(KMAland) -- You can officially cross "Trevor wrote about high school wrestling" off your quarantine bingo card.
I wasn't planning on it, but this down time had me thinking. See, Derek has a state track database dating back the last 10 years and I assume it's a thing of beauty. I'm a nerd and love spreadsheets, databases and things like that. If DMart has a state track database, then state wrestling deserves its own database, too.
I've only covered wrestling at KMA for five years and I didn't feel that was far enough back to dive, so I decided to go back 10 years, or the past 10 state tournaments. I spent the better part of a day looking at every state medalist from 2011 until 2020. I recorded each medalist by year, organized them by school and by place.
I would love to wait until wrestling season to give you this juicy content, but I'll probably be fixated on weekly wrestling previews, and it might not happen if I don't do it now. So here we go, a deep dive into the last decade of KMAland at the State Wrestling Tournament...in May, like I'm sure you predicted.
MEDALISTS BY YEAR
2011: 43
2012: 38
2013: 35
2014: 43
2015: 39
2016: 45
2017: 41
2018: 39
2019: 38
2020: 39
For those of you that are good at math, that's 400 medalists over the past decade, but which medal is the most popular among KMAland wrestlers?
MEDALS BY PLACE
1st: 45
2nd:51
3rd: 47
4th: 55
5th: 42
6th: 47
7th: 44
8th: 69.
It shouldn't come as a surprise to see eighth as the most common medal. Nobody comes to the state tournament with the hopes of finishing eighth, but it's still a medal. KMAland Wrestlers tallied a high 12 eighth-place medals in 2016, but only two in 2017, which is the only year of less than six.
The best year for state championships came in 2012 when eight KMAland wrestlers took home gold. KMAland has had 10 or more finalists six times in the last decade with the most being 14 in 2016. The fewest? Four in 2014, but there were three state champions, so that makes up for it.
Also, KMAland has taken home at least one medal at every place over the last decade. I'd say we're good at wrestling. Now, let's get to the heart of this blog.
MEDALISTS BY SCHOOL
Underwood (36): I'm not sure if you knew this, but Underwood is good at wrestling. The Joe Stephens era has been good for the Eagles. They've had at least two medalists each of the past 10 years and have had six apiece over the past two years. They've also been a perennial contender for the Class 1A team title, placing in the top five each of the last five years.
The Eagles have also claimed nine state championships since 2011. Everyone is well aware of Alex Thomsen's four state championships, but Gable Porter (2020), Nick Hamilton (2020), Cody Kingery (2015), Taylor Curtis (2013) and Andrew Foutch (2013) have also claimed titles.
They have also had four state runner-ups and have had at least one finalist in seven of the past eight years. That means two things... 1. They are 9-4 in state finals matches. 2. Joe Stephens always packs a suit when they go to Des Moines.
Creston (29): The dominance Underwood has displayed from 2016 to 2020 is the same dominance Creston displayed during the first half of the decade. Darrell Frain created a machine at Creston and the result has been 29 medalists, eight state titles, eight runner-ups and a team championship (2016).
Four-timer Jake Marlin claimed the final three of his trophies during this decade. Chase Shiltz rebounded from a finals loss his freshman season to dominate the next three seasons. Keaton Hulett also claimed a goal, as well as current Clarinda football coach and former Northwest Missouri State star Collin Bevins.
The heart of Creston's dominance came from 2015 to 2017 where they had 13 medalists. Their 2016 championship was highlighted by three state finals appearances and Shiltz' championship.
They've hit what some people might call "down years", but are still consistently contending for Hawkeye Ten titles and have had a presence in Des Moines. They had a runner-up this year in Jackson Kinsella. He's back next year and will look to do what Shiltz, Bevins and Hulett all did...avenge a finals loss.
SBL (28): Sergeant Bluff is on the fringe of our coverage area, but they've had some darn good wrestlers. The Warriors took home five medals in 2013 and 2020. They've had eight finalists, but only two championships -- Colton McCrystal in 2012 and 2013.
Atlantic (26): The bearded Tim Duff is a fine coach and the stats prove it. The Trojans are one of only four teams (along with Underwood, Creston and SBL) to have at least one medalist each of the past 10 years. The Trojans constantly get a handful of wrestlers to Des Moines, and they usually find their way to the medal stand.
Darrian Schwenke (2014) and John McConkey (285) have won state titles while Chase McLaren (2019), Carter Cox (2016), Josh Perkins (2011) and Brad Schwenke (2011) have reached the finals.
Cale Roller (2020), Connor Pellett (2019), Kole Hansen (2018), Drake Roller (2017), Zac Stork (2017), Reid Nichols (2015), Dillon Cox (2014), Matthew Williamson (2013), Austin Conrad (2012) and Tyler Doll (2011) have also collected at least one medal for the Trojans.
Logan-Magnolia (25): KMAland's most consistent dual team has only had one state champion (Drake Johnsen, 2017) in this decade, but they constantly find the medal stand. They put seven on the podium in 2011 and won the 1A title despite not having an individual champion. The hit a two-year lull where in 2013 and 2014 where they did not have a medalist, but they've had at least two each of the past five years.
Medalists for the Panthers have included three-time runner-up Briar Reisz (2018, 2019, 2020), his brother, Wyatt (2020), Hagen Heistand (2019, 2020), Barret Pitt (2019, 2020), Garret Thompson (2016, 2017, 2018), Wyatt Crocker (2018), Brady Wilson (2016, 2017), Brady Charbonneau (2015), Logan Melby (2012), Chris Bridgeford (2012), Marrick Loftus (2011), Ethan Reynek (2011), Quinton Doiel (2011), Dillon Lorentzen (2011), Evan Mikels (2011), Zach Hatcher (2011), Travis Jones (2011).
Missouri Valley (21): Keefer Jensen has done an admirable job with the Big Reds. Missouri Valley had just four medalists from 2011 to 2015, but have had 17 since, including four consecutive years of four medalists from 2016 to 2019. Arron Olson won a state title in 2019 and medaled in 2018.
The Haynes brothers -- Nick (2017, 2019 and 2020) and Nathan (2016, 2017, 2018) -- both had three medals apiece. Tom Rief (2016, 2017, 2018) did, too.
Connor Lange started his career with a medal in 2016 and ended it with a medal in 2019. Duke Kyle medaled in 2017 and 2019. Skeeter Bostwick medaled in 2018 and Nick Rounds did in 2015. Walker Marshall also medaled in 2011 and 2012.
Logan-Magnolia and Missouri Valley's combined medal total is 46, Harrison County is good at wrestling.
Glenwood (20): Glenwood wrestling was an absolute treat to cover from 2016 to 2018. They had some dudes and were constantly a contender in the Hawkeye Ten along with Atlantic and Creston.
Matt Malcom (2016) and Caleb Sanders (2019) capped their prolific careers with championships. Anthony Sherry was a four-time medalist from 2015 to 2018 and a runner-up in 2017. Trevor Anderson was a three-time medalist from 2016-2018, Isaac Bales medaled in 2017 and 2018. Zach Haggstrom claimed medals in 2016 and 2017. The Rams' strong presence on the podium led to team success, too. They finished fourth in 2A in 2016 and 5th in 3A in 2018.
Other medalists for the Rams include Brett Mower (2019), Noah Carter (2019), Steve Gutschenritter (2011) and Nate Harms (2011). They didn't have a medalist in 2020, but I think Tate Mayberry is going to change that next year.
Lewis Central (18): Half of Lewis Central's medal count came in 2011 and 2012. They medaled five in 2011 led by Jay Hildreth's runner-up finish at 135 pounds. Zeb Wahle, Tyler Feller, Kyle Putnam and Klint Forristal also reached the podium. Wahle won a state title at 160 pounds in 2012, Zach Renshaw was 2nd at 220 while Ben Schwery and Austin Lear also medaled.
Renshaw was a runner-up again in 2013 while Ethan Ruby earned the first of his two medals. Mac Southard medaled twice, including a runner-up finish in 2017. Gabe Kjeldgaard medaled in 2016 and 2017 while Paxton Whiteaker claimed hardware in 2016. Tanner Higgins put the Titans back on the medal stand this year with an eighth-place finish at 145 pounds.
Martensdale-St. Marys (16): The Blue Devils had four medalists in 2012, had zero in 2013 or 2014, but have had at least one in each of the past six years. Robert Walker claimed titles in 2011 and 2012. David Walker, Taylor Hagen and Kole Stapes joined him on the medal stand in 2012.
Logan Schumacher won four medals between 2015 and 2018, including a runner-up and state championship in his final two seasons. Josh Tibbits medaled four times, finishing third twice and fifth twice. Recent South Dakota State commit Cole Cassady medaled three times and capped his high school career with a runner-up finish this past February.
Southeast Warren (16): The Warhawks were pretty darn good from 2014 to 2017. They're still good, but they were really good during those years. Brady Kyner was a three-time medalist including two runner-ups. Blake Bauer was a runner-up in 2017.
Jake Hunderdose (2013, 2015) claimed two medals. Jacob Hoch medaled in 2014 and 2015. Cody Schurman (2011), Alex Mitchell (2014), Ty Schneider (2014), TJ Dierking (2016), Colby Page (2019) and Randy Jimenez all garnered a medal, too.
Audubon (12): I was unaware how solid the Wheelers were from 2012 to 2015. They took home 10 medals during those four years. Brad Kerkoff was a four-time medalist, Jake Mulford medaled in 2013 and 2015 while Matt Fett (2014), Trevor Smith (2014), Jess Svoboda (2013) and Nick Fett (2012) also medaled during that time.
They've returned to the medal stand recently with Dylan Obermeier (2019) and Luke Mosinski (2020) each medaling at 220 pounds.
TJ (11): The Yellow Jackets have taken the quality over quantity approach when it comes to collecting state tournament medals. They had three apiece in 2014 and 2015. TJ has had four state finals appearances in the past five years.
Colton Clingenpeel was a four-time medalist and state champion in 2016. McGwire Midkiff lost his finals match in 2016 to eventual four-timer Brody Teske, but beat Southeast Polk's Drew Brown in 2017 -- one of the most exciting matches I've ever seen. Cameron Baker made the finals in 2019, but lost in overtime.
Jason Wallace medaled for the Yellow Jackets in 2014.
Tri-Center (11): The Trojans claimed eight of their medals from 2011 to 2015 while Connor Attkisson (2017) and Bryson Freeberg (2019, 2020) have medaled for T-C lately.
The Trojans have also claimed three state championships. Loren Williams claimed titles in 2012 and 2013 while current T-C assistant Caleb White claimed gold in 2011. Trevor Paulson (2011), Christian Polley (2013 and 2015) and Ben Wellman (2014) have also reached the podium for the Trojans.
SC North (10): The North Stars claimed nine golds from 2011 to 2016, highlighted by three medals in 2011. Deion Clayborne was a runner-up in 2016.
Red Oak (10): Eight of the Tigers' medals have come in the last four years. Their first medal of the decade came in 2012 when Seth Esaias claimed the first state title for Red Oak since Audra Liegerot won the first-ever state title in 1921 (knowledge is power).
Tanner Mertz had a strong tournament in 2015 and finished fourth. Thomas Bentley was three-time medalist for the Tigers, their first in school history, when he finished fourth, third and fourth in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
Justin McCunn was eighth in 2018, second in 2019 and seventh in 2020. Johnathon Erp (2019) and Carter Maynes (2020) have also medaled for Coach Tiegen Podliska's squad.
Harlan (9): Nick Foss is the Cyclones' only multi-time medalist of this decade. He claimed fifth in 2017 and third in 2018. He likely would have made the finals if not for a garbage slam call that disqualified him during the quarterfinals.
Broghan Kelly (2011), Chris Hopkins (2013), Cale Stork (2014), Dallon Bendorf (2014), Jacob Wingert (2017), Derec Weyer (2019) and Ethan Lemon (2020) have also medaled. Weyer was a state runner-up.
Bedford-Lenox (9): The Bullgers didn't have a medalist until 2014, but they've had at least one a year each year except for 2017. Dusten Reed was a runner-up in 2015 while Jared Hensley medaled in 2014, 2015 and 2016. Drew Venteicher medaled in 2019 and 2020. His older brother, Derek, finished his high school career with a medal in 2018. Chance Strough and Devin Whipple also medaled in 2019 and 2020 respectively.
Mount Ayr (8): Mount Ayr had four medalists this past season and all four of them return next year, so I look for them to add to that list next year and in the future. Freshmen Drew Ehlen and Jaydon Knight started their career with medals, Bryce Shaha captured his second medal and Trae Ehlen finally reached the podium. Joe Ricker (2014, 2015) was a two-time medalist. Ricker was a runner-up at 285 his senior year, losing to future Iowa lineman Levi Paulson. Erik Freed was also a medalist in 2014.
Clarinda (7): Crew Howard medaled this past season and will look to become Clarinda's second state champion since 2011. The other? Blake Luna, who won the 2A-120 pound title in 2014. Luna also finished eighth in 2012 and fourth in 2013. JJ Clark was a two-time medalist, taking third in 2015 and 2016. The Cardinals' other medal came courtesy of Cole Race's eighth-place finish in 2013.
Kuemper (7): Jared Eischeid was a four-time medalist for the Knights between 2011 and 2014 finishing fifth once and seventh three times. Former Northwest Missouri State football star Cass Weitl claimed sixth at 2A-220 in 2012. Benjamin Schmitz medaled twice, finishing third in 2018 and fifth in 2020.
Moravia (7): The Mo-Hawks have been sneaky good at wrestling. Briar Cochran medaled three times and won a state championship in 2016. Nicholas Martin also medaled in 2016, and did so again in 2018. Dylan Conley and Quinton Casteel medaled in 2013 and 2016 respectively.
Southwest Valley (7): I chose to include Corning into Southwest Valley's medal count. My distant-cousin/current SWV assistant/all-around great guy Tyler Ogburn finished fifth in 2011. Kory Schmelzer joined him on the podium that year and medaled again in 2012.
Kory's brother -- Kallan -- reached the state finals in 2014, Southwest Valley's first year of existence.
The Timberwolves then had a three-year dry spell on the podium, but Teagan Lundquist medaled in 2017 and 2018. The Timberwolves got back on the medal stand this year thanks to an impressive tournament from Tallen Myers. I expect him to contend for a state title next year, which would be the first in SWV school history.
Riverside (6): Sophomore Jace Rose finished fourth in 2020 and will look to add to his medal count next year, and perhaps become the Bulldogs' first champion since Quinn Wilson did so in 2010. Tatem Bluml was a three-time medalist in 2015, 2016 and 2017. MacKenzie and Payton Houseman medaled in 2012 and 2014 as well.
Central Decatur (6): All six of the CD's medals came between 2015 and 2018. Trenton Wells and Colton Ranney each medaled in 2015. Wyatt Dale and Kade Kelso did so in 2016. Kelso medaled again in 2017. Luke Jones reached the podium in 2018 with an eighth-place finish.
AHSTW (6): All six AHSTW medals have come in the past five years, two of them were state championships and one of them was a state-runner up. Their first state finalist of this decade was Tim Barr, who claimed second in 2016 -- the same year Dustin Engel also claimed a medal. Gabe Pauley finished third a year later and followed with a pair of exciting state championships in 2018 and 2019. Gavyn Fischer kept AHSTW's run of medals going this year with a seventh-place finish at 195 pounds.
Bishop Heelan (6): The Crusaders had three medalists in 2018 and one apiece in 2013, 2014 and 2019. Christian Brobst (2013 & 2014) and Kobe Clayborne (2018 and 2019) were each two time medalists. Brennan Todd and Shyler Langley were the other medalists, doing so in 2018.
St. Albert (5): The Falcons have not had a state medalist since 2013, but I would not be surprised to see Cael McLaren change that next year. Brennan McNitt won a state title for St. Albert in 2011 while Marco Naughton finished fifth. Naughton won a title a year later while Jake Lewis finished 6th and Wyatt Lewis also finished sixth a year later.
Exira-EHK (5): Maybe you've heard of the guy responsible for three of the Spartans' state medals. His name is Evan Hansen and he just won his fourth NAIA national title at Grandview. Well, he was good in high school, too, and won three state championships from 2013 to 2015. Teammate Trey Sander medaled twice, finishing 3rd in 2013 and 2014.
SC East (4): The Raiders had two medalists in 2011 and one apiece in 2014 and 2015, but have not had any since. SC East's last medalist was a state champion, though -- Mitch Otto in 2015.
Nodaway Valley (4): The Wolverines were represented on the medal stand in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2016. Kevin Wessell collected a fourth-place medal in 2011, Kain Queck finished sixth in 2013 and Ben Freese captured sixth and eighth-place finishes in 2015 and 2016 respectively.
LeMars (4): The newest member of the Missouri River Conference has claimed four medals in the past three seasons. Travis Theisen medaled in 2018 & 2019 and the duo of Jake Francksen-Small and Colton Hoag medaled this past February.
Woodbine (3): The Tigers were on the podium in 2011, 2012 and 2013, but have not been since. Their current coach, Dalton Peterson, finished third at 189 pounds in 2011, Gavvon Shafer took sixth at 1A-160 in 2012 and Josh Matusik was fifth at the same weight class a year later.
AL (2): Jordan Bywater had a strong showing at 3A-285 in 2014 taking fourth, the highest finish for the Lynx in this decade. Lanny Herzog also reached the medal stand for AL, doing so by finishing sixth at 3A-152 in 2018.
Coon Rapids-Bayard (1): The Crusaders had a pair of state qualifiers this season, but fell short of reaching the medal stand for the ninth consecutive year. Their lone medal of the past 10 tournaments came in 2011 courtesy of Zach Imler's eighth-place finish at 1A-112.
East Union (1): Bryson Kinyon reached the podium for the Eagles by finishing sixth at 1A-170 in 2013.
Denison-Schleswig (1): The Monarchs are in a tough spot competing with 3A schools and sometimes being in the same district as Fort Dodge. Jaden Heiden and Parker Preul both came close to obtaining medals, but the only medal for the Monarchs as of late belongs to Jorge Patida, who finished eighth in 2014.
Clarinda Academy (1): The late Gavin Gremmel was a super-talented wrestler and it showed at the 2014 State Tournament when he finished fourth, becoming Clarinda Academy's only medalist of the decade.
East Mills (1): I'll never forget how impressive East Mills was in the middle of this decade. I vividly remember them only bringing a handful wrestlers to John J. and finishing near the top five behind the likes of Creston, New Hampton and Atlantic. It was neat to see the little guy hanging with perennial powers.The Wolverines had a strong presence in Des Moines, including five in 2016. Their lone medal, however, came courtesy of Josh Hopkins, who finished sixth in 2015.
Treynor (1): The Cardinals typically have some sort of presence in Des Moines, but they've only had a presence on the medal stand one time. That came in 2016 when Steven Gregory placed fourth in 1A-182
There you go, a breakdown -- by school -- of the last decade at the state wrestling tournament. I really hope I didn't leave anyone out, if I did -- please let me know. I hope I get to update this database in 2021.
