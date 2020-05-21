(KMAland) -- I should not be allowed to get bored because I tend to write about whatever thought comes into my head.
I really enjoyed compiling a state wrestling database and writing about it because it gave me a chance to highlight our area schools and athletes. I also had a great time writing about past NASCAR seasons because it allowed me to do research (As I said, I'm a nerd).
So I thought it would be cool to combine those.
I went to a random number generator and set the parameters from 1990 to 2009. The computer chose 2002, so that's what you get today.
DMart was graduating high school, I was six and it was a great year for athletics in Farragut, Red Oak, Underwood and Atlantic in 2002.
DISCLAIMER: This blog focuses on what happened in the calendar year, not the school year.
BOYS BASKETBALL: It was a good year for Sioux City schools. East won the Class 4A crown while Bishop Heelan, led by future Creighton star Nate Funk, was the runner-up in Class 3A.
Bishop Heelan reached the semis by defeating Atlantic, who was led by former Atlantic (and now Southeast Polk) Coach Alan Jenkins. The Trojans made their first appearance at state in 25 years and came really close to reaching the finals, but lost to Heelan in overtime 51-50. Jenkins would take Atlantic back to state as a coach in 2017.
St. Albert qualified for state in Class 2A but lost a tight 56-54 battle to Garner-Hayfield in the quarterfinals. The 2002 Class 1A State Tournament had a pair of overtime games, a pair of one-point games and no game was decided by more than 11 points. That sounds exciting.
Treynor and Coon Rapids-Bayard both qualified for the state tournament in 2002 and met in the first round. Treynor was led by the legendary Jerry Christensen.
CRB was led by Travis Castle, who would later go on to win two state championships as an assistant at Treynor -- with the boys in 2015 and girls in 2018.
The Cardinals beat their future coach in 2002 and advanced to the semis with a 49-40 victory, but lost to Fredericksburg by three in the semis. They also lost the consolation game to Boyden-Hull 71-50. Treynor was led by Quentin Stortenbecker, who was named to the All-Tournament Team.
Conference Champs: Atlantic and Harlan (Hawkeye Ten), Bedford and Nodaway Valley (POI), Treynor (WIC)
1ST TEAM ALL-STATE: Chris Viner (1A, Nishna Valley)
3RD TEAM ALL-STATE: Cory Wirth (1A, Fremont-Mills), Sean Maroldo (1A, Lamoni), Ryan Gravett (1A, Treynor), Matt O'Connor (2A, St. Albert), Bret Meyer (3A, Atlantic), Matt Wittry (3A, Kuemper)
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Treynor and Underwood qualified for the state tournament in Class 1A and 2A respectively.
Treynor lost to eventual state champion Rock Valley in a quarterfinal while Underwood beat Carlisle in a quarterfinal, but suffered a heartbreaking 53-48 overtime loss to Mid-Prairie in the semis. Mid-Prairie went on to win the state title while Underwood used the defeat as motivation towards back-to-back state titles in 2003 and 2004.
Conference Champs: Lewis Central (Hawkeye Ten), Bedford (POI), Treynor (WIC)
1ST TEAM ALL-STATE: Jamie Boyd (2A, Underwood), Katie Maguire (1A, Treynor)
2ND TEAM ALL-STATE: Elisha Turek (4A, AL)
3RD TEAM ALL-STATE: Jamie Hoegh (3A, Atlantic), Ashley Nally (2A, Bedford), Amber Smith (1A, East Union)
WRESTLING: Lewis Central was coming off back-to-back Class 3A team titles, but couldn't three-peat. The Titans lost to Iowa City, City High by 16 points. However, the Titans did have two champions -- Trent and Travis Paulson -- who claimed gold at 145 and 152 respectively.
Underwood claimed fourth in Class 1A and received a title from Dan Davilla. Other champions included Clarinda's Michael Wells (2A, 135), Harlan's Brent Schumacher (2A, 171) and Nodaway Valley's Adam Benton (1A, 160).
On the dual side, KMAland schools were well represented at State Duals. Nodaway Valley, Logan-Magnolia, Creston, Harlan and Lewis Central all qualified.
Nodaway Valley, Creston and Harlan were eliminated in the first round, Logan-Magnolia finished third in 1A and LC lost to Iowa City, City High 26-25 in the finals.
Lewis Central might not have won the state tournament, but they did win a fourth consecutive Hawkeye Ten Conference title thanks to seven individual titles.
I'm not sure if the Western Iowa Conference held their tournaments in December or January, but I can tell you that the 2001-02 WIC Dual Tournament was canceled and Underwood won the traditional tournament. Also, Griswold won the 2002-03 Traditional and Underwood the 02-03 Duals.
The same situation arises with the Pride of Iowa. Nodaway Valley won in 2001-02, I-35 in 2002-03.
BOYS TENNIS: Tennis archives are hard to find, but I managed. Atlantic's Chris Paasch finished fourth in Class 2A Singles and Red Oak qualified for State Team Tennis. The Tigers lost to eventual champion Maharishi, Fairfield 9-0 in the first round, but beat Boone 5-1 for third.
GIRLS TENNIS: Sadly, I can't find any of the individual results aside from the champion. However, I can tell you that Red Oak finished second as a team in Class 1A. The Tigers beat Camanche 7-2 in the semis, but lost to Columbus Catholic 5-0. They are good at tennis, in case you didn't know.
BOYS TRACK: The 2002 track season is known for the time Carroll's Adam Haluska ran a state-record *10.1* in the 100 meter (the timing was handheld).
In Class 2A, Tri-Center's Jared Graham was the 100 meter state champion with a time of 11.05.
Glenwood's Ben Honig was the Class 3A champion in the high jump with a jump of 6-08 and Atlantic's Tom Schmeling threw the discus 171-06 to claim the state title.
Conference Champs: Atlantic (Hawkeye Ten), Pleasantville (POI), Treynor (WIC)
GIRLS TRACK: Tri-Center's Meredith Kosmacek was the Class 1A champion in the 100 and 200 meters with respective times of 12.09 and 24.74, and AHSTW's Ann Gramkow swept the throwing events with championships in the discus and shot put.
Atlantic's Cortney Jacobs was the 2A champ in the 400. Atlantic also claimed golds in the 4 x 400 and sprint medley. I imagine Jacobs was on one at least one of those relays, but I can't confirm.
Lewis Central's Abby Esmick was the Class 3A champion in the discus with a toss of 140-05.
Conference Champs: Atlantic (Hawkeye Ten), Interstate 35 (POI), Audubon (WIC)
-- This was Atlantic's 15th consecutive conference title. They won another in 2003 to make it 16 straight before Denison-Schleswig stopped the streak in 2004.
BOYS GOLF: Mount Ayr's TJ Redding was the state champion in Class 2A, shooting a 146 to lead the Raiders to a runner-up finish as a team. That's all I can tell you about the 2002 State Golf Meet.
Conference Champs: Atlantic (Hawkeye Ten), Mount Ayr (POI), Treynor (WIC)
GIRLS GOLF: Unfortunately, there's not much I can provide about the 2002 Girls State Meet. The IGHSAU accessible online records currently only go back to 2005 and they have more important things to focus on right now. I can tell you there were not any area champions.
Conference Champs: Kuemper Catholic (Hawkeye Ten), Pleasantville (POI), AHST (WIC)
BOYS SOCCER: Denison-Schleswig was the lone area representative at the state tournament. The Monarchs had made the Class 2A finals. They moved down to Class 1A and made the state tournament again, but lost to Pella in overtime.
GIRLS SOCCER: Before Robbie Miller built AL into one of the area's most accomplished soccer programs, there was the 2002 team. They made the state tournament for the first time, but lost to Valley 1-0 in the quarterfinals. The Lynx returned to state 16 years later and went again in 2019.
BASEBALL: I'm told this is the year Derek Martin broke the Denison school records for hits, walks and runs.
The Monarchs had quite the run during DMart's glory days, including a state runner-up finish in 2000, but DMart's career ended with a substate loss to Harlan, who fell to Assumption in a 3A quarterfinal. Harlan vs. Assumption in a state tournament game? Some things never change.
Hawkeye Ten champion Lewis Central qualified for state in Class 4 but dropped a 3-2 decision to Roosevelt in the quarters.
In Class 1A, Sidney and Martensdale-St. Marys both qualified but were eliminated in the quarterfinals. Sidney lost to Kee while Martensdale lost to St. Marys, Storm Lake in the battle for St. Marys.
Conference Champs: Lewis Central (Hawkeye Ten), Interstate 35 (POI), Underwood (WIC)
1ST TEAM ALL-STATE: P Jake Hansen (4A, Lewis Central), 1B Cole Grandfield (4A, Lewis Central), IF Scott Kemp (4A, Lewis Central), IF Zach Daeges (3A, Harlan), 1B Nate Inman (2A, Audubon).
2ND TEAM ALL-STATE: C Sean O'Brien (3A, Atlantic), IF Justin Maxwell (2A, Underwood), 1B Wes Dembinski (Martensdale-St. Marys)
SOFTBALL: Good year for Underwood athletics. The Eagles qualified for state and won their opening contest against Kee. However, they lost to eventual champion Woodbury Central in the semis, but took third with a win over HLV.
It was also a good year for Red Oak girl's athletics, qualifying for state in tennis, volleyball and softball. The Tigers fell in the first round to Clear Lake, but beat Willamsburg in 11 innings and edged Carlisle to take fifth in Class 2A.
Conference Champs: Denison-Schleswig (Hawkeye Ten), Pleasantville (POI), Missouri Valley (WIC)
1ST TEAM ALL-STATE: 1B Steph Kuhl (1A, Logan-Magnolia), 2B Brandi Greenwood (1A, Logan-Magnolia) SS Katie Maguire (1A, Treynor), P Bradi Smith (Southeast Warren).
2ND TEAM ALL-STATE: C Anne Gramkow (1A, AHST), C Kim Mehlin (1A, Treynor), OF Krystal Cary (1A, Underwood), P Brandi Redel (2A, Red Oak), C Kayla Unger (2A, Missouri Valley), OF Allison Stracke (2A, Harlan).
3RD TEAM ALL-STATE: P Nikki Zeimen (3A, Denison-Schleswig), SS J.Browning (2A, Red Oak), OF Laura Nanninga (1A, Tri-Center).
I count eight selections from the WIC, including three first-teamers. That's impressive.
FOOTBALL
8-Man: It's worth noting 2002 was the year the 8-man playoffs expanded from four teams to eight. Adair-Casey, Farragut and Stanton all capitalized on the expanded playoffs and qualified.
Adair Casey -- who was looking for a third consecutive title -- advanced to the semis with a 38-20 victory over Twin River while Farragut routed Stanton 52-2, but lost to Sentral, Fenton to end the three-peat.
Farragut put up 72 (!) in a 72-46 victory over Twin Cedars to advance to the state championship. Unfortunately, the Admirals had three finals in the state title game against Sentral. Sentral won 44-34 in what I assume was a fun game to watch.
Oh, and this was Farragut's first playoff appearance in school history. That's a heckuva debut.
Des Moines Register's area all-state nods: 1st Team: E Tom Carrol (Walnut), OL Trevor Robins (Murray), OL Rodger Blum (Nishna Valley), OL Clay McGargill (Farragut); QB Heath McGrew (Nishna Valley), RB Mike Dreyer (Farragut), DL Trevor Christensen (Essex), DL Jerry Hensdorf (Farragut), LB Landon Llewelyn (Stanton), DB Kyle Peterson (Stanton), DB Andrew Norton (Sidney), P Kevin Bugg (Farragut).
CLASS A: BCMoore's top two teams in Class A were Treynor and Manning.
Treynor beat Manning 27-0 to open the season and I'm guessing were viewed as a favorite to win the title behind a suffocating defense that only allowed 31 points in the regular season and held opponents scoreless six times.
When the playoffs started, the Cardinals squeaked past Van Meter with a 30-28 win while Manning rolled Madrid to set up a rematch with Treynor.
Manning got their revenge with a 17-6 victory over Treynor, advancing to a state semifinal. Then they rolled West Bend-Mallard (31-8) in the semis and shut out Fredericksburg in the championship game for a 52-0 victory for the only state title in school history.
The 52 points scored by Manning ties the Class A Championship Game record and they did so off eight touchdowns, which is also a record.
Treynor used the crushing loss as motivation and won a state title in 2003.
The all-state nods: 1st Team: RB Ken Massey (Manning), DL Josh Linde (Manning), DL Rusty Kordick (Martensdale-St. Marys); 2nd Team: RB Sean Smith (Martensdale-St. Marys)
CLASS 1A: Underwood, St. Albert and Logan-Magnolia were all state qualifiers. Underwood beat Logan-Magnolia 42-15 in the opening round while St. Albert beat Interstate 35 40-20 to set up an Underwood/St. Albert showdown with a trip to the dome at stake. Underwood won a defensive battle 21-14 to make the state semifinals.
Unfortunately, the Eagles suffered a 31-30 defeat to eventual champion Akron-Westfield in the semis. I bet that was a heckuva game.
Here's the area all-state nods: RB Jason Endelicato (St. Albert), LB Paul Webbering (St. Albert), OL Brian Masker (Underwood), RB Brandon Everett, DL Erik Anderson (St. Albert).
CLASS 2A: Clarinda, under the guidance of Dave Carper, posted a 7-2 regular season with one of those losses coming to Atlantic (more on them later). The Cardinals won their eight games by an average of 38 points per game and won the Page County Super Bowl 45-7. They opened the playoffs with a 40-14 victory over Nodaway Valley and rolled Carlisle (41-13) to advance to the semis.
Their magical run came to an end a week later when they fell to eventual state champion Emmetsburg (27-7) in a state semifinal. But what a year for the Cards. Missouri Valley end Jeremy Tschudin was the only area all-state choice and was tabbed to the second-team.
CLASS 3A: Perhaps you've heard of the 2002 Atlantic team, led by Iowa State quarterback Bret Meyer. In 2001, the Trojans had a solid squad, but had the misfortune of running into the well-oiled machine that is/was the Harlan Cyclones.
According to BCMoore, Atlantic and Harlan were the best teams in 3A. They met in the regular season, which Atlantic won 24-21 and won their opening-round games over Chariton and MOC-Floyd Valley respectively.
Unfortunately, Harlan was defeated by LeMars in the quarterfinals, but Atlantic edged Pella 15-14. The Trojans took care of business against LeMars in the semifinals and rolled Mount Vernon 27-0 for the Trojans' first state title.
DMR All-State: 1st Team: OL Tom Schmeling (Atlantic), DL Dustin Schelling (Atlantic); 2nd Team: End Davy Thomsen (Atlantic), QB Bret Meyer (Atlantic), K Kyle Martin (Harlan), DL Spencer Wegner (Harlan).
CLASS 4A: Unfortunately, none of the Council Bluffs schools qualified for the Class 4A playoffs but Thomas Jefferson DL Albert Rodriguez was a second-team all-stater.
VOLLEYBALL: This was the final year before volleyball expanded to four classes. Only two area teams -- Red Oak and Farragut -- qualified for state. Interestingly enough, Red Oak did not win the Hawkeye Ten in 2002, that honor went to Lewis Central.
Farragut, who was also making their impressive football run during this time, qualified for state for the first time in school history, but lost in three sets to eventual state champion Grandview Park Baptist.
Red Oak -- led by KMA Sports Hall of Fame Coach Angie Spangenberg -- made a sixth consecutive appearance and eighth in the past 11 years. The Tigers lost in three sets to Unity Christian.
Red Oak's Jody Klepinger was a Class 2A All-State second-team choice along with Kuemper's Kris Staler. Harlan's Darcy Gross was a third-team choice.
In Class 1A, Farragut's Janay Michel and St. Albert's Eve Johnson were third-team selections.
I mentioned Lewis Central winning the Hawkeye Ten. Tri-Center won the Western Iowa Conference and Interstate 35 won the Pride of Iowa.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY: This might come as a surprise to you, but Nodaway Valley was good at cross country in 2002. The boys claimed the Class 1A title with 124 points. They only had one medalist -- Mark Holan -- who finished 13th, but they also had finishes of 16th, 26th, 31st, 38th, 41 and 66th.
Pride of Iowa Conference foe Corning was pretty good that year, too. The Red Raiders qualified for state and placed fourth with 198 points. Eric Sink finished sixth and Adam Wolf 14th.
Atlantic finished 14th as a team in Class 2A, highlighted by a 32nd-place finish from Zac Van Cleave.
TJ and Lewis Central both qualified for state in Class 3A and finished 16th and 18th respectively.
Conference Team Champions: Clarinda (Hawkeye Ten), Missouri Valley (WIC), Nodaway Valley (POI)
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY: The Nodaway Valley girls were pretty good, too. The Wolverines finished sixth with 115 points. KMA Sports Hall of Famer Megan Winkelman was the state champion in Class 1A to lead the Wolverines. St. Albert also qualified as a team and finished ninth. AHST's Ashley Adams and Woodbine's Alexia Dunlop were also medalists with finishes of fifth and 13th respectively.
Atlantic placed sixth in Class 2A and was paced by a 32nd-place finish from Cortney Jacobs. Shenandoah and Essex shared a program at the time and qualified for state, finishing 18th.
Denison-Schleswig qualified as a team in Class 3A and finished 18th. Sara Slater paced the Monarchs by finishing 34th.
Conference Team Champions: Denison-Schleswig (Hawkeye Ten), Underwood (WIC), Nodaway Valley (POI).
2002 was a fun year, but man I'm tired after writing this. I'm thankful to have had access to all this information. Not every state can say that. Huge props for the IHSAA and IGHSAU for their record keeping.
Please email questions, comments or concerns to tmaeder@kmamail.com