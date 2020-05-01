(KMAland) -- Computers were becoming a thing, Ronald Reagan sought re-election, the USFL made the NFL sweat and NASCAR royalty was aiming to make history in the year 1984.
Wednesday, I took a look at the 1997 NASCAR season. I'm not sure if you had fun reading it, but I enjoyed writing it, so let's make this a routine Monday/Wednesday/Friday thing for the next few weeks while I try to deal with life without sports. See, I chose to break down the 1997 season because Derek forgot to mention it in his recap of sports in that year. However, I can't just wait for Derek to make a mistake and pounce on it. He seldom makes mistakes and I need stuff to do.
I set parameters for between 1979 and 2018 (2019 just happened, so we don't need to rehash it). I clicked the handy random number generator and it gave me 1984. This is a year I was curious to learn about anyway, so I'm glad this blog gave me that opportunity.
The 1984 NASCAR season saw the fastest lap ever recorded, Richard Petty making history, a farewell to Nashville and an unlikely champion. Away we go.
THE DAYTONA 500
The 1984 Daytona 500 put a cap on what had been a really entertaining week of action.
Earlier in the week, NASCAR ran the Busch Clash---an event for all pole-winners from the 1983 season. Neil Bonnett won the Clash, but it's best remembered for Ricky Rudd's wild wreck. Take a look.
Rudd suffered a severe concussion during this wreck and torn rib cartilage. His eyes were swollen so badly that he had to tape them open to race in the Daytona 500. This would have never been allowed today, but the 1980s were a different time.
While the Busch Clash was terrifying, qualifying for the Daytona 500 was record-breaking. Veteran Cale Yarborough set a new track-record when he recorded a lap at 201.848 miles per hour. This record would go on to be shattered many times over, but it was the first Daytona 500 qualifying lap to reach an average speed over 200 miles per hour. Onto the race.
Yarborough not only entered the 1984 Daytona 500 as the pole-sitter, but also as the defending Daytona 500 champion. The 26th running of The Great American Race was survival of the fittest. Only 20 cars finished the race. Richard Petty led 24 laps but suffered camshaft problems. Bobby Allison led 17 laps, but also had to retire due to camshaft issues. Former Daytona champs Benny Parsons and AJ Foyt also fell victim to mechanical problems.
Yarborough led 89 of the 200 laps, but surrendered the lead to Bill Elliott with 40 to go. Elliott was passed by Darrell Waltrip a lap later. Waltrip, driving for the legendary Junior Johnson, held off the crowd for the next 35 laps and appeared to be on his way to victory in his 12th Daytona 500. However, Yarborough had other plans.
The cagey veteran had been toying with Waltrip for several laps. He had the fastest car, but waited to make his move...until the final lap. He pulled to the inside of Waltrip going into turn three and soared past him for his second consecutive Daytona 500 victory.
Yarborough's 1984 triumph was his fourth Daytona 500 victory. He also became just the second driver to win the Daytona 500 in back-to-back years. You can check out highlights from the 1984 Daytona 500 below.
Before we move on, some nuggets about this race.
--As I mentioned, this was Yarborough's second consecutive Daytona 500. It was his second consecutive Daytona 500 victory in which he had to make a last lap pass. He passed Buddy Baker on the final lap of the 1983 version to claim the victory.
--If you're thinking Yarborough was a contender for the Winston Cup title in 1984....you're wrong. The three-time Winston Cup champion started running a part-time schedule in 1981, all the way until his retirement in 1988. He usually ran about half the schedule. He made just 16 starts in 1984 and won 3 races. Yarborough won 14 races between 1981 and 1985 while only running 82 races. That means he won 17 percent of the races he ran during that time. Impressive.
--A total of 72 cars attempted to qualify for a Daytona 500 field of 42 cars. Some of the unlucky participants included future Busch Series champion Randy Lajoie, Keokuk, Iowa native Ramo Stott and the awesomely-named Jocko Maggiacomo.
--President Ronald Reagan gave the command to start the race via telephone from the White House. As you'll find out later, this would not be Reagan's only involvement in the 1984 season.
TWO OF THE MOST COMPETITIVE RACES IN NASCAR HISTORY
The 1984 Winston 500 at Talladega is no longer the most competitive race in NASCAR history, but it held that honor for 26 years, which is impressive. The first of two trips to Talladega in 1984 featured 75 lead changes among 13 drivers: Cale Yarborough, Harry Gant, Buddy Baker, Bobby Allison, Benny Parsons, Richard Petty, Phil Parsons, Bill Elliott, Ron Bouchard, Dale Earnhardt, Rusty Wallace and David Pearson.
Benny Parsons led the most laps (56) but he fell late. Gant took the lead from Baker with 14 laps remaining. However, Yarborough soared past Gant on the final lap and captured his second victory of the season.
NASCAR returned to Talladega three months later. The second race was nearly as competitive as the first. The Talladega 500 featured 68 lead changes among 16 drivers with Baker, Earnhardt and Yarborough combining to lead 115 of the 188 laps.
Terry Labonte took the lead from Baker with seven laps remaining, but found himself in a thrilling battle with Earnhardt on the final lap. Earnhardt used a draft from Bouchard to his advantage and surged past Labonte for the victory. This race was a prime example of why Earnhardt was so much better than his peers at Daytona and Talladega. Check it out.
SO LONG, NASHVILLE!
If you've been paying attention to the NASCAR world, you know there's some chatter about NASCAR possibly returning to the historic Nashville Fairgrounds in 2021. Well, nothing's official, and I don't know the chances of NASCAR actually returning to Nashville, but I do know they have not been there since 1984.
At the time, the racetrack's management had fallen on hard times and NASCAR was eager to move on from the historic track. Nashville hosted two races in 1984. The first one ended in controversy.
Neil Bonnett dominated most of the first race, leading 375 of the 420 laps. However, teammate Darrell Waltrip took the lead with less than 10 laps remaining with some crafty pit strategy. An accident between Richard Petty, Rusty Wallace, Kyle Petty and Bobby Allison brought out the caution in the final laps while Waltrip was leading. At the time, drivers were allowed to complete the lap they were on at full speed when a caution came out. Bonnett passed Waltrip under caution and was initially declared the winner.
However, NASCAR reversed the decision a day later, declaring Waltrip the winner because the caution came out on the penultimate lap, not the final lap. Waltrip led to the white flag, therefore he should have been the winner. Here's the legendary Dave Despain and Ned Jarrett discussing the mess.
The final race at Nashville came two months later with the Pepsi 420 (I have no idea why races at Nashville were 420 laps). It was nowhere near as exciting. Geoff Bodine dominated, leading 327 of the 420 laps and held off Waltrip for the final NASCAR Cup Series victory at Nashville...for now.
A VICTORY FIT FOR A KING
The first thing that comes to most people's mind when they think of the 1984 NASCAR season is likely the most iconic moment in the history of NASCAR. Seven-time champion Richard Petty entered the 1984 season with 198 career victories (although that total has been disputed).
Petty won at Dover in May for his 199th win. The entire racing world was on edge, anxious for when, and where Petty would win his 200th race. Thankfully for NASCAR, the event where he did capture the historic victory was a spectacle.
The July race at Daytona, also known as "The Firecracker 400" was run on the Fourth of July from 1959 until 1987, regardless of the day. So on Wednesday, July 4th, 1984, Cale Yarborough led the field to green in the Firecracker 400.
However, the race had a special guest: President Ronald Reagan. Reagan became the first sitting U.S. President to attend a NASCAR race. Ragan gave the starting command while aboard Air Force One and landed in Daytona during the race, creating this iconic photo above.
With President Reagan in attendance, Petty and Yarborough put on an entertaining show. Petty passed Yarborough with 33 laps left and held off Yarborough and Harry Gant for the biggest win in NASCAR history.
When asked about his 200th victory, Petty likes to tell a story about eating Kentucky Fried Chicken with President Reagan following his historic win. Just picture: the King of NASCAR and a sitting president eating KFC at NASCAR's most historic track on the Fourth of July. You can't get any more American than that. Speed Channel (which is now FS1) did an awesome documentary on the 1984 Firecracker 400. You should watch it.
Some nuggets about Petty's 200 wins.
--His actual win total is disputed and may not actually be accurate. Scoring errors were common during Petty's era because everything was done by hand. Petty had a share of wins taken away from him due to scoring errors, but surely NASCAR missed some that Petty was credited with. Also, he should have been disqualified following his 1981 World 600 win because of a massively illegal motor and tires, but he didn't.
--Richard Petty raced in the Winston Cup Series until 1992. He never won another race.
THE CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE
I don't even know how to describe the 1984 Winston Cup Series championship picture. Darrell Waltrip won a season-high seven races while eight other drivers won at least two races. Waltrip was eyeing his third championship in four years, but couldn't get out of his own way with inconsistent finishes. His wins at Bristol, Darlington, Nashville, Michigan, Richmond, Martinsville and North Wilkesboro were not enough to overcome his struggles at Charlotte, Darlington, Riverside and Pocono.
While Waltrip struggled, the championship battle came down to two of the most unlikely foes at the time, Harry Gant and Terry Labonte.
Gant, a North Carolina native who made his mark on the local short track scene, rose to the Winston Cup circuit in 1979 and won his first race three years later. He returned to victory lane in 1983 and put together arguably the best year of his career in 1984.
In 1984, Gant won three races, posted fifteen top fives and twenty-three top tens. Gant actually started the season kind of slow but claimed three victories (Pocono, Darlington and Dover) in a six-race span. Gant's run of luck put him 81 points behind Labonte with six races remaining. Speaking of Labonte....
The Texas native came into the 1984 season as a rising star. Labonte had finished in the top five in points in each of the past three seasons, but only had two wins in 128 starts. He drove the No. 44 Piedmont Airlines Chevrolet for Hagan Racing in 1984 and was paired with legendary crew chief Dale Inman, who was with Richard Petty for all seven of Petty's championships.
Inman and Labonte's pairing was a match made in heaven and the results showed. They only posted two wins in 1984 (at Riverside and Bristol), but were the poster-children of consistency, posting seventeen top fives and twenty-four top tens in 30 races.
Waltrip, despite his seven wins, was never really a contender for the championship. Labonte, Gant and Dale Earnhardt entered the final six races separated by 100 points. Labonte finished second at Martinsville while Gant and Earnhardt finished fourth and 12th respectively. Earnhardt's finish pushed him to 148 points behind Labonte while Gant was now 91 points back with five races left.
Gant gained five points on Labonte at Charlotte after respective finishes of fourth and fifth. Earnhardt essentially eliminated himself from championship contention when he blew an engine early in the race. It was now a two-car battle between Labonte and Gant with four races remaining.
Gant once again chipped into the lead the next week at North Wilkesboro by finishing second while Labonte finished ninth. The separation was now down to 59 points heading into the final three races.
Bill Elliott claimed the victory at Rockingham, while Gant garnered another second-place finish despite leading a race-high 166 laps. Labonte finished in third and salvaged some points by leading 56 laps. Points margin with two races left: Labonte by 49 points.
Earnhardt won the season's penultimate race at Atlanta while Gant and Labonte both retired early due to engine troubles. Gant finished 26th, Labonte 30th. The two drivers went into the season finale at Riverside separated by just 42 points. Bill Elliott's strong finish to the season along with the woes from Labonte and Gant left Elliott with a mathematical chance at the championship, but he was 121 points behind with one race remaining.
Elliott finished fourth at Riverside, but was a non-factor in the championship battle. Labonte did exactly what he needed to do, leading 11 laps while Gant managed to only lead two laps. In the end, Geoff Bodine passed Bobby Allison late to claim the victory, but it was Labonte who claimed the title courtesy of his third-place finish while Gant finished eighth. The final margin between Labonte and Gant was 65 points.
For some reason, it has always felt to me like Labonte's 1984 championship is forgotten about. I tried to find videos from his 1984 championship celebration, or even photos, and it was difficult. We should appreciate the greatness of Texas Terry in 1984! Unfortunately, his next championship might be just as forgettable.
SOME FUN STATS
Rookie of the Year: Rusty Wallace
Most Popular Driver: Bill Elliott
Most Wins: Darrell Waltrip (7)
Most Top 5's: Terry Labonte (17)
Most Top 10's: Terry Labonte and Bill Elliott (24)
Most Poles: Bill Elliott, Darrell Waltrip, Ricky Rudd and Cale Yarborough (4)
Most Laps Led: Darrell Waltrip (2030)
Drivers with Wins: Darrell Waltrip (7), Harry Gant (3), Bill Elliott (3), Geoff Bodine (3), Cale Yarborough (3), Terry Labonte (2), Dale Earnhardt (2), Bobby Allison (2), Richard Petty (2), Ricky Rudd (1), Tim Richmond (1) and Benny Parsons (1)
OTHER SERIES
The modern-day Xfinity Series was entering its third season in 1984, and was named the NASCAR Busch Grand National Series. The series consisted of a 29-race schedule and was beginning to gain some traction.
Defending champion Sam Ard resumed his 1983 dominance by posting eight wins and twenty-four top fives and repeated as champion. Sadly, Ard's championship performance did not come without tragedy. He was seriously injured in a wreck at Rockingham in the season's penultimate race and missed the season finale at Martinsville. Luckily, Ard had built a 500+ point lead over Jack Ingram, so he still won the championship.
Unfortunately, Ard's injuries were so serious he was never able to race again. At least he went out a champion. If you watch the accident, you might not think it was a career-ending incident, but this was a pre-SAFER Barrier wreck. It's around the 55-second mark.
Ard and Ingram won eight races apiece, but Cup drivers dominating the Busch Series was as prevalent in its early years as it is today. Morgan Shepherd, Ron Bouchard, Darrell Waltrip and Geoff Bodine won Busch Series races in 1984.
That's all I've got for 1984. Which NASCAR season should I remember next? That's up to the random number generator.