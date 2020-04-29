(KMAland) -- We've been without sports so long I'm beginning to forget what life with them felt like. That's a joke, kind of.
It sounds like we may get NASCAR back sooner than other sports. I'm not sure if it's a smart idea or a dumb idea, but I just want sports back at this point.
If you haven't noticed, Derek and I have had more free time on our hands than we are used to it. That means either sitting around and twiddling our thumbs, or more writings. You might prefer we do the former, but we've done the latter. If you read Derek's interesting and educational blog reviewing what happened in the sports world in 1997, you might notice he forgot to mention the 1997 NASCAR season.
With a blog that in-depth and so many sports to mention, something was bound to be omitted. It just pains me he forgot about the sport I love the most. He knows I talk, tweet and write about NASCAR more than probably anyone else he knows, but he still forgot about it....or maybe, he intentionally forgot about it because he knew I had tons of free time and was looking for something to write about (Editor's Note: You nailed it!)? I'm going to roll with that as to why he omitted it from his blog and take it over from there. Perhaps, I'll do more of these down the road.
The 1997 NASCAR season saw the continued rise of one of the sport's greatest stars, a three-driver championship battle that came down to the wire, a return to the Lone Star State, a pair of first-time winners and a few iconic moments. Away we go.
DAYTONA 500
The 39th running of the Great American Race was not the most exciting, but it had some memorable moments. Rookie Mike Skinner won the pole but led only one lap before losing the lead to teammate Dale Earnhardt. Coming into this race, Earnhardt was still looking for his first Daytona 500 victory of his career. This was his 19th attempt. He had been close many times only to come up short. He suffered a flat tire on the last lap in 1990, hit a seagull in 1991 that ruined his chances and finished second in 1993, 1995 and 1996. He dominated the first quarter of the race and looked like the car to beat.
The race was dominated by Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, Mark Martin and Bill Elliott, who combined to lead 170 of the 200 laps. If you've ever seen a Daytona 500, you know the final 20 laps are usually carnage. This was certainly the case.
With 11 laps remaining, Elliott was leading with Earnhardt and Gordon looming close behind. Gordon passed Earnhardt for second and brought Dale Jarrett with him. Jarrett clipped Earnhardt and sent him into the wall, and airborne, once again thwarting the Intimidator's shot at winning the biggest race in NASCAR.
The wreck alone would have been crazy enough, but that's just where things get started. While Earnhardt was waiting for his car to be towed, he noticed that all four tires were still attached. He demanded his car be taken off the hook, drove the car to pit road, where his team repaired it and he returned to the race. Earnhardt finished 31st, but the moment was classic Earnhardt. Just take a look.
Could you imagine someone attempting to do that today? I can't.
Earnhardt's wild wreck would not be the last Gordon took the lead from Elliott with seven laps remaining and was aided by teammates Terry Labonte and Ricky Craven while a massive wreck happened behind them with four laps to go. NASCAR did not have an overtime rule in 1997, so the race ended with four laps to go. The 25-year-old Gordon held off his teammates and became the youngest Daytona 500 champion in the history of NASCAR.
Some nuggets about this race.
-It's worth noting Gordon's pass would have been illegal today because he went below the yellow line to make the pass. A rule that was established in 2001 to prevent drivers from potentially causing big wrecks. It's a stupid rule, but a rule, thankfully, it was not a thing in 1997
-Gordon, Labonte and Craven finished first, second and third. They all drove for Hendrick Motorsports. Their triumph came in light of team owner Rick Hendrick's recent diagnosis with leukemia and created a pretty cool moment for one of NASCAR's most successful owners.
NEW DESTINATIONS
Like many sports in the late 1990s, NASCAR continued to expand. However, NASCAR did their expansion with the schedule. NASCAR expanded its schedule from 31 to 32 races and said goodbye to the historic North Wilkesboro Speedway, which was falling on tough times. North Wilkesboro's demise left two open dates on the schedule. NASCAR chose to replace those dates with new tracks, Texas and California.
NASCAR's April 6th race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas was NASCAR's first trip to Texas since 1981. The race was well-attended and TMS officials were not prepared. TMS resides just off Interstate 35 and had many parking issues due to some of the track's lots being flooded. That was just the start of the chaos. The first lap in the history of TMS featured a 13-car pile up. That's a heckuva way to open your first-ever NASCAR race. This should have been an omen to what was coming. The race was a wreckfest, featuring 10 cautions, eight of which were because of wrecks. An awesome YouTuber made a compilation video of all the wrecks, it's pretty cool.
This race also featured a first-time winner as fan-favorite Jeff Burton finally nabbed a checkered flag in his 96th career start. Texas native Terry Labonte dominated the race, but Burton took the lead with 58 to go and held on for his first win. This would also mark the start of his impressive four-year run. Burton was one of two first-time winners in 1997, joining the late John Andretti, who held off Burton in the July Daytona race.
Two months later, NASCAR would make its way to California, a brand new two-mile racetrack in Fontana, California. Joe Nemechek won the pole but the inaugural race belonged to Jeff Gordon, who is originally from California. Gordon led 113 of the 250 laps and appeared to be in a tight battle with Mark Martin for the victory. Martin was leading with 10 laps to go, but ran out of fuel. He pitted, but did not get enough fuel in the car, and ran out of fuel again. He finished 10th while Gordon cruised to victory, his sixth of the season to that point, speaking of which.
THE DOMINANCE OF THE RAINBOW WARRIORS
Jeff Gordon soared onto the scene in 1993. He was a short kid from California with an ugly mullet and silly mustache, but that didn't stop him from taking NASCAR by storm. He won his first race in 1994, the Coca Cola 600, and later won NASCAR's first-ever race at the historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway. In 1995, Gordon won seven races and prevented Dale Earnhardt from his third consecutive title, and an unprecedented eighth career championship. He came painstakingly close to winning the title in 1996, grabbing 10 victories, however teammate Terry Labonte was more consistent than Gordon down the stretch and edged him by 37 points.
Gordon's dominance reached another level in 1997. He won the aforementioned Daytona 500 and it followed it up a week later with a win at Rockingham. In total, Gordon won 10 races at Daytona, Rockingham, Bristol, Martinsville, Charlotte, Pocono, Watkins Glen, Darlington and Loudon. His season also featured some memorable moments.
At Bristol, Gordon implemented the famous "bump and run" on Rusty Wallace to pass Wallace on the final turn of the final lap for the victory.
A week later at Martinsville, Gordon was spun on lap 329. He was in the lead 47 laps later and won 431 of the 500 laps en route to another win.
However, Gordon's most iconic win is one that doesn't count in the record books.
At the time, NASCAR's All-Star Race was called "The Winston". It featured the best in NASCAR and drivers were only eligible if they won a race during that season or the season prior. The Winston was not just any all-star event, though. Serious cash is always on the line and drivers bring their best cars. Gordon and his crew did just that. His team, led by legendary crew chief Ray Evernham, were set to roll out a car with a paint scheme in honor of "Jurassic Park". The car, famously named "T-Rex" was built with the intention to test NASCAR rules.
Evernham and Hendrick's terrific research & development team decided to push every inch of the NASCAR rulebook. If there was not a rule against it, they were going to do it. The car was not illegal, but it was stretching the definition of legal. Gordon was way faster than everyone else and pulled away late to capture the $207,000 payday. The car was so fast NASCAR instructed them to never bring it to the track again.
A THRILLING CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE
While Jeff Gordon would capture his second championship in three years during one of the most dominant five-year spans NASCAR has ever seen, he didn't cruise to the title, he had to earn it.
Mark Martin and Dale Jarrett were also in the mix in 1997. Jarrett won seven races in 1997, claiming victories at Atlanta, Darlington, Pocono, Bristol, Richmond, Charlotte and Phoenix. While Gordon was having one of the most dominant runs we've ever seen, Jarrett was making a meteoric rise that I don't think many saw coming. Jarrett entered the 1997 at 40-years-old. He had toiled away for the first part of his NASCAR career, but broke through in 1996 and continued his dominance in 1997. That dominance would carry into a championship a few years later and many more victories, perhaps we'll dive into that down the road.
Martin is one of NASCAR's most lovable losers in the history of the sport. He had entered the 1997 season having come painstakingly close to a championships on a few separate occasions. He rattled off four wins in 1997, at Sonoma, Talladega, Michigan and Dover and was searching for the elusive championship.
Despite his dominant season, Gordon did not dominate the points the way you might think. Terry Labonte and Dale Jarrett swapped the points lead for most the season. Gordon regained the points lead in the 14th race of the season. Labonte regained the lead after the season's 17th race but Gordon regained it a race later. He held onto it for five races, but a crash in Bristol handed Martin the points lead with 10 races left.
Gordon's win at Darlington the next week gave him the points lead back. He took advantage of Martin's misfortunes and extended the lead to over 100 points with six races left. Gordon entered the final race of the season at Atlanta with a 77-point lead over Jarrett, and 87 over Martin. Jarrett finished second to Bobby Labonte while Martin finished third. However, Jeff Gordon did just enough, finishing 17th and holding off Jarrett and Martin by 14 and 29 points respectively. It was Gordon's second title, but it would not be the last.
SOME FUN STATS
Rookie of the Year: Mike Skinner
Most Popular Driver: Bill Elliott
Most Wins: Jeff Gordon (10)
Most Top-Fives: Jeff Gordon (22)
Most Top 10s: Mark Martin (24)
Most Poles: Bobby Labonte & Mark Martin (3)
Most Laps Led: Dale Jarrett (2083)
Drivers with wins: Jeff Gordon (10), Dale Jarrett (7), Mark Martin (4), Jeff Burton (3), Ricky Rudd (2), Ernie Irvan (1), John Andretti (1), Bobby Hamilton (1), Terry Labonte (1), Bobby Labonte (1), Rusty Wallace (1)
OTHER SERIES
NASCAR has other series, too. The Xfinity Series (then known as Busch Series) was in its 16th season of existence while the fledgling Truck Series was entering its third season.
In the Busch Series, Randy Lajoie claimed his second consecutive title by winning five races and beating Todd Bodine by 266 points. Mark Martin won six races in 15 races while Elliott Sadler and Steve Park's three victories were not enough to overcome their inconsistencies.
Some kid named Dale Earnhardt. Jr made eight starts and finished 39th, 39th and 38th in his first three races. He only posted one top 10, but laid the groundwork for the next few years. Fellow future NASCAR superstars Matt Kenseth and Tony Stewart also ran part-time Busch Series schedules. Kenseth made 21 starts, posting a pair of top-fives. Stewart made five starts, but crashed in three of them.
I wish the Truck Series would return to their roots and run short tracks such as Evergreen, I-70, Louisville and Mesa Marin like they did in 1997. Sadly, that's only a pipe dream. The 1997 season started at Walt Disney World Speedway (which was actually a thing) and Joe Ruttman won. Ruttman would win five races in 1995 while defending champion Ron Hornaday claimed seven victories, but that was not enough for the title. Jack Sprague claimed the trophy by garnering only three wins, but 16 top-fives. He also finished in the top ten 23 times in 26 races. T
he season was marred by tragedy when John Nemechek's life was tragically cut short after an accident at Homestead in March. Nemechek's fatal accident led to a reconfiguration of Homestead. Months after Nemechek's passing, his brother and fellow NASCAR driver, Joe, named his son and future NASCAR Driver, John Hunter in honor of his late brother.
As you can see, 1997 was an entertaining year where the bridge between the past of NASCAR and its future was very evident. It was a transition year of sorts because of the rise of new stars such as Gordon, Burton and Bobby Labonte and the struggles of old stars such as Dale Earnhardt and Bill Elliott.
That's all I've got. Perhaps I'll do another of these down the road.