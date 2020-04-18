(KMAland) -- There have been tons of disappointments or "busts" in sports in all shapes and sizes.
Ryan Leaf, JaMarcus Russell, Tim Couch, Tony Mandarich, Kwame Brown, Anthony Bennett, Sam Bowie, Brien Taylor and Matt Bush are all renowned as some of the biggest busts in professional sports. They were, at one time, touted to be the future of their sport, but they never were. Some "busts" go on to still have solid, but forgettable careers (Mandarich), while others absolutely implode (Russell, Bennett, Taylor).
While most people probably associate busts with the NBA, NFL and MLB. They are in NASCAR, too. Lots of them.
I feel busts in NASCAR are more difficult to explain or understand than any other sport. Some drivers bust because they didn't have great rides. Some fail because of sponsorship issues, some have bad luck, some made bad choices, and some, just plain stink.
Many of them had top-notch rides, big sponsors and tons of hype, however, it never materialized.
It's worth noting that a handful of drivers came painstakingly close to being labeled a bust, but rebounded and churned out great careers. Martin Truex. Jr and Joey Logano are the first two that come to mind.
After winning back-to-back Xfinity titles in 2004 and 2005, Truex toiled away in the final years at Dale Earnhardt Incorporated before jumping to Michael Waltrip Racing, where he got caught in a race-fixing scandal that left him without a sponsor and a ride. He then landed on his feet at Furniture Row Racing and won the title in 2017. He went from bust to hall of famer in five years.
Joey Logano was one of NASCAR's first teenage "super prospects". He was expected to be so great that he was nicknamed "Sliced Bread" because many people thought he'd be the best thing since, well, you know. Logano entered his first Xfinity race the week after he turned 18 and won just three weeks later. He was tabbed to replace Tony Stewart at Joe Gibbs Racing in 2009 when he was still only 18. He won two races during his four years at JGR, but never could break through. He was released by JGR after 2012 and landed at Penske Racing, where he has since won 23 races, the 2015 Daytona 500 and the 2018 Cup Series championship.
With the NFL Draft approaching, and all the free time in the world, I've been thinking a lot about busts, particularly in NASCAR. I don't know that people talk about NASCAR busts as often as they do, or should, so here they are: The top 20 disappointments in NASCAR history, in alphabetical order.
Casey Atwood
If I wasn't listing these in alphabetical order, Atwood still might find himself at the top of the list. In the late 1990s, Atwood soared onto the NASCAR scene and won his first Xfinity Series race when he was 18. He was viewed by many as the next Jeff Gordon and was hired by Ray Evernham, Gordon's ex-crew chief, who had left Gordon to form his own team in 2001. Atwood only lasted one season at Evernham Motorsports, making 35 starts, posting only one top-five and trio of top tens. He nearly won the fall race at Homestead, but was passed by his teammate, Bill Elliott.
Atwood spent 2002 at the lesser-funded Ultra Motorsports, an affiliate of Evernham Motorsports, but with worse equipment. He struggled there, too, and was released after the season. He would only make two more starts the rest of his career and made his final Cup start three weeks before his 22nd birthday.
Trevor Bayne
It might seem wild to have a Daytona 500 champion on this list, but Bayne's 500 victory is the reason for his disappointment. Bayne bounced around between Xfinity Series teams in 2009 and 2010 before landing a part-time Cup ride with the legendary Wood Brothers Racing while also signing to run a full-time Xfinity Series schedule with Roush-Fenway Racing. Bayne won in just his third career Cup start, and it was in the dang Daytona 500. Not only did he win NASCAR's biggest race the day after his 20th birthday, but he dominated the entire week. Bayne's stock was high after his win.
Unfortunately, he came down with Lyme disease in the summer of 2011 and had to miss several races, thwarting his chances at the Xfinity title. In 2012, his Xfinity team folded after five races due to lack of sponsorship. He continued to run part time with the Wood Brothers until moving to Roush's full-time Cup team in 2015 to replace Carl Edwards. Bayne made 129 starts for RFR, but only had four top-fives and never won another Cup race. He was released after 2018 and now runs a coffee shop in Tennessee. He had a cup in NASCAR. Now he literally serves cups of coffee.
Todd Bodine
Bodine might be one of the most unique cases on this list. He came from a NASCAR family. His older brother, Geoff, won the 1986 Daytona 500 and was a contender for nearly a decade. His other brother, Brett, also had one career cup win. However, the youngest Bodine never won a Cup race, but he did win 37 Xfinity or Truck races. He also won two Truck championships. For some reason, he could never duplicate his success in the Cup Series.
Bodine made 241 Cup series starts, but other than occasionally filling in for injured drivers, he never really had good rides. He was appointed as Tabasco's driver of choice when they made their highly-anticipated jump into sponsoring a NASCAR team. However, it was ill-fated. Bodine finished his career with just seven top-fives.
James Buescher
Buescher is one of my favorite tails in NASCAR history. Buescher won one of the wildest Xfinity races I've ever seen: the 2012 race at Daytona. Buescher was running like 12th on the final lap when literally one in front of him wrecked. He somehow didn't and won. It was awesome. Buescher cut his teeth in the Truck Series and put together a unique 2011 season. He didn't win a race, but put together the best statistical season, compiling an average finish of 6.7. He finished second in the points standings and would have probably won the title had he not missed the second race of the season. In 2012, Buescher finished an average of two positions worse, but won four races and claimed the title.
Buescher won two more races in 2013 and finished third in points. He then made the full-time move to the Xfinity Series, but only ran one season before his team, RAB Racing, folded. He rejoined the team he won the 2012 Truck title with, but lost his ride after three races when sponsorship became an issue. His career basically evaporated after that. Buescher was out of the sport just three years after winning the Truck Series title. He now sells real estate. Oh, and he's only 30, wow.
Austin Dillon
Dillon, the grandson of legendary car owner Richard Childress, is one of a handful of drivers on this list that could still right the ship, but I'm not holding my breath. Dillon claimed the Truck Series title in 2011 and followed it up with an Xfinity Series title in 2013 before making the jump to his grandpa's Cup team in 2014. Dillon entered 2014 under unique circumstances, tasked with replacing Kevin Harvick, who had been at RCR since 2001.
Dillon was also assigned to drive the No. 3 car, the first to do so since Dale Earnhardt died in the 2001 Daytona 500. Dillon has had a journeyman career. He won the 2017 Coca Cola 600 when Jimmie Johnson ran out of gas on the final lap, and the 2018 Daytona 500 when he wrecked Aric Almirola in the final turn. Outside of that, he's had a pretty boring career. Dillon could easily have zero wins in 233 starts after being a championship contender in the lower levels. If his grandpa didn't own his team, he might not be around.
Dario Franchitti
As you'll see in this list, successful open-wheel drivers have not been able to replicate their success in NASCAR. Franchitti, who is arguably the greatest driver in modern-day IndyCar, decided to try his hand at NASCAR in 2008 after winning the 2007 Indy 500 and IndyCar title. Franchitti joining NASCAR would be the equivalent of Kyle Busch jumping to IndyCar
Unfortunately, he never really had a shot, making just 10 Cup starts and never finishing better than 22nd. He fractured his ankle in an Xfinity Series wreck at Talladega and his team folded soon after. Franchitti then went to Ganassi's IndyCar team, where he won 13 more races and three consecutive championships from 2009 to 2011.
Jeff Green
Green has been in NASCAR forever. He's spent the last 15 years driving for underfunded teams, but it wasn't always that way. Green lunged onto the Cup scene in 1997 and clearly wasn't ready. He then went back to the Xfinity Series and garnered 15 wins between 1999 and 2002. Green might not have ever returned to the Cup Series, if not for the death of Dale Earnhardt. See, Richard Childress Racing was intending on fielding a part-time ride for Kevin Harvick before moving him to full-time in 2002. However, Earnhardt's death forced Harvick to replace him and left the No. 30 car open, which went to Green.
Green actually had a respectable year in 2002, finishing in the top-five four times and taking home second at New Hampshire. He won the pole for the Daytona 500, but that was pretty much it. Green was apparently a difficult person to work with. Later that year, he got into a verbal confrontation with his teammate, Harvick, and was released by RCR. He then spent time at Dale Earnhardt Inc. and Richard Petty Motorsports, but has not made a Cup start since 2015.
Shane Hmiel
If we were to make comparisons to other professional athletes that disappointed, Hmiel would likely be compared to Brien Taylor, who was drafted No. 1 overall by the Yankees in 1991, but never made the big leagues due to personal demons. Hmiel, the son of a NASCAR crew chief, made his Xfinity debut in 2002. We never really got to know what Hmiel's potential was because he was plagued by drug problems. He had a solid start to the 2003 season and was eighth in points, but failed a drug test and was suspended. Hmiel lost his Xfinity ride, but returned in 2004 in the Trucks.
He won at Las Vegas that year and worked his way back into the Xfinity Series after forming an alliance with Dale Earnhardt Inc. In 2005, Hmiel tested positive for cocaine and marijuana and was suspended again. He failed a third test in 2006 and was ultimately banned for life. Hmiel then turned his life around and made a name for himself on the dirt circuit, and might have been able to right the wrongs and return to NASCAR, but he was tragically paralyzed in a scary wreck in 2010.
Sam Hornish Jr.
Another IndyCar champion who failed in NASCAR. Hornish won 19 races, three championships and the 2006 Indy 500. He then made the jump to NASCAR. Back then, IndyCar ran on many NASCAR tracks, so it made sense to expect Hornish to have success. However, that didn't happen. He made his Cup debut in 2007 and made 167 starts from 2007 to 2016. He posted only three top-fives and 12 top 10's during his career.
He did have some success in the Xfinity Series, though, tallying five wins and 38 top-fives, while nearly winning the 2013 title. If he hadn't come from IndyCar, this might have been a respectable career, but there was so much hype around him when he made his debut.
Dylan Kwasniewski
Kwasniewski is a year older than me, but his life has been far more interesting. He started racing go-karts at the age of four, won in basically every car he drove, and earned a sponsorship from Rockstar Energy Drink when he was just 14. Kwasniewski moved to the K&N Series, which would be the equivalent of NASCAR's rookie league, where he won five races in two years and claimed the title in 2012 at the age of 16.. His partnership with RockStar earned him an Xfinity ride with Turner-Scott Motorsports when he was just 18. At the time, TSM was one of the more successful Xfinity Series teams.
Kwasniewski turned some heads when he won the pole in his first career start. However, he struggled, posting only three top 10's and finishing no better than eighth. He also was known to crash, doing so five times. RockStar then pulled out of their sponsorship deal and Kwasniewski lost his ride. He now works as a real estate broker. That's right, he went from being endorsed by a well-known energy drink, winning a NASCAR championship, winning a pole at Daytona and selling real estate before the age of 25.
Kyle Larson
If anyone on this list is going to work their way off this list, it's Larson. Everyone is well-aware of the recent controversial remarks that cost him his ride at Chip Gannassi Racing. I'm not going to dive any more into that, but you can read my thoughts on it here. Larson would probably be on this list regardless. A highly-successful dirt racer, Larson made his Cup debut in 2014 and was expected to be the bridge between the dirt racing community and NASCAR's next generation of superstars.
Larson was touted by many to be the next Jeff Gordon or Tony Stewart, but has been nowhere close to that. He showed speed early in his career, but struggled to find wins. He finally won in his 99th start, won four races in 2017 and was primed for a championship run, but struggled in the playoffs. Larson then went 75 races without a win, before winning at Dover last year. It's hard to win six races, but when you're expected to be the next big thing, it's underwhelming. I think we'll see Larson back in NASCAR, but that's not up to us to decide. Larson is NASCAR's version of Andrew Luck. He showed flashes of brilliance and left fans waiting for his breakout, but failed to live up to the hype. The difference is, Luck suffered tons of painful injuries, Larson dropped a racial slur. Anyway, let's move on.
Casey Mears
Casey Mears must have been a really likable guy. He somehow kept earning rides with good teams despite not having the results to justify it. The nephew of legendary IndyCar driver Rick Mears made his NASCAR debut in 2001. He entered the Cup Series in 2003 with Chip Ganassi Racing (they're on this list a lot) but struggled in four seasons at CGR. Mears was then rewarded with a ride at Hendrick Motorsports. He won the 2007 Coca Cola 600 on fuel-mileage, but that would be the only Cup win of his career. He left Hendrick in 2009 to make room for Mark Martin and went to Richard Childress Racing, but struggled and RCR eliminated his team after the 2009 season. He then spent the next several years bouncing from one bad ride to another.
Juan Pablo Montoya
Look! Another open-wheel driver. Montoya won the 1999 CART championship and the 2000 Indy 500 before transitioning to Formula One in 2001. He was a constant championship contender in F1, where he won 7 races from 2001 to 2006. In 2007, he moved to NASCAR, signing with....Chip Ganassi Racing. His debut was highly anticipated and he won an Xfinity race at Mexico City in his seventh career start. Later that year, he earned his first Cup win at Sonoma.
He had a respectable 2009 season, finishing eighth in points, and won the 2010 race at Watkins Glen, but that was it. He's best remembered for a fantastic accident at the 2012 Daytona 500, where he hit a jet dryer during a caution. The accident lit the track on fire and created a two-hour delay. Google it, the 2012 Daytona 500 was one of the weirdest races I've ever seen. Montoya was replaced in 2014 by another guy on this list, Kyle Larson, and went back to IndyCar, where he won the 2015 Indy 500. He left IndyCar after 2016 and now races sports cars. The dude has raced just about everything. And had lots of success in just about everything, except NASCAR.
Danica Patrick
If you're reading this, Aaron Rodger's girlfriend probably just crashed. Patrick got her start in open-wheel racing and became the first woman to lead the Indy 500 when she did so in 2005. She also became the first female IndyCar driver to win a race when she did so in 2008 in Japan. Patrick had a respectable IndyCar, but nothing spectacular. She, however, was incredibly marketable and NASCAR saw that. She ran a part-time Xfinity schedule in 2010 and 2011 before completely leaving IndyCar in 2012 to focus on NASCAR. She ran a full Xfinity season for JR Motorsports and showed glimpses while also running a part-time Cup schedule with Stewart-Haas Racing.
Patrick made the full-time leap to Cup in 2013 and turned some heads by winning the pole for the Daytona 500. She made 191 starts, but never finished inside the top five and posted only seven top 10's. She was also known for crashing, a lot, 27 times to be exact, and decided to retire from full-time racing after the 2017 season. I think Patrick's failures came because she was rushed into Cup too soon. She was starting to improve late in the 2012 Xfinity Season and could have benefited from another year of development.
Ricky Stenhouse
Danica Patrick's ex-boyfriend is on this list, too. If you need a caution, Stenhouse is typically your guy. He put together a surprising 2011 Xfinity campaign, winning two races and capturing the championship. He backed it up with a dominant 2012 season, winning six races and another title. His success earned him a position on Roush-Fenway's Cup team, replacing former champion Matt Kenseth. As you might expect, Stenhouse struggled in his rookie year, but it carried into his second and third years. He posted just three top-fives during his first three seasons.
Stenhouse finally got in the win column in 2017, winning at Talladega and Daytona. He's proven to be fast at those tracks, but his aggressive style has led to some wild wrecks and angry opponents. His struggles coincided with the demise of RFR, but his teammate, Ryan Newman, showed speed last season when Stenhouse struggled. He was released from RFR last season and landed with JTG this season, where he has actually had an OK start.
Daniel Suarez
Another driver who probably wasn't ready for the Cup Series. Suarez won an Xfinity title four years ago. Now he's struggling to stay in NASCAR after having Cup rides at two of the best teams in the sport. The Monterey, Mexico native won three Xfinity races in 2016 en route to the championship. He was thrown into Joe Gibbs Racing's Cup lineup when Carl Edwards decided to retire weeks late into the 2017 preseason.
Suarez likely could have benefitted from another year in the Xfinity Series, but the timing was just terrible. He was OK at JGR, but that's not good enough at JGR. Suarez was released after two seasons and signed with Stewart-Haas Racing. He posted four top-fives in 2019, but finished 17th in points and was released from SHR to make room for Cole Custer. He has since signed on with the underfunded Gaunt Brothers Racing for this season. His fall came almost as quickly as his rise.
Brian Vickers
Another driver who entered the Cup season before he could legally rent a car, Vickers won the 2003 Xfinity Series title for Hendrick Motorsports at the age of 20. He was then promoted to Cup alongside Jimmie Johnson, Jeff Gordon and Terry Labonte. Think about that, Vickers was teamed with two current hall of famers and a future one. He struggled his rookie year, but began to show improvements in 2005. He won a race in 2006 at Talladega when he wrecked Johnson and Dale Earnhardt, Jr. on the final lap. However, it was too late for him at Hendrick.
Vickers left for Red Bull Racing, who was entering NASCAR at the same time Toyota did. He struggled in 2007 and 2008, but turned the corner in 2009. He won at Michigan and made the playoffs. Sadly, Vickers developed blood clots in 2010, and was sidelined for most the year, his team folded in 2011 and he was without a full-time ride. He won a race in 2013, running a part-time schedule with Michael Waltrip Racing, and earned a full-time position at MWR for 2014, where he finished 22nd in points. Vickers started all 36 races in 2014, posted three top-fives and finished 22nd in points. He was slated to return in 2015, but his issues with blood clots returned and he only made two starts. MWR folded after 2015, leaving him with out a ride. He filled in for an injured Tony Stewart in 2016, but has not raced since.
Steve Wallace
The son of NASCAR Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace did not have nearly the success his father did. The younger Wallace cut his teeth in short track racing, where he was extremely successful. He won the Snowball Derby, the biggest short track race in the country, when he was only 17, and won an ARCA race the day after he turned 18. Wallace made his full-time Xfinity debut in 2007 with his father's team, which had shown some speed in the years before.
He won a pair of poles as a rookie, but that was it. Wallace made 193 Xfinity starts, never finishing higher than fourth, and was also known for crashing. He failed to finish 23 races because of crashes. His team folded in 2011, when his sponsor, 5-hour Energy left the team to sponsor Clint Bowyer in the Cup Series. He made just two more starts after that.
Scott Wimmer
Wimmer had a weird career. The Wisconsin native made his way onto the NASCAR scene in 2001, driving an Xfinity car for Bill Davis Racing, where he struggled to find consistency. Wimmer closed 2002 by winning four of the final eight races, finishing third in points. He was figured to be a championship favorite in 2003, but only won one race and finished ninth in points.
He moved to Davis's Cup team in 2004, replacing 2002 Daytona 500 winner Ward Burton. His Cup career actually got off to an impressive start, finishing third at the 2004 Daytona 500 behind Dale Earnhardt. Jr and Tony Stewart. He only had one more top 10 finish the rest of the year and finished 27th in points. Wimmer was even worse in 2005, finishing 32nd, and was released after 2005. He bounced around with underfunded teams, but did manage one more Xfinity Series win, at Nashville in 2008, while driving for Richard Childress.
JJ Yeley
Do you ever see a baseball player and think, "how the heck is that guy still in the league?". Well, Yeley is NASCAR's version of that question. Yeley, a successful sprint car racer, started his NASCAR career with Joe Gibbs Racing's Xfinity team in 2004 on a part-time schedule. He ran a full schedule in 2005, where he posted four top-fives and finished 11th in points.
He underachieved in top-notch Xfinity cars and was somehow rewarded with a top-notch Cup ride when Hall of Famer Bobby Labonte decided to leave JGR. Yeley struggled in 2006, finishing 29th in points. He improved in 2007, but still finished 21st in points. However, he did notch his best career finish at the 2007 Coca Cola 600, when he finished second to Casey Mears. The final results of that race were crazy (google it). Yeley was released from JGR for some guy named Kyle Busch and has since made 216 starts for numerous different teams. How he managed a Cup ride at one of NASCAR's top teams still surprises me.
I probably could have added a handful of other drivers: Kyle Petty, David Gilliland and Scott Riggs to name a few. But, I feel these were the 20 biggest disappointments in the sport I love dearest.
Have a great weekend!