTBALL TRANSFER PORTAL
MOVES: A pair of tight ends and an offensive tackle made their transfer moves…
-Former Texas Tech tight end Tyler Carr will play for Hawaii after appearing in 13 games with the Red Raiders in three seasons.
-Offensive tackle Issiah Walker Jr. is heading to Miami after signing with and enrolling at Florida this past January.
-UCLA tight end Jordan Wilson, who had 25 receptions for 244 yards and two touchdowns with the Bruins, is transferring to Florida State.