(KMAland) -- A former North Carolina point guard picked New Mexico, a 13-game starter on the offensive line at Florida State is in and the brother of Tua Tagovailoa is also transferring.
BASKETBALL TRANSFER PORTAL
MOVES: There were eight transfer commits on Friday….
-Former DePaul point guard Flynn Cameron (6-3/198) has announced for UC Riverside after 2.3 points per game in his sophomore season.
-Shooting guard grad transfer Radshad Davis is the most successful transfer to make a move, as he averaged 8.5 points and 6.2 rebounds per game this past year with UT Arlington. Davis has committed to FIU. He is immediately eligible.
-Former St. Louis center Madani Diarra (6-10/240) is transferring to Eastern Illinois. He played in just four games this past season.
-New Mexico landed former North Carolina point guard Jeremiah Francis (6-0/210), who averaged 3.3 PPG in 16 appearances this past year.
-Chattanooga has landed former Saint Louis small forward KC Hankton (6-7/215), who averaged 1.2 points per game this past year.
-Former Cal Poly power forward Nolan Taylor (6-7/260) committed to Southeast Missouri State after averaging 6.1 points and 2.9 rebounds this past season. He is immediately eligible.
-Georgia Southern has picked up Cincinnati freshman power forward Prince Toyambi (6-7/225), who did not play in 2019-20.
-Zac Watson (6-7/210) — a former UC Riverside small forward — is on to Longwood. Watson averaged 2.7 points and 2.9 rebounds this past season.
ENTERING THE PORTAL: There was just one entering the portal on Friday.
-Oregon State sophomore point guard Antoine Vernon (6-0/175) will transfer after averaging 0.6 points per game as a sophomore.
FOOTBALL TRANSFER PORTAL
MOVES: There were just two transfer commits on Friday…
-Former NC State offensive tackle Justin Chase has announced a move to East Carolina.
-Former Louisiana Tech cornerback Ephraim Kitchen is transferring to Georgia Southern. He had 42 tackles during his career.
INTO THE PORTAL: There were six others that moved into the portal on Friday…
-Michigan State defensive end Justice Alexander, who has played in just two career games, is moving into the portal.
-Florida State lost some depth on their defensive line on Friday, as offensive guard Mike Arnold entered the portal. Arnold has made 13 career starts with the Seminoles.
-Akron quarterback Nick Demchuk is moving on.
-A regular starter on the offensive line for East Carolina, Cortez Herrin, has entered his name into the transfer portal.
-Florida Atlantic punter Sebastian Riella, who played in 11 games in 2018 and none in 2019, is into the portal.
-Alabama quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa — the brother of Tua — entered the transfer portal on Friday.