(KMAland) -- Have you ever wondered which NFL players were picked at what position and who was the best player picked at a certain pick? If so, you're in luck because I have way too much free time without sports.
I tracked all first round picks since 2000, put them in a spreadsheet and did way too much research. I spent more time on this than I should, but then again, all I have now is time. I debated doing all 32 picks in the first round, but then I realized I was at 800 words after three picks and didn't think you'd be interested in reading 7,500 words. Plus, it's tough for me to consider someone who was taken late in the first round a bust. If you are a top 10 pick and fail, you deserve to be called a bust. So here are the best and worst top 10 NFL Draft picks since 2000.
Pick #1
The Best: Eli Manning (2004), Matthew Stafford (2009), Cam Newton (2011)
The Worst: Courtney Brown (2000), David Carr (2002), JaMarcus Russell (2007)
The overall success of number one overall picks hasn't been quite as good as you might think. There's been many top picks who have had decent careers, but not great (Eric Fisher, Jadeveon Clowney, Mario Williams, Andrew Luck). I think it's safe to say Manning, Stafford and Newton have been the best. Manning's career has been marred by inconsistency, but he has two rings. Stafford has been consistent, but for an incompetent franchise. Newton's 2015 season is one of the most insane seasons I've ever seen and it's a shame it doesn't get the respect it deserves because he didn't dive for a fumble he probably wasn't going to recover anyway.
Brown was drafted by the Browns in 2000, one spot ahead of Penn State teammate LaVar Arrington. He had a stellar rookie campaign, but was hurt in 2001 and never stayed healthy after that. The Browns cut him in 2004 and he was out of the NFL a year later.
Carr was the Texans' first pick in franchise history and they threw him to the wolves instantly. He didn't have good protection and got beat up a lot. He was sacked 249 times in 75 games with the Texans and threw more interceptions (65) than touchdowns (59).
The Raiders drafted Russell over Calvin Johnson, Adrian Peterson, Patrick Willis, Darrelle Revis and Joe Thomas. That was a bad choice. His weight ballooned, he didn't care to learn an NFL offense and it showed. He started 25 games, threw 18 touchdowns, 23 picks, and was cut after the 2009 season.
Pick #2
The Best: Julius Peppers (2002), Calvin Johnson (2007), Von Miller (2011)
The Worst: Charles Rogers (2003), Luke Joeckel (2013), Greg Robinson (2014)
There's been better talent produced at the second pick than there has been with the first pick. Peppers, a two-sport athlete at North Carolina, was selected by the Panthers in 2002 and enjoyed a 17-year career with the Panthers, Bears and Packers. He ranks fourth all-time in sacks (159.5) and will be a first-ballot hall of fame pick when eligible in 2024.
Johnson was passed on by the Raiders and selected by the Lions. He was paired with Matthew Stafford and they formed one of the league's best duos. Johnson set a new record for receiving yards in a season when he tallied 1,964 yards in 2012. He was the closest thing to Randy Moss we'll ever see and could have shattered every receiving record if he wanted to, but he abruptly retired after the 2015 season at the age of 30.
While Johnson reminded me of Moss, Miller reminds me of Derrick Thomas. He's a slippery edge rusher that has a knack for causing havoc. That ringed true in the Broncos' 2015 Super Bowl run. He single-handedly made Cam Newton uncomfortable with 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. Miller was rightfully named Super Bowl MVP.
The Lions selected Rogers one spot ahead of Andre Johnson (more on him in a moment), He had flourished at Michigan State, but couldn't do the same in the NFL. He struggled with substance abuse, appeared in 15 games, caught just four touchdowns and was out of the league after the 2005 season.
Joeckel, a tackle from Texas A&M, was in one of the worst draft classes in recent memory. The Chiefs heavily considered taking him number one before choosing Eric Fisher. That was the right choice. Joeckel was selected by the Jaguars but only started 39 games in four seasons. His career was marred by injuries and he was released after four seasons. He spent one season with the Seahawks before retiring.
A year later, the Rams took Robinson, a tackle from Auburn, to protect Sam Bradford. It didn't pan out. He played three seasons for the Rams and ranked in the top 10 in holding penalties in each of his three seasons. He spent one year with the Lions and Browns before leaving the league after 2018.
Pick #3
The Best: Andre Johnson (2003), Larry Fitzgerald (2004), Joe Thomas (2007)
The Worst: Trent Richardson (2012), Dion Jordan (2013), Solomon Thomas (2017)
The third pick has been a mixed bag. Three future hall of famers (maybe four if you count Matt Ryan), some serviceable players and some absolute busts. Johnson was picked by the Texans and was consistently one of the league's best receivers despited woeful quarterback play. He had seven 1000+ yard seasons and is ranked 11th all-time in receiving yards.
Fitzgerald is ranked second all-time in basically every major receiving stat. The Cardinals' 2004 choice has spent his entire career in Arizona and is arguably one of the greatest players to never get a ring.
Meanwhile, Thomas might be one of the greatest players to never make the playoffs. He played 11 seasons for the putrid Browns, played 10,363 consecutive snaps, allowed just 30 sacks his whole career and was called for 17 holding penalties his entire career. You could make an argument he's the greatest tackle of all time.
Richardson had massive hype around him. The Browns traded with the Vikings to nab him. He had a solid rookie year, rushing for 950 yards and 11 scores. He was inexplicably dealt to the Colts the next year and it was downhill from there. He had just 977 yards the rest of his career and was cut after the 2014 season.
Jordan was another victim of the terrible Class of 2013.The Dolphins moved up 10 spots to nab the Oregon product and he also had a respectable rookie year. He violated the NFL's performance-enhancing policy twice in 2014 and missed six games. He then had a test diluted in 2015 and was suspended for the entire season. He returned in 2016, but didn't play a down for the Dolphins. He was released after 2016 and spent time with the Seahawks and Raiders.
Thomas still has the potential to be an OK pick. I was really high on him when he came out of Stanford, but he's been buried in the 49ers' talented defense. He's played in just 28 games and tallied only six sacks in his first three seasons. He's shaping to be a bust.
Pick #4
The Best: Philip Rivers (2004), AJ Green (2011), Ezekiel Elliott (2016)
The Worst: Mike Williams (2002), Dewayne Robertson (2003), Aaron Curry (2009)
Rivers was drafted by the Giants, but immediately dealt to the Chargers for Eli Manning. He's put together a respectable NFL career and will likely be headed for the hall of fame when his career comes to a close.
Green has been one of the league's best receivers, hauling in 63 touchdowns for the Bengals in his nine-year career. He's also inching towards 10,000 career receiving yards, which is kind of a big deal. I'm not a fan of drafting a running back with the fourth pick, but Elliott has made the Cowboys look sane. He was a beast his rookie year and has continued to be incredibly productive. I think his best year is ahead of him, just not sure when.
Williams, an offensive tackle from Texas, was selected by the Bills in 2002. He struggled at left tackle and was replaced by future hall of famer Jason Peters. The Bills moved Williams to guard, but he didn't have much better results. They released him in 2005. He returned in 2009 and was signed by the Redskins. He retired after the 2010 season.
Robertson, a defensive tackle from Kentucky, was drafted by the Jets, who traded two first rounders to draft him. He played five seasons in New York, and wasn't terrible, but also not worthy of trading two picks for. He spent one season with the Broncos before retiring in 2008.
Curry was selected by the Seahawks. He was a Butkus Award winner at Wake Forest, but had no success in the NFL. He posted 5.5 sacks and was benched in 2011. He spent 2012 with the Raiders but was waived after just two weeks. He signed with the Giants in 2013, but was cut during training camp.
Pick #5
The Best: LaDainian Tomlinson (2001), Patrick Peterson (2011), Khalil Mack (2014)
The Worst: Glenn Dorsey (2008), Mark Sanchez (2009), Justin Blackmon (2012)
Tomlinson was selected by the Chargers as part of their trade with the Falcons, who wanted to draft Michael Vick with the top pick. Believe it or not, some people actually thought Tomlinson would bust, instead he wound up with a bust after a fantastic 11-year career with the Chargers and Jets, where he won the 2006 NFL MVP and ran for a record-breaking 28 touchdowns.
Peterson has been a jack of all trades for the Cardinals, tallying 25 interceptions in nine seasons while also having a strong presence in the return game.
Mack has claimed two Defensive Player of the Year Awards in his six-year career and has been one of the league's best pass-rushers. It's too bad the Raiders shipped him to Chicago.
Dorsey was selected by the Chiefs in 2008 and spent five seasons in Kansas City, amassing four sacks and 238 tackles. He wasn't terrible, but not worthy of the fifth pick. Dorsey then spent four injury-plagued seasons with the 49ers before leaving the league after the 2016 season.
The Jets made the bold move to jump 12 spots and select Sanchez. He threw just 12 touchdowns to 20 interceptions in 2009 and 17 touchdowns/13 picks in 2010. The Jets made the AFC Championship both years, but because of a dominant run game and stingy defense, not Sanchez. He was shipped to the Eagles in 2014 and also played for the Cowboys and Eagles before leaving the league in 2018. He finished his career with more interceptions (89) than touchdowns (86).
Blackmon had so much potential, but couldn't fight his own demons. He caught 64 passes for 865 yards and five scores for Jacksonville in his rookie season, but was injured in the offseason and violated the substance abuse policy in 2013. He was arrested again in 2014 for marijuana possession, was suspended for the entire NFL season. He picked up another DUI during his 2015 suspension and has never been reinstated by the league. He's still on the Jaguars roster, but hasn't played for them since October 27th, 2013.
Pick #6
The Best: Julio Jones (2011), Jamal Adams (2017), Quenton Nelson (2018)
The Worst: Ryan Sims (2002), Johnathan Sullivan (2003), Vernon Gholston (2008)
Richard Seymour and Vernon Davis have also been picked at this position, but I'm rolling with three of the best current players in the NFL. The Falcons gave up a lot to move 21 spots and get Jones. At the time, many people questioned what the Falcons were doing trading that much for a receiver from Alabama, but now people wonder why the Browns allowed the trade to happen. Jones has been one of the best receivers in the league over the last nine years, leading the league in receiving yards twice.
The Jets bypassed Mitch Trubisky in 2017 to select Adams, a safety from LSU. It's turned out to be the right pick. Adams has been named to the All-Pro team twice in his three-year career and has been a great all-around player for the Jets. Now they just need to build him.
Nelson was drafted by the Colts out of Notre Dame to protect Andrew Luck, he only got to do it for one year, and Nelson has only played two years, but he's proven to be a beast. I think Nelson's on his way to Canton.
The Chiefs traded up in 2002 to select Sims, a defensive tackle from North Carolina. Sims didn't do much in his first four seasons, recording just five sacks and 60 tackles while playing in only 43 games. He was cut after the 2006 season and signed with Tampa Bay where he put up equally disappointing numbers. He somehow had a nine-year career.
The Saints gave up two first rounders and a second round pick to select Sullivan, a defensive tackle from Georgia. Sullivan only started 16 games for the Saints and amassed just 78 tackles and 1.5 sacks. He was traded to the Patriots in 2006, but was cut. The Saints gave up a lot for someone who only played three seasons.
Gholston, a linebacker from Ohio State, was selected by the Jets three spots ahead of Jerod Mayo, who turned out to be a decent pick. Gholston was not. He started just five games for the Jets, recording 42 tackles and never recorded a sack. He was cut after the 2010 season and never played another down.
Pick #7
The Best: Adrian Peterson (2007), Joe Haden (2010), Mike Evans (2014)
The Worst: Troy Williamson (2005), Darrius Heyward-Bey (2009), Kevin White (2015)
There have been a good share of receivers selected in this spot. Some good, some bad. More on them in a moment. Peterson somehow fell to the Vikings in 2007 despite a great career at Oklahoma. He made an instant impact, rushing for 1,341 yards and 12 touchdowns in his rookie season. He ran for 1,760 yards in 2008 and nearly made history in 2012 when he ran for 2,097 yards, eight short of Eric Dickerson's record, and was named MVP. He's since spent time with the Saints, Cardinals and Redskins, but has still been productive.
Haden, a defensive back from Florida, was drafted by the Browns and was really good when the rest of their team (except for Joe Thomas) was really bad. He was named to three Pro Bowls and has recorded 27 interceptions. He landed with the Steelers in 2017, where he has continued to make an impact.
Evans, a wide receiver from Texas A&M, was selected by the Buccaneers. He has been one of the league's best receivers despite mediocre quarterback play. He hauled in 462 catches for 7,260 yards and 48 touchdowns while catching passes from the likes of Mike Glennon, Jameis Winston and Ryan Fitzpatrick. Now he gets to be Tom Brady's favorite target this season.
Onto the bad receivers. The 2005 receivers class was terrible and Williamson might have been the worst. The Vikings selected the South Carolina wideout in 2005. The Vikings drafted him with the pick acquired from the Randy Moss trade. Williamson was not the replacement for Moss, he tallied just over 1,000 yards and three touchdowns in three seasons in Minnesota before spending two seasons in Jacksonville.
The Raiders drafted Heyward-Bey because he was fast. They didn't seem to care if he could catch or not, choosing him over Michael Crabtree and Jeremy Maclin. He wasn't terrible in 2012, hauling in 41 catches for 606 yards and five touchdowns. He also had almost 1,000 yards in 2011, but that's the highlight of his career. His career has been plagued by drops.
White, a pass-catcher from West Virginia, was cut from the same cloth as Heyward-Bey. The Bears drafted him after the Raiders opted to choose Amari Cooper over White. He was injured during off-season workouts and missed his entire rookie season. White played just four games in 2016, but injured his fibula. He started the Bears' season-opener in 2017, but fractured his shoulder blade during the game and missed the rest of the season. He played nine games in 2018, but made zero starts and only caught four passes. The Bears released him in 2018 and it appears his career is over. He hauled in just 25 passes for 285 yards and zero scores.
Pick #8
The Best: Roy Williams (2002), Jordan Gross (2003), Christian McCaffery (2017)
The Worst: Derrick Harvey (2008), Jake Locker (2011), Justin Gilbert (2014)
The Cowboys took Williams, a safety from Oklahoma, in 2002. He had a stellar career I feel most people forget about. Williams spent seven seasons in Dallas, earning five Pro Bowl appearances and being named an All-Pro in 2007. He then spent two seasons with the Bengals before hanging his cleats up after the 2010 season.
The Panthers' selection of Gross wasn't sexy, but it was a good one when they selected the offensive lineman from Utah. He was a staple of the Panthers' line for 11 years and went to three Pro Bowls before retiring in 2013.
McCaffery was also selected by the Panthers following his historic career at Stanford. He's continued to improve every year and has shown his abilities as a pass-catcher, joining Marshall Faulk and Roger Craig as the only running backs to have 1,000 yard rushing and receiving in a season. Oh, and he just got paid a boatload of money.
Harvey, a defensive end from Florida, was selected by the Jaguars and spent three seasons in Jacksonville, posting 7.5 sacks and 88 tackles. The Broncos signed him in 2011 and he made a whopping four tackles. They cut him and he never played another down. Not what you'd like to see from the eighth overall pick.
Locker was a highly touted signal-caller from Washington. Many people thought he'd be the top quarterback selected in 2010, but he returned to school. His numbers declined in 2010 and he was particularly putrid against Nebraska, where he completed just four passes on 20 attempts. I'm not really sure why there was buzz around him, but the Titans drafted him. He sat behind Matt Hasselbeck in 2011, but took over the starting role in 2012. He made just 23 career starts, threw 27 touchdowns and 22 interceptions and less than 5,000 yards in four seasons. Locler was benched for Zach Mettenberger (that's when you know you stunk) in 2014 and retired at the end of the season.
The Browns selected Gilbert, a defensive back from Oklahoma State, the same year they drafted Johnny Manziel later in the first round. They both only played two seasons for the Browns. Gilbert then spent a year with the Steelers, making three tackles. He was suspended for violating the league's substance abuse policy in 2017 and hasn't played since.
Pick #9
The Best: Brian Urlacher (2000), Tyron Smith (2011), Luke Kuechly (2012)
The Worst: Dee Milliner (2013), Ereck Flowers (2015), John Ross (2017)
Urlacher was the ninth-pick in 2000 out of New Mexico and is now in Canton. Courtney Brown, LaVar Arrington, Chris Samuels, Peter Warrick, Jamal Lewis, Corey Simon, Thomas Jones and Plaxico Burress were selected ahead of Urlacher, fine players, but not better than Urlacher. He spent 13 seasons with the Bears earning eight Pro Bowl trips, four First-team All-Pro selections and the 2005 NFL Defensive Player of the Year honor. That's a great career.
Smith, a tackle from USC, has been a mainstay in the Cowboys' monster line for the last decade. He's made seven trips to the Pro Bowl and was named to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.
Kuechly, a linebacker from Boston College, capitalized on a monster combine and pro day to be selected by the Panthers. He played eight seasons for the Panthers earning seven trips to the Pro Bowl, five First-team All-Pro nods and the 2013 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award. He retired recently and should be headed to Canton in five years. That's right, two of the best linebackers in our generation were picked with the ninth selection.
Milliner is one of the few Alabama defensive backs that did not pan out. The Jets thought he'd be the proper replacement for Darrelle Revis. He had a respectable rookie season, hauling in three interceptions, but struggled to stay healthy after that. Milliner only played in eight more games the rest of his career and left the Jets after 2015.
Flowers, a lineman from Miami, was selected by the Giants to fix their shaky offensive line, but he only made it worse. He was basically a turnstile for the Giants and was cut after 2018. He's since had one-year stops with the Jaguars, Redskins and Dolphins, who just signed him to a three-year $30 million contract.
Ross could work his way off the list, but there have not been a ton of terrible selections with the ninth pick. Ross soared up draft boards after running a 4.22 40-yard dash. The Bengals selected the receiver out of Washington one spot ahead of Patrick Mahomes. He made one start in 2017 before injuring his knee. He caught just 21 passes in 2018, but hauled in seven scores. His numbers were on pace to improve dramatically in 2019, but he suffered a shoulder injury after eight games. Time will tell if he benefits from Joe Burrow
Pick #10
The Best: Terrell Suggs (2003), Stephon Gilmore (2012), Patrick Mahomes (2017)
The Worst: Matt Leinart (2006), Blaine Gabbert (2011), Josh Rosen (2018)
There's been three terrible quarterbacks and a great one selected with the 10th pick, but let's start with the defense. Suggs was drafted by the Ravens out of Arizona State and has posted 139 sacks, 39 forced fumbles and 15 fumble recoveries during his career. He's been a seven-time Pro Bowler and was named the 2011 Defensive Player of the Year. The Ravens parted ways with him after 2018, he's since played for the Cardinals and Chiefs, where he won another Super Bowl ring.
Gilmore, a defensive back from South Carolina, was nabbed by the Bills. He had five solid seasons with the Bills, but has made his mark with the Patriots since 2017. He's been one of the best corners in the league over the past few years and was named the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year.
Speaking of the Bills, the Chiefs gave them a fortune to move up and pick Mahomes. The selection of the Texas Tech gunslinger turned some heads, but I think it's safe to say it's the right pick. He's started two seasons for my beloved Chiefs and is one of only three quarterbacks to throw for 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns in a season. He was named NFL MVP in 2018 and led the Chiefs on a magical Super Bowl run in 2019. His first two years as a starter are the best of a starting quarterback in NFL history and it's not even close.
Now onto the bad quarterback play. Leinart was a can't-miss prospect out of USC, but the Cardinals missed. He struggled in his rookie season and was benched for Kurt Warner in 2007. Warner then took the Cardinals on a run to the Super Bowl in 2008. Leinart was released after the 2009 season and made a start for the Texans in 2011. He made one start, but fractured his collarbone and never made another start. He finished his career with 4,065 yards, 15 touchdowns and 21 picks.
I'm not sure what the Jaguars saw of Gabbert when they selected him out of Missouri. They traded up to get him and he started 14 games his rookie year, but he struggled and never improved, throwing just one touchdown and seven interceptions in 2013. The Jaguars cut him after 2013 and he's since spent time with the 49ers, Cardinals, Titans and Buccaneers. How he stays in the league baffles me.
The Cardinals (again) selected Rosen out of UCLA. He started 13 games for the Cardinals in 2018, throwing 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. His coach, Steve Wilks, was fired after one season and replaced by Kliff Kingsbury, who opted to draft Kyler Murray. Rosen was shipped to the Dolphins after one season. He started two games for the Dolphins, throwing one touchdown and five picks. The Dolphins benched him for Ryan Fitzpatrick. Their recent selection of Tua Tagovailoa likely means Rosen's days in Miami, and potentially in the league, are numbered.
So there you have it, 30 of the best and worst top 10 picks in the last 20 years of the NFL Draft. I think I'm done writing about NFL Drafts for a while.