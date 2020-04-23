The NFL Draft commences tonight and that has me excited. I absolutely love the NFL Draft. I wish I could pinpoint why, but I can't. Maybe it's because it's live theater with real human beings. Maybe, it's because it gave me hope in my previous life as a long-suffering Chiefs fan.
I have watched basically every NFL Draft since 2005. The only two I missed? 2009 and 2013, which are proving to be two of the worst drafts in NFL history.
Many things have changed in my life since 2005. The house I lived in, the town I lived in, who I lived with, jobs, etc... But the NFL Draft has been one of the constants in my life since I was eight. I've watched the NFL Draft from many different places: my parents' house, my grandparents’ house, a friend’s house, my hotel in Des Moines after covering the Drake Relays. I never really know where I'll be watching the draft, but I'll be watching. Tonight, It will be while enjoying some chicken wings and few beverages from the confines of my apartment.
Believe it or not, the NFL has also been affected by COVID-19. See, the NFL Draft is a big spectacle (it will be in Kansas City in 2023 and I'm already planning on going). It was slated to be in Las Vegas this year, but due to the coronavirus, the NFL has been forced to go to a virtual format. I'm curious how this will play out.
Commissioner Roger Goodel will announce the picks from a secure location (his basement?"), while head coaches and general managers will do so from the confines of their own home. They ran a test draft on Monday and experienced some technical difficulties, so that's concerning. We also have no idea how great this will be for television, but we are so starved for sports, the ratings will likely be off the charts.
I honestly think this year's draft is going to be the most intriguing in league history. Teams have not been able to approach the draft the same way they usually do. There were no pro days, teams did not get the chance to have the in-person interviews they typically do. There's a very good chance that what we think teams will do is the complete opposite of what they actually do.
I understand many people don't like mock drafts (looking at you, DMart) but I love them. I've been doing them since I was like 13 and I'll do them until I'm 113.
When I was at Northwest, my nerd friends and I would do a mock draft contest. I've graduated from Northwest but my mock draft contest. This year, my old pals, Luke Peterson, Andrew Botwinik and I wagered a virtual beverage on who could build the best mock draft, so here's mine.
DISCLAIMER: Trades are included
1st Pick: Cincinnati Bengals
The Pick: LSU QB Joe Burrow
This is as the most obvious first overall pick I can recall in quite some time. There's been some rumors the Bengals could be wooed with a massive trade deal, but they've made it rather clear they aren't interested in trading down, so Burrow is the pick. It's safe to say Andy Dalton was a tease and Ryan Finley is not the answer. Many people question Burrow's arm strength, but the dude was a treat at LSU. He completed 76 percent of his passes at LSU, in the SEC, which I've been told has some of the best defenses in the universe. Burrow was born in Ames, but is a native of Athens, Ohio and spent time at Ohio State University. He has the potential to be to Cincinnati what Lebron is/was to Cleveland
2nd Pick: Washington Redskins
The Pick: Ohio State DE Chase Young
I think it's possible the Redskins trade to a quarterback-needy team, but it would take a lot for them to pass on Young, I'm guessing at least two first-rounders and a second or third rounder, maybe even three number ones. I just don't see it happening. Young is the best player in the draft and the type of player Ron Rivera would love to have. I think Young is a Von Miller type talent and the Redskins would be stupid to not take him. Luckily Rivera is a smart enough man to convince Dan Snyder that.
3rd Pick: Detroit Lions
The Pick: Trade with Los Angeles Chargers, Chargers select Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa
The buzz is that the either the Dolphins or Chargers will trade up to draft a QB. I think that trade occurs with Detroit. I think the Chargers are in a position where they have to make a trade to assure themselves a QB. The Dolphins can stay at five and still have either Tua or Oregon's Justin Herbert available for them. The Chargers have lots of talented in their position players, the quarterback is the one thing missing from them being a playoff team. Right now they're slated to roll with Tyrod Taylor. Honestly, if I were the GM, I'd stick with Taylor rather than selling the farm for Tua. There's some concern about Tua's injury history and Alabama quarterbacks have struggled to have NFL success. However, so did Texas Tech signal-callers until some guy named Patrick Lavon Mahomes II came along, so maybe Tua can buck that trend, but it's a gamble.
4th Pick: New York Giants
The Pick: Iowa OT Tristan Wirfs
There are four really good offensive linemen that could be taken in the top ten this year. Wirfs, Georgia's Andrew Thomas, Louisville's Mekhi Bechton and Alabama's Jedrick Wills. I honestly have no idea which one the Giants like the most (none of us really do). I might be biased, but I think Wirfs is the best prospect of the bunch. The Mount Vernon, Iowa native was a state championship wrester (he won his senior title over Atlantic-CAM's John McConkey), so you know he has really good footwork. He started at Iowa as a true freshman and was a beast. I think he's in line to be the next Marshall Yanda or Brandon Scherff and not Robert Gallery or Riley Reiff.
5th Pick: Miami Dolphins
The Pick: Oregon QB Justin Herbert
Like I said earlier, the Dolphins are in the position to draft either Herbert or Tagovailoa regardless of what the Chargers do. The only wildcard could be if a team like the Jaguars or Patriots stun the world and trade with the Giants. However, I don't see it. I think Herbert is the second-best quarterback in this draft class behind Burrow. Herbert had a solid 2018 campaign, but decided to return from his senior. Returning to school rarely works out. I'm not sure it did for Herbert, but it didn't hurt him either. He put together a better statistical season than the year before, yet many people think he'll be a bust. I like his arm strength and size. He could be the best of this class, but he shouldn't start right away. Fortunately, this situation would give him a chance to sit and learn behind the consummate professional Ryan Fitzpatrick.
6th Pick: Los Angeles Chargers
The Pick: Trade with Detroit Lions, Lions select Ohio State CB Jeff Okudah
This would situation would make the Lions one of the draft's biggest winners. Anytime you can trade down, build capital and still get the player you would have taken anyway, it's a win. However, I don't think Matt Patricia is very competent, so he might screw this up, but the Lions are trying to build themselves like the Patriots would and I think this a move the Patriots would make. The Lions cut ties with Darius Slay over the offseason and he needs to be replaced. Okudah has length for a defensive back. I don't know if he's great at anything, but he's really good at a lot of things. That's also a type of player the Patriots like and the Lions are trying to become the Patriots of the Midwest.
7th Pick: Carolina Panthers
The Pick: Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons
I keep going back and forth between Simmons and Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown. Okudah could be in play, too, if he falls this low, but I don't think he does. Luke Kuechly recently retired, so the Panthers need to find his replacement and Simmons could definitely be that. Simmons, who was born in Omaha and played at Olathe North High School in Kansas, is a unique player, and one of my favorite players in the draft. He came to Clemson as a defensive back, but they used him at defensive end, linebacker and safety, too. These types of players can sometimes struggle to adapt to the NFL (Deone Bucannon, Jabril Peppers), but athletes are athletes and that's what the Panthers need.
8th Pick: Arizona Cardinals
The Pick: Alabama OT Jedrick Wills
I think Simmons is the pick if he falls this low, but I don't think he does. Kyler Murray showed glimpses of promise in 2019. The Cardinals have tried to build around him, stealing DeAndre Hopkins from the Texans to pair with Christian Kirk and Larry Fitzgerald. Now they need to try to protect him. I think Wills is the second-best lineman in this draft behind Wirfs, so it makes sense for him to go here.
9th Pick: Jacksonville Jaguars
The Pick: Auburn DT Derrick Brown
I would not be surprised if the Jaguars make a blockbuster move for Tua, but they also have the 20th pick courtesy of the Rams trade. They could always use this pick to fill a need, then move up to draft Jordan Love. I think that's a dangerous way to live. You should never wait to get your quarterback if you want him, but maybe they don't want him anyway. Getting Derrick Brown here would be a steal, he was a monster at Auburn. I think he's the fourth-best prospect in this class behind Young, Simmons and Burrow. The Jags once talented defense has been depleted. It was the fourth-least efficient last year and was 31st against the run. Brown could help restore the shaky run defense.
10th Pick: Cleveland Browns
The Pick: Trade with Denver Broncos, Broncos select Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy
Rumors have been swirling about the Browns making a trade with a receiver-hungry. I personally would not be surprised to see them take a wide receiver if they really are trying to move Odell Beckham Jr. However, I think the Eagles or Broncos make a serious run at this pick. Drew Lock showed promise last season, as did Courtland Sutton. They added Melvin Gordon to the backfield and have many young pieces on defense, so another weapon for Lock could really help him make a monster leap in his sophomore season. I keep going back and forth on whether I like Jeudy or CeeDee Lamb more, but I think Jeudy is the Broncos' choice. Many think he could be the next Amari Cooper or Julio Jones. I'd take that.
11th Pick: New York Jets
The Pick: Oklahoma WR Ceedee Lamb
Like the Cardinals and Broncos, protecting their young quarterback should be for the Jets, too. Robby Anderson is one of the most underrated receivers in the NFL and I will die on that hill. However, he has signed with the Panthers, so the Jets need to replace him. I think they prefer Lamb, but could go with Jeudy if Lamb is gone. I think Jeudy has the potential to be the better receiver, but I think Lamb is less likely to bust. The Jets are one playmaker away from being a player in the wide-open AFC East, a playmaker like Lamb could be exactly what Sam Darnold needs.
12th Pick: Las Vegas Raiders
The Pick: Utah State QB Jordan Love
Hear me out on this one. Every draft class has the one unique quarterback. Love is this years. He showed well at the combine and has insane arm strength. He's a treat to watch, but had accuracy problems at Utah State and threw for 20 scores and 17 picks one year after tossing 32 touchdowns and only six interceptions. He's not ready to play right away, but I think Las Vegas is actually a really good fit for him. Think about it, Jon Gruden loves Patrick Mahomes. Love could be his Mahomes. I'm not saying he will have the same career, but I see some similarities between the two. However, it's just as likely Love becomes the next Josh Rosen. The Raiders could wait until the 19th pick to take him, but you shouldn't wait for your quarterback. Gruden can draft him and sit him behind Derek Carr.
13th Pick: San Francisco 49ers
The Pick: South Carolina DT Javon Kinlaw
The 49ers earned this pick by dealing DeForest Buckner to the Colts on the first day of free agency. The 49ers don't have any glaring needs, so they can fill the void left by Buckner. Kinlaw was pretty dominant in the SEC, totaling six sacks and five deflections. He also shined at the Senior Bowl, which only helped his stock. Some mocks have Kinlaw going as high as No. 9 and he very well could be. However, he apparently has some character concerns according to some teams, this could cause him to slide. John Lynch has shown in the past that he's willing to take on high-risk projects, so it seems like a good fit.
14th Pick: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Pick: Georgia OT Andrew Thomas
The Bucs are likely going to go either offensive line or secondary with this pick, but I wouldn't rule them out if Lamb or Jeudy somehow slide down to No. 14. Bruce Arians needs to protect Tom Brady Thomas seems like the best fit for the Bucs here and scouts and are apparently pretty high on Thomas. The Bucs could trade up for Wirfs or Wills or trade down and address the secondary, but if they stay here, Thomas will likely be the pick.
15th Pick: Denver Broncos
The Pick: Trade with Cleveland Browns, Browns select Louisville OT Mekhi Bechton
I trust Kevin Stefanski and this is why. The Browns could trade down to Denver, pick up the 15th pick and still get the guy they might have taken at No. 10 anyway. Bechton is this year's Laremy Tunsil. He could go as high as No. 4 to the Giants or drop out of the first round. Nothing would surprise me. Bechton is a behemoth of human-being at 6-7, 357 pounds and ran a faster 40-yard dash than Thomas or Wills. I weigh 140 pounds less than Bechton and he was still a solid second faster than me. Despite his physical attributes, Bechton could slide. His drug test from the combine has been flagged and some scouts apparently don't like that he really enjoys cooking. The NFL is weird.
16th Pick: Atlanta Falcons
The Pick: Florida CB CJ Henderson
Some "experts" think CJ Henderson could go as high as No. 9 but I have him falling to Atlanta. Henderson is the top corner in this draft and has drawn comparisons to Marcus Peters. Which makes sense, because one of the knocks on him is that he is not a good tackler. The Falcons started the season 1-7, but rallied to finish 7-9. The Falcons passing defense was the eight least-efficient in the NFL last season while their rushing defense was in the top half. Their one competent defensive back from last year, Desmond Trufant, was released, so the need is there.
17th Pick: Dallas Cowboys
The Pick: LSU DE K'Lavon Chaisson
The Cowboys are another team that doesn't necessarily have a glaring need, but can improve on a handful of positions. I know the Cowboys signed Aldon Smith to bolster their pass rush, and it appears Smith has turned his life around, but banking on him seems risky. Chaisson bounced back from a knee injury in 2018 to record 6.5 sacks in 2019 as a key part of LSU's national title. He's got a tall, lean frame that many defensive coordinators love. He's also decent in pass coverage and a solid run defender. I'm not saying he's better than Chase Young, but if I had to place a bet on who will have the safest career, I think it is Chaisson.
18th Pick: Miami Dolphins
The Pick: Houston OT Josh Jones
This might be a bit of a reach, but I think the Dolphins will use this pick to protect whichever quarterback they take at five. The Dolphins would love for Bechton to slide to them, much like Laremy Tunsil did, but I think Jones will be the pick. I'm not sure he's a plug and play, though. He has good size, but not the speed Wirfs, Wills or Bechton have displayed.
19th Pick: Las Vegas Raiders
The Pick: Alabama WR Henry Ruggs III
There's a rumor swirling around that the Chiefs could trade up and try to get Ruggs. I don't object to it, but that would just be unfair. How much speed does a team really need? I don't think it matters because the Raiders also like him. They could draft Lamb or Jeudy at 12 and hope Jordan Love falls to them, but that's a risky way to live. Ruggs ran a 4.27 40 at the combine and we all know the Raiders love speed. They could see Love and Ruggs as their answer to the Mahomes/Hill combination.
20th Pick: Jacksonville Jaguars
The Pick: Alabama S Xavier McKinney
The Jaguars need to address basically everything and could go a million different ways in the first round. As I mentioned earlier, the Jaguars defense was not good last season. They addressed their run defense by drafting Derrick Brown with the No. 9 pick, now they can address their shaky pass defense by drafting McKinney, who I've seen going as high as 14 and as late as the second round. McKinney was versatile at Alabama with 95 tackles, three sacks, five deflections and four forced fumbles in 2019. He might end up being a steal.
21st Pick: Philadelphia Eagles
The Pick: LSU WR Justin Jefferson
The Eagles receiving core was not good last year. Just ask their fans. They re-signed DeSean Jackson, but he's turning 34, so you can't bank on him for the long term. Alshon Jeffery has also struggled to stay healthy and they need a replacement for Nelson Agholor, who signed with the Raiders. This year's wide receiver class is absolutely loaded with talent. The Eagles could probably still get a really good one in the second round, but I think they go receiver here. Jefferson was Joe Burrow's favorite target last year with 111 catches for 1,540 yards and 18 scores. He has length and speed to stretch NFL defenses and is apparently a great practice player and teammate. NFL teams love that type of stuff.
22nd Pick: Minnesota Vikings
The Pick: Iowa DE AJ Epenesa
Epenesa was touted by many as a potential top-five pick prior to the season. He showed flashes of brilliance this year, particularly late in the season. You could say he might not have reached his full potential last season, but he still recorded 11.5 sacks. He also didn't impress too much at the combine, so he very well could slide. I think the Vikings could be getting a steal here. Addressing pass-rush isn't necessarily a need for the Vikings, but you can never have too many good pass rushers and the Vikings are smart enough to realize that when a product like Epenesa falls in their lap.
23rd Pick: New England Patriots
The Pick: Clemson WR Tee Higgins
We have no idea who will play quarterback for the Patriots next year and I do think they do, either. I believe the Pats will sign Cam Newton, but I also wouldn't be surprised to see them roll with Jarrett Stidham. They could also make a move for Tua, Herbert or Love if they fall. Again, we don't know what they'll do. Whoever they do get needs targets. They spent a first-rounder on N'Keal Harry last season, but he missed nine games with an injury and didn't do much when he did play. I really like Higgins, and honestly, I think he could be the best receiver in the draft. Higgins is listed at 6'4 215, he could be the red-zone threat the Patriots have been lacking since Rob Gronkowski retired.
24th Pick: New Orleans Saints
The Pick: Oklahoma LB Kenneth Murray
The Saints are a sleeper to take a quarterback. Drew Brees is near the end of his career and Taysom Hill is not the long-term answer, regardless of what Mike Florio thinks. However, there's no quarterback worth taking at 24, so the Saints address their biggest need. Murray flies to the ball and has solid speed. I don't know that he's a perennial superstar, but he has the tools to be a good, every down linebacker.
25th Pick: Minnesota Vikings
The Pick: LSU CB Kristian Fulton
The Vikings let Xavier Rhodes walk. Which wasn't a bad choice. He had been getting exposed late in the season. The Vikings will have their choice of defensive backs with Auburn's Noah Igbinoghene, TCU's Jeff Gladney, Clemson's AJ Terrell and Minnesota's Antoine Winfield likely still on the board. I'm sure many Vikings fans would like them to pick Winfield because his father, Antoine Sr., was an All-Pro for the Vikings. However, Fulton is too good to pass up at this spot. Fulton played injured throughout last season, otherwise he might have been the top cornerback taken.
26th Pick: Miami Dolphins
The Pick: Georgia RB DeAndre Swift
The Dolphins let Kenyan Drake walk and it hurt them. Ryan Fitzpatrick led them in rushing last season. He's a quarterback and 37-years-old. That's brutal. The Dolphins rushing attack was so terrible last season that Drake was third on the team in rushing and he only played in six games before getting shipped to Arizona. Mark Walton, Patrick Laird, Kalen Ballage, Myles Gaskin and Samaje Perine all shared time in the backfield with little success. They ran for 1,156 yards and 10 scores as a team. Six running backs had more yards and/or touchdowns last season than the Dolphins did as a team. I think it's pretty clear they target a running back, just not sure if it's Swift or Wisconsin's Johnathan Taylor. Swift seems to be a better pass-catcher and has more tread left on the tires, so I lean Swift.
27th Pick: Seattle Seahawks
The Pick: Trade with Detroit Lions, Lions select Wisconsin RB Johnathan Taylor
Back-to-back running backs off the board. The Lions have plenty of picks to make this deal happen and jump the Chiefs to get Taylor. The Lions' rushing attack was not great. Kerryon Johnson has shown glimpses, but can't stay healthy. Bo Scarbrough and Ty Johnson weren't terrible or great. Taylor is a physical specimen at 5-10, 226 pounds. He's a dream build for a running back and displayed good speed at the combine by running a 4.39 40-yard dash. I'm not a huge fan of drafting running backs in the first round, but I think Taylor has value in the late part of the first round. This would allow the Lions to land Taylor and gain one more year of control over him and give Matthew Stafford the running back he's never really had.
28th Pick: Baltimore Ravens
The Pick: Yetur Gross-Matos
This just feels like a Ravens pick. Gross-Matos registered 9.5 sacks while playing the majority of the season at nose tackle despite the fact he projects as a defensive end in the NFL. That's a lot of sacks for a nose tackle. Gross-Matos apparently didn't have the best performance at the combine, but the Ravens probably don't care too much about the combine. That could explain why they're one of the best teams in the league when it comes to evaluating talent. The Ravens loves to blitz and Gross-Matos would fit like a glove. They could maybe go with a receiver, but this class is so loaded with receivers, they can wait and still get a good one.
29th Pick: Tennessee Titans
The Pick: TCU DT Ross Blacklock
The Titans' defense looked like the 1985 Bears for their first two playoff games, but then got carved by Patrick Mahomes in the AFC Championship Game. They couldn't put pressure on him and they couldn't guard the Chiefs ample amount of receivers, so the defense needs to be addressed here. They also dealt defensive tackle Jurrell Casey to the Broncos. They get his replacement here. Blacklock is sort of a mystery. He had a solid 2019, didn't play in 2018 and was decent in 2017. The projections for him are all over the place. He could go here or late-second round. We honestly have no idea.
30th Pick: Green Bay Packers
The Pick: Wisconsin LB Zach Baun
The Pick: The consensus with the Packers seems to be they'll take a receiver. But, like I said, this class is loaded and you don't necessarily need one in the first round. The Packers did not lose the NFC Championship game because of the passing game (Aaron Rodgers actually had a pretty decent game), the lost because their front seven got absolutely eviscerated by the 49ers' rushing attack. Baun was all over the place for the Badgers last season, recording 12.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and 76 tackles. The biggest knock on him is his size, but he has shown he can get to the quarterback against Big Ten lineman. This pick just makes too much sense. A Wisconsin linebacker that plays all over the field and playing for the Packers goes together like Miller Lite and cheese curds, which actually sounds pretty good.
31st Pick: San Francisco 49ers
The Pick: Trade with Carolina Panthers, Panthers select LSU S Grant Delpit
The rumor mill suggests the 49ers plan to trade out of this pick and I think they do. It could be to a quarterback-needy team if Love falls or potentially a team looking to nab Taylor, but I'm rolling with the Panthers snagging Delpit. Delpit was projected by many to be a top 10 pick prior to the season. He battled injuries throughout the season and was not quite as good as he was in 2018, but he wasn't terrible. This seems like a 49ers' move.
32nd Pick: Kansas City Chiefs
The Pick: Michigan C Cesar Ruiz
Some people think the Chiefs should take a running back at 32. I am not one of them. If a team is going to be able to justify drafting a running back in the first round, it's the Chiefs. They don't have a glaring need and could give Patrick Mahomes another weapon. I wouldn't be surprised to see the Chiefs trade out of the first round and gather more draft picks, but if they stay here, they go offensive line. As Pete Sweeney and I talked about yesterday, protecting Mahomes should be a priority. The offensive line was not terrible, but it also wasn't good. Andy Reid loves linemen, so I think Ruiz is the pick here. Ruiz was a three-year starter at Michigan, showed well at the combine and should be an immediate starter. This seems like a safe pick.
So there you go, a mock draft that I'm sure you didn't want, but have anyway. I promise I won't do another one until 2021. Enjoy!