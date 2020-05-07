(KMAland) -- I have no life.
You probably already knew this. If you didn't, you're about to.
Actually, let me rephrase.
I have a life, it just revolves around sports. So no sports means no life for me. The majority of my free time is spent watching, reading, writing or thinking about sports.
As a kid, I had tons of notebooks with random notes, stats and hypotheticals (I was a weird child). Now, I've upgraded to spreadsheets.
Want to know how many wins each NASCAR driver has? I got you.
Who was the 7th pick in the 2006 NFL Draft? Let me find that spreadsheet.
I am a nerd. I tried to fight that label for years because I assumed it only applied to people who watched Star Wars, collected Pokemon cards and played Dungeons and Dragons.
My brother is one of those people and I used to make fun of him. Turns out I'm just like him. I just replaced Pokemon with sports memorabilia, Stars Wars with classic games such as the 2004 ALCS and Dungeons and Dragons with games like NASCAR Heat, NBA 2K and MLB The Show. Speaking of which.
Normally, I don't play a lot of video games. I'm typically too busy to dedicate much time to them during a sports season. I may play an hour or so during the week and for an hour or two on the weekend if I have nothing better to do, but that's a rare occasion.
However, the quarantine era has allotted me the time to play much more than I usually do. I typically don't buy new video games except for the latest edition of NASCAR Heat. I usually settle for playing the older versions of other games, but I figured if I was going to be stuck inside with the opportunity to play video games, I may as well have the newest, so I bought MLB The Show. I love it.
Aside from the occasional 1-on-1 game with my girlfriend, I get deep into a franchise mode. I've always been a franchise or dynasty mode person. If it does not have one, I don't want to play it. I've probably played a dozen seasons of franchise since quarantine.
As I stated, I am a nerd. I document each franchise -- league MVP's, playoff results, etc. However, I decided to take my nerdiness to an extreme.
The status of the Major League Baseball season is still up in the air, but we know there will not be a 162-game season. I was already planning on doing another franchise, so I figured why not write about it? The parameters for my franchise mode.
--- I control all 30 franchises
--- Trades, free agency and draft selections are on automation. I let the computer simulate those bad boys.
--- I simulated the entire regular season except for the last few innings of the All Star Game.
--- For the playoffs, I quick manage every game (it's basically simulation, but I control the lineup, etc.). If a game is close in the final innings or is an elimination game, I join and always play as the hitting team. That way I can't assume any bias and try to prevent teams I don't like (Astros, Giants, Cardinals, etc..) from winning.
Away we go.
TRADES
I thought it would be a good idea to monitor the automated trades and track some of the movements made. There were more trades, but here are the ones that caught my eye.
You read that right, the Royals traded Bobby Witt. Jr and Brady Singer, arguably its two best prospects, and Nicky Lopez. Top Twins prospect Royce Lewis was also dealt twice. Wild.
THE REGULAR SEASON
For the sake of this project, I stopped at a few points during the season and recorded some notes. I don't usually do that, but I felt the need on this occasion.
The first checkpoint was the All-Star break. In the American League, Mike Trout had a whopping 38 homers at the break while the Twins, Angels and Yankees led their divisions with the Red Sox and White Sox laying claim to the wild card positions. The Yankees were a league-best 68-27.
In the National League, the Braves, Brewers and Dodgers led the divisions while the Mets, Rockies and Reds were in a three-way tie for the two wild cards.
I managed the NL in the All-Star Game, starting Madison Bumgarner. He threw eight innings (because why not?), striking out seven and allowing just one run in the NL's 3-1 victory.
The Twins held off the Indians in the latter half of the season to win the AL Central. The Yanks did likewise with the Red Sox in the AL East while the Astros and Angels battled it out with the Astros claiming the division. The wild card battle was just as fun. The Angels and Red Sox both boasted 78-60 records heading into September.
The Indians, Red Sox, Angels and White Sox were vying for two spots, and separated by just three games heading into the final five games. The White Sox stumbled and were eliminated while the Indians had a two game cushion with two left. The Angels won three in a row while Boston went 1-2 to give the Angels a one-game lead with two games left. They took care of business, finishing 92-70. The Red Sox finished 91-71 and missed the playoffs.
The Braves fell apart in the season's latter half, going 25-38 in the second half to finish 82-80. The Reds finished the season strong, going 42-24 after the break and winning the NL Central over the Brewers by nine games. The Mets went 44-22 after the break and won the NL East by 13 games over the defending champion Nationals. The Dodgers did their thing, were 96-43 heading into September and won the NL West for the seventh consecutive season courtesy of a 111-51 record. The Dodgers' 111 wins ties the 1954 Cleveland Indians for fourth-most in MLB history.
The NL division races were fairly boring, but the wild card battle was exciting. The Brewers, Cardinals, Rockies, Nationals and Braves entered the final five games with a realistic shot. The Brewers clinched with two games remaining while the Cardinals went into the season's final day holding a one-game lead over Colorado. They took care of business for the last spot. The Nationals and Rockies finished a game back. Here are the complete standings.
AL EAST: 1. Yankees (99-63), 2. Red Sox (91-71), 3. Rays (84-78), 4. Blue Jays (62-100), 5. Orioles (59-103)
AL CENTRAL: 1. Twins (99-63), 2. Indians (93-69), 3. White Sox (89-73), 4. Royals (72-90), 5. Tigers (64-98)
AL WEST: 1. Astros (97-65), 2. Angels (92-70), 3. Athletics (81-81), 4. Rangers (74-88), 5. Mariners (55-107)
NL EAST: 1. Mets (98-64), 2. Nationals (85-77), 3. Braves (82-80), 4. Marlins (74-88), 5. Phillies (71-91)
NL CENTRAL: 1. Reds (96-66), 2. Brewers (87-75), 3. Cardinals (86-76), 4. Cubs (82-80), 5. Pirates (52-110)
NL WEST: 1. Dodgers (111-51), 2. Rockies (85-77), 3. Diamondbacks (79-83), 4. Padres (70-92), 5. Giants (59-103)
The Pirates' 110 losses is the fourth-most since 1970, right behind the 2003 Tigers (43-119), 2018 Orioles (47-115) and 2019 Tigers (47-14). The five 100+ loss teams also marks an MLB record. The previous record was four in 2002 and 2019. Interestingly enough, no team has lost 100 games or more in all three of those seasons.
STATS AND LEAGUE LEADERS
I don't typically track league leaders, but I did for this case.
Batting Champs, AL: Gio Urshela and Justin Upton (.333); NL: Christian Yelich (.339)
Top 5 AL Batting WAR: 1. Mike Trout (11.8), 2. Marcus Semien (10.0), 3. Anthony Rendon (8.4), 4. Alex Bregman (7.8), 5. Yordan Alvarez & Aaron Judge (7.0)
--- Trout's WAR is the seventh-best season of all-time joining Barry Bonds (2002), Lou Gehrig (1927) and Babe Ruth (1920). It also brings his career WAR to 84.6. Ahead of Ken Griffey Jr, Rod Carrew, Jeff Bagwell, Pete Rose and Joe DiMaggio.
Top 5 NL Batting WAR: 1. Mookie Betts (9.2), 2. Eugenio Suarez (8.5), 3. Christian Yelich (8.2), 4. Cody Bellinger (7.8), 5. Ronald Acuna (7.5)
Top 5 AL Pitching WAR: 1. Justin Verlander (6.1), 2. Carlos Carrasco (5.4), 3. Mike Clevinger (4.9), 4. Sean Manaea (4.9), 5. Chris Sale (4.6)
Top 5 NL Pitching WAR: 1. Madison Bumgarner (6.9), 2. Jacob deGrom (6.0), 3. Max Scherzer (5.7), 4. Stephen Strasburg (5.6), 5. Clayton Kershaw (5.6)
--- I have no idea what metric the game uses for pitching WAR because this seems low, so take it with a grain of salt.
AWARDS
Let's start with the Golden Glove and Silver Slugger Winners, AL is listed first.
GOLDEN GLOVE
P: Gio Gonzalez, Noah Syndergaard
C: Christian Vasquez, Buster Posey
1B: Mitch Moreland, Freddie Freeman
2B: DJ LaMahieu, Ozzie Albies
3B: Matt Chapman, Javier Baez
LF: Anthony Santander, Marcell Ozuna
CF: Mike Trout, Lane Thomas
RF: Trey Mancini, Mooke Betts
SILVER SLUGGER
P: Jacob deGrom (NL only)
DH: JD Martinez (AL only)
C: Gary Sanchez, JT Realmuto
1B: Edwin Encarnacion, Max Muncy
2B: DJ LaMahieu, Mike Moustakas
SS: Tim Anderson, Fernando Tatis. Jr
3B: Anthony Rendon, Eugenio Suarez
OF: Jorge Soler, Christian Yelich
OF: Mike Trout, Cody Bellinger
OF: Franmil Reyes, Mookie Betts
ROOKIE OF THE YEAR
AL: Dom Thompson-Williams
NL: Josh Roeder
Thompson-Williams, and outfielder for the Mariners, hit .257 with 19 homers and 71 RBIs. His WAR was 2.6.
Roeder, a pitcher for the Marlins, compiled a 5-1 record with a 4.09 ERA and 60 strikeouts.
CY YOUNG
AL: Justin Verlander
NL: Jacob deGrom
Verlander was a pretty easy choice. He led the AL in WAR, went 20-4, posted a 2.47 ERA and fanned 284 batters. The NL choice was not as easy. deGrom, Clayton Kershaw and Madison Bumgarner all put together worthy cases while Stephen Strasburg, Max Scherzer and Walker Buehler may have also had an argument, here were the lines for Kershaw, MadBum, deGrom and Scherzer, and where they ranked in the NL
Kershaw: 17-6, 233 IP, 2.70 ERA (3rd), 246 Ks (4th), 5.6 WAR (5th), 1.07 WHIP (2nd)
MadBum: 15-7, 233 IP, 2.08 ERA (1st), 214 Ks (14th), 6.9 WAR (1st), 0.98 WHIP (1st)
deGrom: 17-4, 219.1 IP, 2.75 ERA (6th), 247 Ks (3rd), 6.0 WAR (2nd), 1.13 WHIP (6th)
Scherzer: 11-9, 216.1 IP, 3.24 ERA (17th), 294 Ks (1st) 5.7 WAR (3rd), 1.15 WHIP (7th)
This is honestly a really tough call. I probably would have leaned Kershaw, but the game chose deGrom. Side note: I’m not sad to see MadBum robbed of a Cy Young.
MVP
AL: Jorge Soler
NL: Christian Yelich
Yelich was definitely the right choice for the NL MVP with his .339 AVG, 44 HR, 1.13 OPS and 8.2 WAR, but you could make an argument for Betts or Bellinger. But I'm siding with Yelich. However, the AL selection is a scam and I say that as a Royals fan.
Mike Trout was robbed. It's not the first time and probably not the last time he’s been robbed of an MVP honor. Trout was first in runs scored, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, on-base + slugging and WAR. Soler only ranked in the top five in slugging (2nd) and OPS (3rd). His total WAR was 29th best in the AL. He wasn't even the highest Royal! Raul Mondesi was 12th.
So why was Soler picked over Trout? The only reason I can think of is Soler had 57 home runs, Trout only had 44 despite having 38 at the break. The best player in baseball was snubbed for someone who was the second-best player on a 72-win team. Onward.
PLAYOFFS
AL WILD CARD: Angels beat Indians 9-8
Francisco Lindor started things with a two-run bomb. The Angels responded with two in the first to tie it. The Indians scored four in the fifth and led 7-5 after six, but the Angels scored three runs in the eighth and held on for the win.. The biggest story? Tommy LaStella went deep not once, not twice, but three times. All solo. Craig Stammen got the win, Ty Buttrey the save and Matt Strahm the loss.
NL WILD CARD: Cardinals beat Brewers 9-0
Pretty boring. Jack Flaherty tossed a shutout. The Cards scored four in the fourth and two more in the fifth. Matt Carpenter hit two dingers and that was all she wrote.
ALDS: Angels beat Twins in three
The Angels followed their tight Wild Card win with a sweep of the AL’s best team. They relied on a second-inning Travis Shaw two-run homer to win Game 1 by a score of 4-2. Griffin Canning tossed a Game 2 gem for the 7-0 win and Game 3 was a game for the ages.
The Twins took a 2-0 lead in the third, but the Angels led 4-3 after four. The two teams traded runs in the fifth and sixth and the Angels led 9-8 heading into the eighth. Justin Upton extended their lead to 11-8 with a two-run homer, but Minnesota rallied. Miguel Sano led off the ninth with a solo homer to make it 11-9. Max Kepler scored Nelson Cruz on a sac fly to make it 11-10 and Byron Buxton tied it at 11 with a single. However, the Twins couldn't take the lead.
The Angels first two batters went down in the bottom of the ninth, but Anthony Rendon got on with a two-out double, setting up Mike Trout for a legendary moment The greatest player of my generation did not disappoint, sending a shot to left off Tyler Clippard to give the Angels the 13-11 victory and a trip to the ALCS.
ALDS: Yankees beat Astros in five
This series was fun. It’s too bad it couldn't have ended in a tie, so neither team could advance. Yuli Gurriel hit two homers to guide the Astros to a 5-1 victory in Game 1. Game 2 was a back and forth affair that the Yankees won 6-5 thanks to a 9th-inning solo homer from Gleyber Torres. Torres' hot streak continued in Game 3 with a three-run dinger, but the Astros got the lost laugh, winning 5-4 thanks to a 2RBI double from Carlos Correa in the eighth. The Astros now had a 2-1 lead in the series.
DJ LaMahieu's two-run dinger in the third gave the Yankees the 3-2 victory in Game 4. The Astros had runners on the corners with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, but Alex Bregman flew out to force a Game 5.
Game 5 was in New York and belonged to the hometown boys. Aaron Judge launched a three-run bomb in the first and the Yankees led 5-0 after 2. The Astros tried to come back but Giancarlo Stanton and Wilmer Flores homered to put the game on ice. Goodbye, Astros. You hate to see it.
NLDS: Dodgers beat Cardinals in three
In Game 1, the Dodgers scored two in the third and fourth to take a 4-0 lead. The Cards tried to mount a comeback in the ninth and scored two runs. However, Matt Weiters flew out with runners on 1st and 2nd to end the game.
Game 2 was just as heartbreaking for the redbirds. Paul Goldschmidt soloed in the first and Miles Mikolas went to work, tossing six shutout innings. But Max Muncy homered off John Gant in the seventh to tie it at 1. Betts gave the Dodgers the lead in the eighth with a solo off Andrew Miller, but the Cardinals responded with a pair of solos from Kolten Wong and Paul DeJong off Kenley Jensen to take a 3-2 lead. Mookie Betts and Gavin Lux each reached base for the Dodgers to bring up Cody Bellinger with two outs. Bellinger then went yard off Jordan Hicks and the Dodgers won 5-3, taking a commanding 2-0 lead.
Game 3 was just as heartbreaking for the Cardinals. The Cardinals stranded runners at 1st and 2nd in the bottom of the ninth tied at 2. The Dodgers plated four in the 10th. Corey Seager broke the tie with a double to score Bellinger. Joc Pederson then went yard to push the lead to 6-3. The Cards scored one in the 10th, but that was it. Joe Kelly held on for his second win in a row.
NLDS: Reds beat Mets in three
The Reds had no problems with the Mets' dynamic pitching rotation, beating Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard and Marcus Stroman by a combined score of 20-1. Luis Castillo tossed a gem in Game 1 and Eugenio Suarez hit a grand slam for the 6-0 victory. Aristides Aquino had three hits and four RBI's in the 7-1 Game 2 victory behind a solid outing from Trevor Bauer. Sonny Gray was a stud, tossing a complete game shutout and striking out 10 on just three hits in the 7-0 victory, setting up Dodgers vs. Reds in the NLCS.
NLCS: Reds beat Dodgers in six
I expected the Dodgers to win in five, but they saved themselves the embarrassment of collapsing in the World Series by collapsing in the NLCS.
The Reds took Game 1 by a score of 2-1 thanks to solo shots from Tucker Barnhart and Joey Votto in the fifth. Luis Castillo allowed only two hits in six innings. Game 2 was a treat. The Reds led 3-2 going into the bottom of the ninth. The Dodgers had the bases loaded with one out when Kike Hernandez came into pinch hit for Joe Kelly.
Hernandez sent a two-run single off the wall and the Dodgers won 4-3. Kelly's third win of the playoffs. Game 3 was also a treat. The Dodgers led 5-4 after six and pushed their lead to 7-4 in the top of the ninth. They brought in Kenley Jensen to seal the deal. Curt Casali, Nick Senzel and Nick Castellanos reached with singles and Eugenio Suarez sealed the deal with a grand salami.
David Price was solid in Game 4 and Muncy hit two homers to give the Dodgers the 9-3 win and tie the series at 2 apiece. Luis Castillo stringed together another solid start in Game 5, allowing just four hits and three runs in eight innings while striking out 12 in the 5-3 victory to move the Reds a win away from the World Series for the first time since 1990.
Game 6 will be referred to in Cincinnati as "The Jesse Winker Game". Winker had three solo homers. Including the go-ahead shot in the ninth to give the Reds a 4-3 lead. They plated one more in the ninth to take a 5-3 lead. The Dodgers had runners on first and second with two outs, but Mooke Betts flew out to left to end the series.
NLCS MVP: Eugenio Suarez -- MLB The Show recognizes a "Postseason MVP" rather than an LCS MVP, but Suarez was a beast in the playoffs, so no argument here.
ALCS: Angels beat Yankees in seven
This series was fun. The Angels rolled to a 12-1 victory in Game 1. They scored nine in the first two innings behind Justin Upton’s grand slam and a Mike Trout two-run bomb. Jason Castro, Anthony Rendon and Albert Pujols all notched solo dingers in Game 2 while Andrew Heaney was stellar on the mound, fanning 11 and allowing just five hits in the 6-2 victory to give the Angels a 2-0 lead.
Trout soloed twice in Game 3, but it was not enough to overcome the Yankees' four runs in the first. They also got three runs of Jamie Barria later in the game to seal the 9-5 victory.
Gio Urshela hit a three-run dinger in the fourth inning of Game 4 and Ryan Buchter allowed a trio of sixth-inning runs to hand the Yankees a 7-2 win, tying the series at 2-all.
The Angels combined for eight runs in the third and fifth innings and Shohei Ohtani tossed a shutout to beat the Yankees 9-0 and move within a win of the World Series.
Game 6 was nuts. Justin Upton started the scoring with a two-run homer in the second. Trout hit another solo to make it 4-2 an inning later. The Yankees finally tied it in the 8th with DJ LaMahieu's two-RBI double. Trout missed a go-ahead homer by just a few feet and struck out on the next pitch. Tommy LaStella and Brian Goodwin gave the Angels hope with a pair of two-out doubles, but Albert Pujols is old and flew out to end the frame. The Angels retired the first two Yankee batters, but Giancarlo Stanton's homer off Cam Bedrosian gave the Yankees the 5-4 win and forced a Game 7. Game 7's are fun.
Game 7 featured Julio Teheran on the bump for the Angels and Masahiro Tanaka for the Yankees. Andrelton Simmons hit a solo homer in the game's first at-bat and the Angels led 3-0 heading into the final inning, but the Yankees wouldn't go away. Gleyeber Torres began things with a single, Aaron Judge drove him home with a two-run dinger to make it 3-2, but Gary Sanchez and Luke Voit both flew out to left to end the series. Voit finished the series an abysmal 1-for-24. The Angels are into the World Series for the first time since 2002.
ALCS MVP: Jason Castro -- Castro hit .426 during the postseason and drove in 17 runs. That's good.
WORLD SERIES
Game 1: Angels 5 Reds 4
This was fun. Mike Trout hit a two-run shot in the 1st and Jason Castro added a run in the third to make it 3-0 Angels. The Red cut it to 3-2 in the sixth, but the Angels got a run back, making it 4-2. Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suarez both soloed in the eighth to it at four, but Brian Goodwin's ninth-inning home run gave the Angels the lead. The Reds stranded two and the Angels took a 1-0 lead.
Game 2: Reds 8 Angels 7
Eugenio Suarez one-upped Mike Trout's solo homer with a two-run dinger in the first inning. Former Royal Brian Goodwin continued his hot streak with a third-inning grand slam to make it 5-2 Angels. Former Royal Mike Moustakas soloed in the third, but the Angels responded with two runs in the fourth to make it 7-3. Jesse Winker plated two in the fourth and Nick Castellanos made it 7-6 in the eighth. In the ninth, Winker homered again to tie it at 7 and Suarez said goodnight with a walkoff homer on Justin Anderson. What a game. Series tied 1-1.
Game 3: Angels 10 Reds 4
Joey Votto led off with a home run, but the Angels controlled it after that. Anthony Rendon and Travis Shaw each hit two-run homers and the Angels rolled. This was the least entertaining game of the series and it featured a lead-off homer.
Game 4: Reds 5 Angels 2
Eugenio Suarez's two-run homer in the fourth gave the Reds the decisive 3-1 lead. Andrelton Simmons homered soon after, but the Reds responded with two more runs, one of which came off a Travis Jankowski dinger. Series tied at 2.
Game 5: Angels 8 Reds 5
Angels fans will forever refer to this game as "The Travis Shaw Game". Shaw drove in two in the second and The Angels led 6-0 after three. Shaw hit a two-run homer in the seventh for good measure. The Reds comeback fell short and Shaw finished the game with two hits, four RBIs and two walks. The Angels are a win away.
Game 6: Angels 9 Reds 2
Game 6 will haunt Reds fans forever. They led 2-0 heading into the eighth. The Angels scored one in the eighth to make it to 2-1 with the season hanging in the balance. Then, the wheels fell off. David Fletcher came into pinch hit and reached with a single. One batter later, Jason Castro drove him in with a double to tie it at 2. Tommy LaStella notched a one-out single to score Castro and hand the Angels a 3-2 lead. The Angels then put Anthony Rendon and Mike Trout on with singles setting up Justin Upton's kill shot -- a three-run bomb-- to make it 6-2 Angels. Travis Shaw went deep and the Angels hit through the order in the ninth while I assume virtual Reds fans filtered out of the stadium and began chanting "LET'S GO BENGALS!".
When the torture was done, the Angels had scored eight runs, led 9-2 and were three outs away from their second title in franchise history.
Travis Jankowski, Joey Votto and Jesse Winker went down in order to close the season and hand one of baseball's greatest players an elusive championship.
World Series MVP: Anthony Rendon -- I would have voted Travis Shaw, or maybe Justin Upton, but Rendon got the nod by hitting .481 and driving in four runs.
