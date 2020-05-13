(KMAland) -- Quarantine has given me lots of free time. More than I know what to do with actually. It's a weird feeling, but I've also welcomed it.
I've had the opportunity to relax way more than I usually do. It gets boring sometimes, but it's also nice to sometimes slow down and just enjoy life. Quarantine has allowed me to do that.
Quarantine has also allowed me to catch up on a lot of classic NFL games thanks to YouTube. Serious question, how did people survive before YouTube?
Fox, NFL Network and CBS have been carrying classic games lately. I haven't really got the chance to watch many of their re-airs, but there are tons of games on YouTube at my disposal rather easily.
I'd be lying if I said I've sat down and watched many complete games, but I've re-watched the most important parts of games and have read more about them.
I debated picking one game from each of the past 50 seasons, but the majority of the NFL games I've re-watched are from 1990 on and I didn't want to leave out some really great games I've seen in my lifetime.
Side note: I have watched games from the 70s and 80s, the NFL is better now than it's ever been and you're lying to yourself if you don't believe that.
I also chose to leave out Super Bowls. You've probably watched the Super Bowls and I wanted this to be unique, so no-Super Bowls. Maybe we'll dive into those down the road.
But without further ado -- 40 NFL Playoff Games you should watch during quarantine. I plan to break this into two parts.
40: Cowboys vs. Lions, 1991 NFC Divisional Playoffs
This game is actually pretty bad, but it's proof the Lions have won a playoff game in the last 50 years.
The 1991 Lions were weird. Erik Kramer and Rodney Peete juggled the quarterback duties and threw a combined 16 touchdowns and 17 interceptions but the Lions somehow went 12-4 thanks to Barry Sanders' 1,548 yards and 16 touchdowns. However, Sanders did not win the rushing title in 1991.
That honor went to second-year Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith, who ran for 1,713 yards and 18 scores. This matchup was touted as a battle of the two best rushers in the league.
Detroit dominated, winning 38-6. Erik Kramer threw for a surprising 341 yards and three scores while Sanders had only 69 yards.
Emmitt Smith had 80 yards, but the Cowboys struggled to pass the ball.
Steve Beuerlein had been named the starter after Troy Aikman got hurt in the regular season. Beuerlein was benched for Aikman in this game, but it didn't matter. The Lions actually moved to the NFC Championship game (they were routed by the Redskins).
They Lions have not won a playoff game since 1991 while the Cowboys would win three of the next four Super Bowls.
Here's the game in case Lions fans want to feel happy for once.
39. Vikings vs. Giants, 1997 NFC Wild Card
The finish of this game was great, but the rest of it was average. The quarterbacks for this game? Randall Cunningham (Vikings) and Danny Kanell (Giants). Cunningham was 15/36 for a score and a pick while Kanell was 16/32 for 199 yards and a score.
Giants' kicker Brad Daluiso converted five field goals and the Giants led 19-3 at the half and led 22-13 with only three minutes remaining. The Vikings got the ball back at midfield with 1:57 left and took a mere 27 seconds to find the end zone on a Randall Cunningham touchdown toss to Jake Reed to trim it to 22-20 (heckuva throw and catch, btw).
The Vikings then got some luck when the Giants fumbled the onside kick, handing the Vikings the ball with 1:25 remaining. Cunningham cooly drove the Vikings into field goal range and Eddie Murray sealed the victory with a 24-yard field goal as time expired. Just fast forward to the final few minutes and you'll be entertained.
38. Jets vs. Steelers, 2004 AFC Divisional Playoffs
I sorta remember watching this game as an eight-year-old. The Jets had advanced to the divisional round after beating the Chargers in overtime the week before thanks to a missed field goal by Nate Kaeding. The Steelers, meanwhile, were the best team in the NFL, cruising to a 15-1 record behind rookie quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.
Interestingly enough, the Jets did not score an offensive touchdown, but still managed 17 points, scoring on a Santana Moss punt return and an 86-yard interception return from Reggie Tongue. The Steelers tied it at 17 with six minutes left.
Chad Pennington drove the Jets down the field to set up a 47-yard field goal from Doug Brien. He missed. Brien's kick looked good, but hit the crossbar and fell short. One play later, Roethlisberger threw an interception to David Barrett, who returned it to the Steelers 36. They chewed the clock and set up Brien for a 43-yard try. He missed this one, too, sending the game to overtime.
The Jets punted in overtime and the Steelers marched down the field. Jeff Reed didn't miss his field goal and the Steelers won 20-17.
This game has to give Jets fans nightmares.
37. Rams vs. Saints, 2000 NFC Wild Card
The Rams entered this game as the defending Super Bowl champion and in the heart of their run as "The Greatest Show on Turf". Marshall Faulk posted an MVP season, posting 2,189 total yards and 26 touchdowns. But the Rams, who had been plagued by injuries throughout the season, didn't even win the NFC West.
The Saints, led by journeyman quarterback Aaron Brooks and rookie coach Jim Haslett, won the division. They entered the 2000 NFL playoffs still searching for their first playoff victory in franchise history.
The Rams got into the playoffs with a Week 17 win over the Saints and had to play them again six days later.
Brooks played the game of his life in the wild card round, tossing four touchdowns. The Saints led 31-7 with 11:57 left, but the Rams rattled off 21 consecutive points to make it 31-28 with 2:36 remaining.
The Rams forced a punt and it looked as if they would get the ball back with an opportunity to tie or win. Unfortunately, Az-Zahir Hakim fumbled the punt, the Saints recovered, and had their first postseason win in franchise victory, and it came against the defending Super Bowl champions.
DISCLAIMER: If you think Booger McFarland is bad on Monday Night Football, wait until you hear Dennis Miller. Yes, ABC actually hired a comedian to do commentary on a football game. Oh, and they paired him with Dan Fouts. What the heck did Al Michaels do to deserve that?
36. Lions vs. Packers, 1994 NFC Wild Card
The 1994 playoffs were not the most exciting and the fact this game is on the list is proof. Maybe I should have went with the Chargers/Steelers AFC Championship battle, but I chose this one.
If you like defensive battles, this is a game for you. This was the second consecutive year these two teams met in the playoffs (more on that later). The Packers won the rematch by a score of 16-12.
They were never really in any danger in this game, but it's best remembered for the Packers defense holding Barry Sanders to -1 yards rushing on 13 carries. The Lions finished the game with -4 yards rushing. That's not good.
35. Texans vs. Chiefs, 2019 AFC Divisional Playoff Game
Personally, this is my favorite game to watch as a Chiefs fan. The shift of emotion I felt during the first half of this game was like an out-of-body experience.
The Texans raced out to a 24-0 lead and the Chiefs could do nothing right -- drops, turnovers, special teams miscues -- you name it, and the Chiefs did it. The Texans led 24-0 with 10:54 remaining in the half and trailed 28-24 with 50 seconds left.
How did this happen? 1. Bill O'Brien opted to kick a field goal on 4th-and-1 when they could have made it a 28-0 lead rather than 24-0. 2. After the Chiefs' first score, the Texans ran a fake punt deep in Chiefs territory, it didn't work and the Chiefs scored to make it 24-14. 3. The Texans fumbled the ensuing kickoff return, the Chiefs recovered inside the five and scored to cut it to 24-21. 4. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce came to life and it was the most amazing thing I've seen in my lifetime.
The Chiefs scored 41 unanswered and ultimately won 51-31. What a bizarre game that will forever have a special place in my heart.
34. Rams vs. Saints, 2018 NFC Championship Game
Everyone likes to complain about the brutal pass interference no-call on the Rams towards the end of regulation that prevented the Saints from being able to milk the clock and kick a game-winning field goal, but let me play devil's advocate.
-- It was a bad call, but if you watch it in live time, it actually doesn't look nearly as bad as when you slow it down and it didn't cost them the game, Sean Payton did.
-- The Saints squandered a 13-0 lead. They intercepted the Rams on their own 13-yard line early in the game, but couldn't find the end-zone. In total, the Saints kicked three field goals. If they find the end-zone on one of those, the missed pass interference call does not matter.
People also forget the Saints had the ball to begin overtime, but Brees was intercepted. Greg Zeurlein sent the Rams to a Super Bowl with a 57-yard field goal and Saints fans lost their minds. I guess it's much easier to blame the refs than admit your coach isn't very good at clock management.
33. Colts vs. Chiefs, 2003 AFC Divisional Playoff
Chiefs fans -- there's some games on this last that are going to hurt you.
This was the year I became a Chiefs fan, but I was only seven, so this game doesn't hurt me as much as it probably does the generation above me, but it still does.
The Chiefs were 13-3 in 2003 and clinched the two seed in the AFC. They had an explosive offense led by Priest Holmes, who posted an NFL-record 27 touchdowns and should have been MVP.
However, Peyton Manning shared the honor with Steve McNair.
This game is notorious for being the first playoff game that did not feature a punt. The Chiefs offense might have been great, but the defense was terrible and it showed in this game. They couldn't be stopped, but the Colts couldn't either and won 38-31. The difference? A Priest Holmes third-quarter fumble deep in Colts territory and a garbage penalty that negated a first-half touchdown.
If you're unfamiliar with what I'm talking about, let me fill you in. The Colts were up 21-10 with two minutes left in the half. Trent Green found Tony Gonzalez for a 27-yard touchdown, but it was called back on one of the weakest offensive pass interference calls I've ever seen in my life. I don't care what Dan Dierdorf says, it was weak. Morten Andersen, a Hall of Fame kicker, missed a 31-yard field goal two plays later.
I have no idea if the OPI call really would have mattered, but it would have been nice to find out.
32. Jaguars vs. Broncos, 1996 NFL Divisional Playoffs
This was a true David vs. Goliath. The Broncos were 13-3 and the AFC's top seed while the Jaguars, who were in just their second year of existence, went 9-7 and had to win the final five games of the season to make the playoffs.
They had squeaked out a victory over the Bills in the Wild Card round but nobody gave them a chance against the Broncos and they were a 14-point underdog. Denver Post columnist Woody Paige affectionately referred to them as "Jagwads" and gave them zero chance, predicting a 31-10 Broncos victory.
It appeared early on as if Paige's proclamation would be justified when the Broncos took a 12-0 lead into the second quarter, but the Jaguars responded with 20 unanswered points and put the game away late with a touchdown pass from Mark Brunell to Jimmy Smith for the 30-27 victory.
This is one of the biggest upsets in NFL history and it happened to the Broncos. That makes me happy.
31. Packers vs. Lions, 1993 NFC Wild Card
Here's the Lions/Packers contest I said we'd revisit. The Lions won the NFC Central in 1993 while the Packers snuck into the postseason as a wild card team. Brett Favre was in his second year at quarterback for the Packers and was still seen as a rather raw project at the time, throwing 19 touchdowns and 24 interceptions during the regular season
He had his coming out party during this often-forgotten game. Favre tossed three scores and Barry Sanders was his typical fantastic self with 169 yards. The Packers took over on their own 29, down 24-21 with 2:24 left in regulation. Favre moved the Packers to the Detroit 40.
The next play was vintage Favre.
He took the snap, scrambled to his left and found Sterling Sharp wide open on the right side of the field for the game-winning touchdown with 55 seconds left. Favre would go on to make many plays like this one, but it was the first.
Also, the drive before, he nearly did the same thing, but overthrew Mark Clayton on third down and the Packers had to punt. You live by gunslinger and you die by the gunslinger sometimes.
30. Saints vs. Seahawks, 2010 NFL Wild Card
Nobody gave the Seahawks a chance to win this game. Disgraced USC coach Pete Carroll was in his first year at Seattle and they limped to a 7-9 record, the worst record of any team to win a division. Their quarterbacks, Matt Hasselbeck and Charlie Whitehurst, combined to throw 14 scores and 20 picks on the season. The Saints, meanwhile, entered the playoffs as the defending Super Bowl champion and were 10-point favorites despite being on the road.
They jumped out to an early 17-7 lead, but Seattle woke up. Hasselbeck channeled his inner-2005 self and tossed four scores to help the Seahawks regain the lead.
They led 34-30 with just under four minutes remaining when Marshawn Lynch embarked on one of the most memorable runs in NFL history.
Facing a 2nd and 10 at their own 33, Seattle gave the ball to Lynch, who was still a rather unknown commodity at the time.
Lynch hit the hole and broke what felt like 11-billion tackles (I counted eight) for the 68-yard score that put the game out of reach. The run, now referred to as "The Beast Quake", amazed 14-year-old Trevor the same way it does 23-year-old Trevor. I remember watching the game with my grandpa and thinking "how the heck did he do that?". The NFL playoffs are the best and I'm now convinced I've put this game way too low.
29. Giants vs. 49ers, 2011 NFC Championship
The closest Alex Smith ever came to reaching a Super Bowl as a starter. The 2011 49ers were an NFL darling under rookie head coach Jim Harbaugh. Smith finally found some stability and the 49ers went 13-3, earning the NFC's No. 2 seed.
They reached the NFC Championship Game with a win over the Saints (more on that later) and were allowed to host when the 9-7 Giants upset the 15-1 Packers.
The 49ers scored early with a 73-yard touchdown pass from Smith to Vernon Davis but the Giants soon tied it, and eventually took the lead. The game went to overtime tied at 17.
The two teams traded punts in overtime until 49ers returner Kyle Williams fumbled a punt return and the Giants recovered at the 49ers' 25. Lawrence Tynes hit a 31-yard field goal to send the Giants to the Super Bowl. This is a sneaky good game.
28. Steelers vs. Broncos, 2011 AFC Wild Card
The 2011 playoffs were pretty dang entertaining. The Steelers earned a wild-card berth after going 12-4 while the Broncos defied logic with Tim Tebow at quarterback and won the AFC West at 8-8.
Tebow's 2011 season is the weirdest thing I've ever seen, so it's fitting it had a weird playoff game included in there. Vegas had the Steelers as 7.5-point favorites and 15-year-old Trevor thought the Steelers would roll the Broncos, but they didn't.
The Broncos led 20-6 at the half, but Pittsburgh battled back and tied it at 23 with a 31-yard touchdown from Ben Roethlisberger to Jerricho Cotchery with 3:48 remaining (it was a heckuva throw). The game ultimately went to overtime and the Broncos won the toss.
Prior to the season, some tweaks were made to the NFL overtime rules -- a field goal on the opening possession no longer meant sudden death, but a touchdown still would. CBS put such an emphasis on the new overtime rule, but Tebow didn't care.
He found Demaryius Thomas on the first play of overtime for an 80-yard touchdown to walk the Broncos off a winner. Tebow finished the game with 316 yards passing on just 10 completions. Wild.
Tebowmania was wild in 2011 and this was the peak of it. What a time to be alive.
27. 1995 Colts vs. Steelers, 1995 AFC Championship
This game is on the list solely because of the battle between legendary quarterbacks Neil O'Donnell and Jim Harbaugh....just kidding. This was a great game, though.
The Steelers were led by a nasty "Blitzburgh" defense and salty running game led by Erric Pegram (I have no idea who that is) and Bam Morris. They were the AFC's No. 2 seed and rolled the Bills in the divisional round. I don't think anyone could have correctly predicted their opponent -- the Colts.
They made the playoffs with a 9-7 record, beat the defending AFC champion Chargers in the first round and upset the No. 1 seed Chiefs in Arrowhead (Thanks, Lin Elliott). T
The Steelers entered as 11-point favorites, but the Colts gave them a run for their money and actually led with less than two minutes remaining. However, the Steelers took the lead on a 1-yard run by Morris with 1:34 left.
Harbaugh drove the Colts to the Pittsburgh 29 with just five seconds remaining.
Harbaugh lobbed a hail mary into the end zone and it looked like Aaron Bailey was going to catch it, but it hit the turf and fell incomplete, clinching the Steelers' spot in the Super Bowl. This is another great game people forget about way too often.
Side note: how bad would the Cowboys have destroyed the Colts in the Super Bowl? I think it would have been ugly.
26. Packers vs. Eagles, 2003 NFC Divisional Playoffs
As you'll find out on this list, the Packers have had some excruciating playoff losses. The Packers won the NFC North in 2003 thanks to a late-season collapse by the Vikings and squeaked past Seattle in the opening round when Matt Hasselbeck famously got the ball and didn't score.
The Eagles were the No. 1 seed in the NFC and looking for a third consecutive NFC Championship Game appearance. The Eagles were beginning to get the reputation of a team that could not get over the hump.
The Packers raced to an early 14-0 lead, but the Eagles cut it a touchdown. The turning point of the game likely came in the final minutes of the first half when the Eagles stuffed Ahman Green at the one-yard line on 4th and goal. If Green scores, the Packers increase their lead to 21-7 and the hill gets steeper for the Eagles.
The Eagles eventually tied it at 14, but the Packers responded with a solid drive. However, they called a shovel pass on 3rd & goal from the five for some odd reason and had to kick a field goal with 10 minutes left.
The Packers got the ball back and chewed some clock, but faced a 4th & 1 from the Eagles 40. Instead of trying to go for it, the Packers tried to draw the Eagles offsides, but couldn't and opted to burn a timeout and punt instead. According to Football Outsiders, the Packers were fifth in rushing efficiency in 2003 and still chose to punt. The football gods hate these sorts of things.
The Eagles got the ball on their own 20 and Deuce Staley rattled off a 21-yard run back to where the Packers punted from. It looked as if the Packers would be bailed out when McNabb was sacked for a 16-yard loss. An incomplete pass later and the Eagles were facing an improbable 4th & 26.
McNabb dropped back, fired it to Freddie Mitchell, who actually caught the ball a few yards shy of the first down, but barely got the first down. David Akers tied the game with a 37-yard field goal to send it to overtime.
The Eagles' first drive stalled in overtime, but the Packers choked. A holding penalty wiped out a promising punt return to midfield and Brett Favre threw an egregious interception to Brian Dawkins, who returned it to the Packers 34. David Akers converted another field goal and the Eagles won, 20-17.
Two things 1. This is an underrated choke by the Packers 2. This is a prime example of why you shouldn't punt on 4th & 1.
25. Packers vs. Cowboys, 2016 NFC Divisional Playoffs
Fun fact: I watched the conclusion of this game from the concourse of Arrowhead Stadium while at the Steelers/Chiefs game (spoiler: it's not on the list).
Dak Prescott emerged onto the scene in 2016 and guided the Cowboys to the No. 1 seed in the NFC with the help of dominant rookie Ezekiel Elliott and a mean offensive line.
The Packers started 2016 at 4-6 but finished the season on a six-game winning streak and were the hottest team in football coming into the showdown at JerryWorld.
The Pack raced to a 21-3 lead and it looked like they were going to humiliate the Cowboys in their own stadium. However, Dallas battled back and tied the game at 28 with 4:08 remaining.
The last four minutes of this game are a thing of beauty.
Mason Crosby hit a 56-yard field goal with 1:33 left to take a 31-28 lead. The Cowboys responded with lightning fashion and Dan Bailey tied it with a 52-yarder with 35 seconds remaining. Then Aaron Rodgers happened.
Facing a 3rd & 20 on their own 32 with just 12 seconds left, Rodgers scrambled to his left and threw a freakin' dime to Jared Cook at the Cowboys 34. I have no idea how Rodgers made the throw or how Cook made the catch, but it happened and Crosby drilled a 51-yarder to give the Packers the win.
24. Cowboys vs. Packers, 2014 NFC Divisional Playoff
Two years prior to their 2016 thriller, the Cowboys and Packers played another classic, but this one was shrouded in controversy.
Aaron Rodgers was the NFL MVP in 2014 after tossing for 38 scores and just five picks, but Tony Romo had a great season in his own regard, throwing for 34 scores and nine interceptions. The Cowboys escaped the Wild Card round with a thrilling, yet controversial finish when they had a defensive pass interference call against them overturned late in the game.
The Cowboys had a controversial call go against them a week later. Trailing 26-21 with 4:42 remaining, the Cowboys faced a 4th & 2 from the Packers 32. Romo lobbed it to Dez Bryant, who made what looked like an amazing catch. Bryant caught it at the four and fell to the one, however the ball hit the ground as he was trying to cross the goal line. It looked like a catch, but Gene Steratore disagreed and overturned it. The Packers went on to milk the clock and advance to the NFC Championship Game.
This was the beginning of the over-complication of what a catch is. By definition of the rule, I think it was the right call, but it's hard to look at that play and not feel that should be considered a catch. See for yourself.
23. Cardinals vs. Eagles, 2008 NFC Championship
This is a game that doesn't get talked about enough and I think it's because it's not as sexy as the 49ers, Giants, Packers or Cowboys, but it sure was a treat.
The 2008 Arizona Cardinals still baffle me to this day. They played in an extremely weak division, but scooted into the playoffs for the first time in a decade. They entered the playoffs ranked 21st in team efficiency and ranked 15th, 21st and 28th in offense, defense and special teams respectively. I can't imagine many people thought they'd be playing in the NFC Championship Game, but they did courtesy of a 30-24 win over the Falcons and a 33-13 victory over the Panthers. Not only did they make the NFC Championship, they hosted as the No. 4 seed.
They hosted because the No. 6 seed Eagles beat the Vikings in the Wild Card and then upset the No. 1 seed Giants to set up the most unlikely of showdowns. The Eagles had routed the Cardinals 48-20 on Thanksgiving and were 3.5-point favorites on the road.
The Cardinals, playing in their first NFC Championship Game, did not seem startled by the bright lights and led 24-6 at halftime behind a monster game from Larry Fitzgerald (that was common during the 2008 playoffs).
The Eagles scored 19 unanswered and took a 25-24 lead with 10:45 left in the fourth. But the Cardinals had an answer -- an eight-yard touchdown from Kurt Warner to Tim Hightower with 2:53 remaining. The Eagles had no response and the Cardinals won 32-25 to make their first (and only) Super Bowl in franchise history. It was nuts.
22. Vikings vs. Saints, 2009 NFC Championship Game
This list loves Brett Favre, the good and the bad. Favre came to Minnesota in 2009 after one year with the Jets and the hype was insane. The Vikings had been a playoff team in 2008 with Gus Frerotte at the helm, so imagine what they could with Favre. Those dreams came true in 2009 when Favre led the Vikings to a 12-4 record and the NFC's No. 2 seed. They routed the Cowboys in the divisional round to set up a showdown with the Saints. Speaking of which.
The Saints were a media darling in 2009. New Orleans was still feeling the impact of Hurricane Katrina, Drew Brees is extremely likable, Sean Payton was viewed as an offensive genius and nobody knew about BountyGate yet. They started the season 13-0 and claimed the NFC's No. 1 seed. Everybody was hoping to see a Vikings/Saints NFC Championship showdown and it was granted when the Saints routed the Cardinals.
This game was a treat, with both teams trading blows throughout. The Vikings tied it at 28 with a touchdown from Adrian Peterson (who also had two fumbles) with 4:58 remaining.
Perhaps the forgotten play of the game came shortly after the Vikings tied it. The Saints were pinned deep in their own territory when Brees was stripped of the ball. Fortunately (or unfortunately for Vikings fans), the Saints hopped on the ball and maintained possession. They ultimately punted, but were able to save tons of precious field position.
Favre drove the Vikings down the field and had them on the edge of field goal range. Then, he Favre'd. The Vikings had a 3rd & 15 on the Saints 38 with 19 seconds remaining. Favre scrambled to his right, threw into the middle of the field and was intercepted by Tracy Porter. That's a big no-no for a quarterback. The pick sent the game to overtime, where the Saints won the toss, and the game with a Garrett Hartley field goal.
This loss pains Vikings fans to unimaginable levels. If the Vikings get zero yards on that third down, it's a 55-yard field goal to potentially make the Super Bowl. I'm not sure Ryan Longwell makes the kick, but I think that would have been easier for Vikings fans to live with.
21. Panthers vs. Rams, 2003 NFC Divisional Playoffs
The beginning of the end for "The Greatest Show on Turf" and the final playoff game in St. Louis. The Rams had benched Kurt Warner earlier in the season for Marc Bulger, who put together a 22 touchdown, 22 interception season while the Rams finished 12-4 and the No. 2 seed. They had a shot at earning the No. 1 seed but lost to the 4-11 Lions in Week 17 to hand the Eagles the No. 1 seed.
The Panthers won the NFC South at 11-5 and qualified for the playoffs for the only time in NFL history. They routed the Cowboys in the Wild Card with a 29-10 victory to set up a showdown with the Rams, who were seven point favorites.
The Panthers grounded The Greatest Show on Turf for most the game and led 23-12 with under nine minutes remaining.
Marshall Faulk scored and the Rams converted a two-point conversion to cut the deficit to 23-20 with 2:39 remaining. The Rams recovered their onside kick and drove deep into Panthers' territory. However, Rams Coach Mike Martz opted to sit on the Rams' final timeout and play for the tie. Jeff Wilkins drilled a 33-yard field goal to send it to overtime. The Rams had one of the most potent offenses in NFL history and one of the most electrifying players we've ever seen (Faulk) and they chose to save a timeout and not play for the win.
Both teams missed game-winning field goals in overtime and the game went into a second overtime. On the first play, Jake Delhomme hit Steve Smith on 3rd & 14 for a 69-yard touchdown to stun the Rams. That's why you don't play for the tie, Mike.
Man, that list was a beast, but fun. Part II should be even better.