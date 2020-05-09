Issiah Walker
Photo: 247Sports

(KMAland) -- Rhode Island lands a key point guard, Miami picks up a Florida OT and a pair of tight ends on the move in the transfer portal.

BASKETBALL TRANSFER PORTAL 

MOVES: There were four transfer commitments on Saturday…

-Former Towson point guard Allen Betrand (6-5/200) is moving to Rhode Island after averaging 13.6 points and 2.7 rebounds this past year in his sophomore season.

-Arkansas State center Salif Boudie (6-9/225), who sat out this past season, will be a grad transfer for UMass Lowell.

-UT Rio Grande Valley picked up former SE Louisiana point guard LaQuan Butler (5-11/170), who averaged 5.5 points per game as a sophomore.

-Former Manhattan shooting guard Tykei Greene (6-4/205) will play for Stony Brook. Greene averaged 9.7 points and 4.6 rebounds this past year.

INTO THE PORTAL: There was just one into the portal on Saturday in Minnesota freshman point guard Bryan Greenlee (6-0/190), who played sparingly in 19 games this past year.

FOOTBALL TRANSFER PORTAL 

MOVES: A pair of tight ends and an offensive tackle made their transfer moves…

-Former Texas Tech tight end Tyler Carr will play for Hawaii after appearing in 13 games with the Red Raiders in three seasons.

-Offensive tackle Issiah Walker Jr. is heading to Miami after signing with and enrolling at Florida this past January.

-UCLA tight end Jordan Wilson, who had 25 receptions for 244 yards and two touchdowns with the Bruins, is transferring to Florida State.